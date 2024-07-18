jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) ("Thor") has been a great long-term value creator in the RV industry, having delivered on impressive year-over-year growth for a long period of time, bolstered by dealmaking. The pandemic and the subsequent travel and spending boom meant that sales doubled almost overnight, subsequently resulting in a few tough years to follow as well.

All this has weighed on the shares as well, which have been trading stagnant for quite a while, as the company continues to see sales declines. With these declines set to level off here and prospects for growth returning, the question is how quickly and how far growth will return.

About Thor

Thor was founded in 1980 when two businessmen — Mr. Thompson — and Orthwein acquired the well-recognized RV brand Airstream, after this business fell into financial troubles after a harsh 1970s. A focus on quality and costs meant that the business turned profitable immediately, and Thor subsequently went public in 1984 at a share price around half a dollar in current price terms.

Ever since, the company has made steady inroads. A $5 stock in 2000, traded in the $30s in 2010, to peak around $150 in 2017. This came after impressive performance during the 2010s, with the business doubling sales to $7 billion between 2014 and 2017, amidst a huge re-rating in the business.

Revenues were stagnant around $8 billion through 2020, only to double to $16 billion in 2022 amidst a boom in the post-pandemic environment for all the well-known reasons. Subsequently, sales plunged to $11 billion in 2023, as too much demand was pulled forward, with no immediate recovery in sight yet.

The company has grown to more than 15 brands, with all of Thor represented by more than 200 facilities and its products found in over 2,000 dealers. Actual products manufactured and sold mostly include travel trailers, fifth wheels, as well as Class A, B, C vehicles. By now, the company is a true leader in the industry, holding a market share of around 40% for key market segments.

The pullback in the industry has put pressure on shares, which peaked around the $150 mark again in 2021, only to trade in a $70-$130 range ever since. Currently as of this writing, shares trade at the middle of the range, at $100 per share.

Picking Up The Performance

In September of last year, Thor posted its fiscal 2023 results. Revenues were down 32% to $11.1 billion, as deleveraging made that gross margins were down 280 basis points towards 14.4% of sales. This creates serious deleveraging as GAAP earnings plunged 70% to $374 million, still equal to about $7 per share after earnings topped $20 per share in 2022.

Net debt was reduced to $850 million, welcomed amidst the free fall in earnings. The only good news was that fourth quarter sales were down “just” 28% on an annual basis, as the company guided for stabilization in the fiscal year 2024. Sales are seen down to $10.5-$11.0 billion, which at the high-end would imply stabilization at best. This should result in flattish earnings equal to $6.25-$7.25 per share.

It should be understood that the dispersion between the results was huge. North American towable RV sales were down 51% to $4.2 billion, weighing heavily on profitability of the segment. North American Motorized RVs were down just 17% to $3.3 billion and while profits fell as well, they held up relatively better. The European RV business actually grew sales by 5% to $3.0 billion, growing margins as well, being a welcomed growth area for the business.

As a sign of confidence, Thor hiked the quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.48 per share in October last year, as a payout near $2 per share yields about 2% here.

In December, Thor started the year on a relatively soft note with first quarter sales down 20% to $2.50 billion, yet the company reaffirmed the guidance. In March, Thor posted fiscal second quarter sales that were down just 6% to $2.21 billion. However, they came in softer than expected, with the full-year sales guidance cut by half a billion dollars to $10.0-$10.5 billion, with diluted earnings now seen at a midpoint of $5.25 per share, down $1.50 per share from the previous guidance.

Last month, Thor posted third quarter sales at $2.80 billion, still down over 4% to the year before. This caution is continued to be driven by higher floor plan interest rates, making consumers but also dealers very cautious, even as Europe remains a growth engine for the business.

Moreover, net debt of $838 million is quite stable compared to the end of the fiscal 2023. The company subsequently cut the guidance further to $9.8-$10.1 billion, suggesting no imminent recovery. Full-year earnings are now seen at just $4.50-$4.75 per share here.

What Now?

Trading at $100, the company's shares trade at 21-22 times earnings here. This looks high, but arguably the company is far removed from achieving normalized, let alone peak earnings here. Currently, operating margins trend around 4% of sales, after margins peaked around 10% post-pandemic and historically have often trended at 6-8% of sales.

Moreover, the current $10 billion revenue run rate is down 40% from the peak, and compared to an $8 billion run rate around the time of the pandemic, or before, revenues are really flat if we consider the impact of inflation here.

If we assume a more reasonable 6% margins on $12 billion in sales, we might easily end up with earnings close to $10 per share, as a reversion of earnings power to these levels could provide real support here. What is clear is that sales are close to returning to growth again, but the same is not yet seen for margins.

The question is if we can automatically assume such a recovery to the mean here. THOR Industries, Inc. is hurt by inflation and higher interest rates, but there are also more structural issues at work. For starters, many consumers have relatively new RVs, boomers have bought these already, while younger age cohorts do not have the same discretionary income to buy these RVs. Other concerns relate to consolidation in the dealership industry, which reduces Thor's pricing power versus these dealers, as well as upcoming electrification challenges of its product line-up.

Amidst all this, I am taking a balanced approach here. While I would like to get involved with the stock, the setbacks continue, although that I do not have major leverage concerns. The problem that I have is that the current earnings power of sub $5 per share is not automatically going to return to averages around $10 per share. This makes me cautious here. While I am constructive on the company, I am taking a wait-and-see approach for now.