Investment Thesis

The Westaim Corporation (OTCPK:WEDXF) still trades at a sizable discount to NAV, with a P/B ratio of 0.71x at the time of this writing. Despite a consistent book value growth over the past year, the shares have gone nowhere, up only 3% YTD. I believe the market has lost track of the fair value of Westaim and the stock trades cheap, with management proving their skill in capital allocation throughout the years. I rate shares as a buy with a price target of $4.

Company Overview

The Westaim Corporation "is a Canadian investment company specializing in providing long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry" according to their website. They are a private equity like firm that invests directly and indirectly "through acquisitions, joint ventures and other arrangements, with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation". Management has a solid track record of investing in good businesses at the right price, with an opportunistic long-term approach that has delivered book value growth from $3 to $4 per share over the past year.

Their current portfolio consists of Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD), a fast-growing specialty insurance company based in Texas. Skyward has performed quite well according to the market, up 17% YTD, and has earnings estimates on Seeking Alpha that trend upwards. It appears that this investment has been very successful and will continue to do so, highlighting management's successful investment acumen.

In addition, Westaim has Arena Institutional Services and Arena Investors, which are part of Westaim's investment management arm. According to the 2023 annual report,

Arena Investors is a global asset manager that originates and underwrites credit-oriented "senior" investments across eight business units to provide its clients with highly diversified and uncorrelated returns, employing minimal leverage and an average duration of approximately two-years.

Arena FINCOs represents Westaim's proprietary capital invested in a portfolio of Arena Investor’s multi-strategy approach

Management seems to believe that their Arena Investors partnership has good potential over the coming years, citing "elevated interest rates" and "irresponsible monetary policy" creating massive opportunities for high IRR credit-oriented investments. Therefore, it seems that Westaim is firing on all cylinders as Skyward and Arena continue to drive solid book value growth and earnings momentum for shareholders.

Overall, I believe Westaim continues to be a well-managed company with high-grade management that can attractively deploy capital. Their track record of investments and AUM growth with Arena Investors is impressive to me, and I expect the elevated interest rate environment to enhance Arena's returns going forward. The market does not seem to recognize these positive developments and still prices the company at a sizable discount to its NAV. Therefore, the stock still trades cheap and is still a good buying opportunity in my opinion.

Excellent Capital Allocation

First quarter earnings were reported on May 14, 2024 with the following results:

Westaim recorded a net profit of $23.3 million ($0.17 diluted earnings per share) for Q1 2024 compared to a net profit of $94.5 million ($0.66 diluted earnings per share) for Q1 2023

Westaim’s income from its investment in Skyward Specialty shares of common stock was $24.6 million in Q1 2024 compared to $100.1 million in Q1 2023

Arena Investors’ achieved total recurring revenue of $11.5 million in Q1 2024 compared to $10.7 million in Q1 2023 from its fee-paying assets under management

Earnings were good in my opinion, with the bulk of it being attributed to the public offering and strong performance of Skyward Specialty. Most notably, book value broke $4 per share in this first quarter earnings, which demonstrates management's excellent capital allocation skills.

Skyward Specialty continues to be a major performer for shareholders and despite a nice rise in the share price of Skyward, shares of Westaim still trade sideways. In my view, the two should go together directionally because Westaim owns equity in Skyward amounting to $261.1 million, which is more than half of Westaim's current market cap. All in all, I believe investors are getting equity in Skyward Specialty at a major discount through Westaim.

Arena investors should continue to see positive results as management demonstrates increased conviction in high IRR investment opportunities out there on the market. They claim "Arena's global platform and leadership team are well positioned within the current favorable credit environment, and collectively, we are very focused on capitalizing on this market opportunity" in the Q1 press release.

The market opportunity management is talking about has been brought by "a slow rolling series of implosions" from historically low-interest rates, a ballooning of the money-supply and the Fed's balance sheet, according to Westaim's investor day presentation. They call it the 'largest asset bubble' that's ever created in their presentation, and that the subsequent value destructing implosions create investment opportunities for Westaim's shareholders.

