Trelleborg AB (publ) (TBABF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.6K Followers

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCPK:TBABF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Nilsson - President and Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Nilsson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Klas Bergelind - Citi
Douglas Lindahl - DNB Markets
Erik Golrang - SEB
Agnieszka Vilela - Nordea
Timothy Lee - Barclays
Hampus Engellau - Handelsbanken

Peter Nilsson

Thank you, and welcome to all of you to this interim call for Trelleborg covering quarter two, 2024. We will refer to the slides who is on our homepage as usual and use them as a guidance throughout the call. And as usual, I'm going to kick off, Peter and give you some overall highlights and then supported by Fredrik Nilsson, our CFO, who's going to guide you through the financials and then I'm going to sum up with some comments on the running quarter. And then, of course, at the end also, as usual, opening up for a Q&A session.

So once again, back to the slides presented on homepage and turning there to Page 2, agenda slide. Starting off with some highlights, some comments on our business areas. Then Fredrik will guide us through some comments on the financial and then finishing off with a summary and some comments on the running quarter and then opening up for Q&A.

Turning to Page 3, heading for our report, organic growth and improved margin. We are back to a positive territory, although slim, but nevertheless, a positive territory in terms of organic growth in this quarter. And we also continue to deliver and improve margin year-on-year. So that is, let's say, the heading for the report. And more in detail, I mean, sales SEK8.7 billion, basically in line with last year. We also have some, let's say, discontinued operations went away from this, which is then explaining this difference between the organic positive and the flat sales. M&A, which

Recommended For You

About TBABF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TBABF

Trending Analysis

Trending News