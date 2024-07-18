EQT AB (publ) (EQBBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 18, 2024 4:44 PM ETEQT AB (publ) (EQBBF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.6K Followers

EQT AB (publ) (OTCPK:EQBBF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 18, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Olof Svensson - Head of Shareholder Relations
Christian Sinding - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner
Gustav Segerberg - Head of Business Development
Kim Henriksson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hubert Lam - Bank of America
Magnus Andersson - ABGSC
Arnaud Giblat - BNP Paribas
Ermin Keric - Carnegie
Angeliki Bairaktari - JPMorgan
Jacob Hesslevik - SEB
Haley Tam - UBS
Nicholas Herman - Citi
Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley
Isobel Hettrick - Autonomous Research
Oliver Carruthers - Goldman Sachs

Olof Svensson

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Presentation of EQT's Half Year Report 2024. For today's call, as always, if you've registered ahead of the call, you should have received an e-mail with your personal pin code to participate in the Q&A. Next slide, please. Let me start by summarizing the key highlights for the first half of the year. We concluded the fundraising of EQT X at hard cap, EQT Future and the Asia mid-market growth fund at close to more than twice its target fund size.

Across strategies, we had inflows of approximately €7 billion and our fee-paying AUM is now €133 billion. We expect active fundraising efforts for Infrastructure VI to materially conclude this year and for the fund to reach its €20 billion target fund size upon final close.

We continue to invest at a strong pace with €12 billion of investments announced in the first half of the year. When it comes to realizations, activity levels are higher than volumes may suggest at €4 billion. Valuations across the key funds were up approximately 5% in the first half, and the EQT key funds all continued to perform on or above plan. EQT revenues grew 7% compared to the first half of last year, paced

Recommended For You

About EQBBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EQBBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News