Investor presentation

I believe management is economically astute and has a deep understanding of credit based on their track record of 20% gross IRR on exited transactions according to their presentation. I expect now this gross IRR number may be higher than 20% going forward, as management indicates increased confidence in navigating the subsequent implosions they expect to happen, mostly in the Asia-Pacific. Ultimately, I think the stock is remarkably cheap and is not correctly pricing in the strong first quarter.

Trouble Is Opportunity

Management seems very eager to capitalize on impending trouble in the CMBS, CLO, and other distressed debt and credit markets that they believe are expected to 'implode'. In other words, they appear to believe that trouble is opportunity, and that Arena Investors is in the right place to deliver rewards to shareholders.

In their investor day presentation, they talk about this Global Barbell Opportunity:

Investor day presentation

I think management correctly explains to its shareholders that there will soon be many distressed bonds and debt investment opportunities, shown on the right side of the barbell. They explain that many insurance companies and banks are potentially holding underwater debt securities, and their refusal to sell and take the loss is hiding the true ugliness of many of our financial institutions' health.

Throughout their investor day presentation, CEO of Arena Investors Dan Zwirn says,

But the value destruction has occurred, whether it's been recognized or not. (10:25) Impaired bank lenders, and deeply impaired bond holders, and severely impaired equity holders, all agree to get together and pretend that it hasn't happened. And push it out for another 3 or 5 years. (13:33) No matter how delayed, eventually, the ratings agencies kind of notice things...And when the ratings of those bonds decline, financial institutions have to put up more capital...and then have more incentive to sell. (14:47)

I believe that Mr. Zwirn may be right in his analysis of the credit markets, and that his track record of successful credit investing bolsters his call on the impending 'implosions' we have already seen and will continue to see, in my opinion. His short, concise speech was very compelling and leads me to believe that he is prepared to protect his investors, while also taking advantage of the distress by buying from forced/distressed sellers looking to potentially dump their impaired bonds. The bottom line is that Arena Investors seems ready to take advantage of impending trouble to rapidly increase shareholder value for Westaim.

Valuation - $4 Fair Value

I believe the stock should trade close to book value, which is $4 per share at the time of this writing. The discount to NAV is surprising given the positive developments in the first quarter, and I think sooner or later the market will recognize the value Westaim provides for shareholders.

Earnings and cash flows don't really paint the proper picture for Westaim in my opinion, so I don't think investors should pay much attention to GAAP EPS numbers or cash flows. The proper way to value this company is through NAV, most appropriately valued through book value in my opinion.

Management has been very good about strategic buybacks, executing them at very good prices historically according to the press release,

As of today, Westaim has cancelled 15,281,078 Common Shares through its NCIBs since 2021 for $39.9 million, or an average cost of $2.61 (C$3.52) per Common Share

Most of the market cap is also in cash, about $2.26 per share at the time of this writing. This stock continues to trade at very cheap levels with minimal debt and two very high earning businesses that have good management and business models in place. In conclusion, the stock continues to be mispriced and offers investors a good bargain in my opinion.

Risks

Management continues to be the linchpin in this company, as many of the capital allocation strategies depend on the people. If management leaves, or the capital allocation skills deteriorate, investors may see future impairments on acquisitions and investments made by Westaim's management team.

Arena Investors' call on the impending implosions could also be wrong. Maybe it takes longer than expected, or maybe it isn't as bad as it looks. In any case, the performance of Arena Investors does depend largely on management's ability to make correct calls on directional events in the credit markets, which may change over time.

Skyward Specialty could see its share price drop as it trades at a slight premium to the sector median. At 14x FWD earnings, it could be deemed expensive and any downward correction in Skyward would also translate to a temporary drawdown for Westaim as they still own a significant amount of equity in Skyward Specialty.

Buy Westaim

I believe management is very high-grade, and has made some bold calls about the overall economy and credit markets. So far, they've been right, and Arena Investors seems well positioned to take advantage of potential impending trouble. Their investment capabilities seem strong based on their track record, so I think investors should consider buying this Canadian investment company at a discount to its NAV.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.