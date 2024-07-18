Daniel Grizelj

I continue to believe that we are nearing (if not already in) a cycle where small-caps outperform large-caps. When I say outperform, I simply mean that they end up on average being up more or down less. It's not a directional call on absolute performance, but rather relative. I also tend to favor value over growth stylistically, but small-cap growth can certainly do well even if it's just a market cap rotation.

If you prefer growth investing and small-caps here, you may want to consider the SPDR® S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG). This is a passively managed exchange-traded fund or ETF that seeks to track the S&P SmallCap 600® Growth Index. This Index tracks the growth sector of the US small-cap equity market and contains companies that display strong growth characteristics based on sales growth, change in earnings-to-price ratio, and momentum.

The fund has been around for a while, launched in late 2000. With $3.5 billion in assets under management at a gross expense ratio of just 0.15%, it's one of the more familiar small-cap growth funds out there. But is it worth allocating here?

A Look At The Holdings

Unlike large-cap growth, small-cap growth has far less concentration in the top 10 holdings. The largest allocation is just 1.4% of the fund, making this highly diversified.

What are some of these companies? Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, life science tools, data centers, and telecom and industrial products. Abercrombie & Fitch is a high-end specialty retailer of casual apparel for men, women, and children. The Ensign Group, Inc. is a healthcare provider focused mostly on skilled nursing and assisted living services, with facilities across the western United States. SPS Commerce Inc. provides software and services that enable retailers, suppliers, logistics providers, and other trading partners to connect more efficiently for their supply chain operations. ATI is a global manufacturer serving a wide variety of industries, including aerospace, defense, oil and gas, electrical energy, medical, and automotive.

Nice broad range here.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The sector allocation makes it clear just how different small growth is different from large growth. Industrials and Consumer Discretionary make up the largest allocations, with Tech ranked 3rd at just shy of 16% of the fund.

Something to keep in mind here is that Industrials and Consumer Discretionary are highly cyclical. Should the economy hit a rough patch, these areas could get disproportionately impacted relative to more stable value names.

Peer Comparison

For an apples-to-apples comparison, let's compare the fund to the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT). It's also based on the S&P SmallCap 600® Growth Index, offering the same investment exposure as SLYG. However, IJT's expense ratio of 0.18% is 3 basis points greater than that of SLYG. When we look at the price ratio of SLYG to IJT, we find that, as you'd expect, they track each other.

SLYG is cheaper, though, so might as well choose that over IJT.

Pros and Cons

On the positive side? Exposure to the US small-cap growth sector of the equity market, where firms have historically tended to grow faster than large-cap companies (except in this cycle). In addition, the more passive approach leads to lower management fees and may result in better long-term performance than if the fund were actively managed.

The downside? Small-cap firms can be very "jumpy" - rising and falling aggressively. This should be mitigated by the broad diversification, but could still be anxiety-inducing. Furthermore, It's unclear if growth is the place to position into here given where we are in the cycle, as large-cap growth in particular gets more volatile.

Conclusion

Investors seeking exposure to the U.S. small-cap equity market with an emphasis on growth should consider the SPDR® S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. It's certainly better diversified than large-cap growth averages, and small-caps in general I'd argue are due for a period of secular outperformance. Just be mindful that if we hit a recession, the growth tilt likely hurts more than most would realize.