In February, I believed that Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) started the year with a solid deal when it acquired CIT. After a solid first quarter and a stock split, the company announced another substantial deal, at a huge relative discount.

I like these deals a lot, yet with shares up another 30% in just half a year, while valuations were demanding from the get-go, I fail to see the appeal at an earnings multiple in the higher thirties. This makes me upbeat on the business, and while I like the business, I fail to see the appeal at the current share price.

Amphenol - Enabling Electronics Anywhere

The header is the mission of Amphenol, which provides a wide range of antennae, sensor, and interconnect equipment and products. The company is a truly global business, having solid diversification between geographic areas and end markets. Applications are found within industrial, IT, mobile networks, military and aerospace applications, among others.

Being well positioned towards megatrends, Amphenol has been posting solid growth. In the decade leading up to 2023, the company has grown sales by a factor of 2.5 times to $12.5 billion, while maintaining solid GAAP operating profits around 20% of sales. The company bought back some 5% of the shares outstanding over this period of time. All this resulted in solid growth on a per-share basis, driving long-term performance in the stock.

A substantial part of this growth has been achieved on an organic basis, although the company has made many deals as well. The deals included a $1.7 billion deal for MTS Systems in 2020 and a $715 million deal for Halo Technology in 2021, as well as many smaller deals.

Picking Up The Trajectory

When I looked at the shares in February, they were trading at $102 per share, or $51 per share following a 2-for-1 stock split effectuated in June. Back in February, the company had just posted its 2023 results, a non-impressive set of numbers. Revenues were down half a percent to $12.55 billion, with net earnings essentially stable at $1.93 billion, translating into earnings of $3.01 per share.

Net debt came in at $2.7 billion following a number of bolt-on deals, less than reported EBITDA, with shares trading at 34 times earnings based on an earnings number of $3 per share. Valued at $66 billion including net debt, the overall business was valued at around 5 times sales.

All that was about to change in a smaller way after the company reached a $2.0 billion deal to acquire the Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, a provider of interconnection solutions applied in harsh environments. With a $900 million sales contribution, these CIT activities were bought at just 2.2 times sales.

Valued at 3% of its valuation while adding 7-8% in sales (carrying a similar margin profile), the transaction looked very compelling, with pro forma net debt seen round $5 billion, equal to about 1 times EBITDA.

With 2024 setting up to show decent growth, I felt really compelled to the business and shares, but the valuations were too demanding for me to get involved.

Another Run Higher

Since February, shares have risen another 30% to current levels of $65, which is equal to about $130 on a pre-split basis. This has only added to a huge share price advancement which Amphenol has been delivering upon, as this was just a $1 stock as recent as 2003.

In April, Amphenol posted pretty impressive first quarter results. Revenues rose by 9% to $3.26 billion, with organic growth contributing 6% of that growth. The company delivered on strong operating leverage as well, with adjusted earnings per share up 16% to $0.80 per share.

The company guided for similar results in the second quarter, seeing sales around a midpoint of $3.27 billion, with earnings seen around $0.80 per share. This run rate of $3.20 per share was of course still all ahead of the stock-split, with earnings seen around $1.60 per share following the stock split.

Net debt fell to $2.3 billion ahead of the closing of the CIT deal, which took place in May. Pro forma net debt would jump to $4.3 billion as this net debt load is set to increase further. This comes amidst a new share buyback program, and yet another acquisition.

Another Interesting Deal

In July, Amphenol announced its next deal, as it has reached a $2.1 billion deal to acquire the mobile networks business of CommScope (COMM). The deal involves the purchase of the Outdoor Wireless Networks segment and the Distributed Antenna Systems business. These activities combined generate an estimated $1.2 billion in sales and around $300 million in EBITDA in 2024. The resulting multiples look very compelling at less than 2 times sales and 7 times EBITDA.

Pro forma net debt will jump to $6.4 billion, still very manageable, as the deal will add about 10% to pro forma sales, after the CIT deal will already add 7-8% to annual sales, on top of the organic growth reported.

The deal is set to be accretive to earnings per share in 2024, although this statement has not been quantified, with the activities adding about 4,000 workers to the workforce of the company.

With a share count of 1.25 billion shares following the stock-split, the company commands an $81 billion equity valuation, and pro forma enterprise valuation of around $87 billion. This values the business at around 7 times sales here. Organic earnings power trends at $1.60 per share, but that is ahead of the latest two deals, having the potential to grow earnings towards $1.75 per share, still resulting in a huge earnings multiple of 37 times.

What Now?

The latest deal looks very compelling. Amphenol appears to be buying decent activities which are profitable from a distressed company. If these assets were to trade at a similar multiple as the own valuation, these assets could be worth around $8 billion, a giant discrepancy, of course. The market seems to agree, with shares up 2% in a down day for the markets at large, as shares moved up about $1.5 billion in dollar terms in reaction to the deal.

While the deal looks nice, it is the momentum and great track record which has only pushed up multiples even more. The high-thirties multiple with some leverage taken on the balance sheet looks very demanding, in fact, too demanding.

Hence, while I remain incredibly upbeat on the Amphenol Corporation business and this latest deal as well, the overall valuations are simply too demanding to create a compelling risk-reward here.