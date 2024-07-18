SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 18, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Marc Holliday - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Matthew DiLiberto - Chief Financial Officer
Steve Durels - EVP, Director of Leasing and Real Property

Conference Call Participants

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets
Connor Mitchell - Piper Sandler
Michael Lewis - Tourist Securities
Nick Yulico - Scotia Bank
Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI
Camille Bonnel - Bank of America
Blaine Heck - Wells Fargo
Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan
Michael Griffin - Citi
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Thank you everybody for joining us. And welcome to SL Green Realty Corp.’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. This conference call is being recorded.

At this time, the company would like to remind listeners that during the call management may make forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events as actual results and events may differ from any forward-looking statements that management may make today. All forward-looking statements made by management on this call are based on their exceptions and beliefs as of today. Additional information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause such differences to appear are set forth in the risk factors and MD&A sections of the company's latest form 10-K and other subsequent reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Also, during today's conference call, the company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G under the Securities Act. The GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure discussed and the reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on both the company's Web site at www.slgreen.com by selecting the press release regarding the company's second quarter 2024 earnings and

