Company Overview

Based in Foster City, California, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) is an influential provider of effective cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions. Since its inception in 1999, Qualys has single-handedly brought Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security solutions to the table. It can be seen on Qualys website that over the last 20 years, it has acquired more than 10,000 customers who have subscribed to their services all over the globe, among whom are top companies of the Forbes 100 and Fortune 100, such as Microsoft, General Electric, and Verizon. The core products of the business, such as Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR), CyberSecurity Asset Management, and Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform, are devised to provide a 360-degree view of IT assets and secure them irrespective of location, whether it is on-premises, cloud, or hybrid systems.

Recent Developments and Trends

In 2024, Qualys again received industry recognition for its creative solutions. The provider took home the Best Platform for Vulnerability Management award at the SC Awards Europe for the second consecutive year by putting its VMDR solution, which ensures proactive identification of risks and weaknesses, to very good use. I see that this prestigious distinction serves as a testament to the leadership of Qualys in vulnerability management as well as the dedication of the business to its customers through effective results.

Furthermore, Qualys has extended its government sector concentration with an upgrade to the Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform, aiding federal zero-trust strategies. This revision is meant to minimize the time lag in backing up federal agencies through computerized asset observability and attack surface risk management, thus, it fits in with the core cybersecurity of different governmental agencies such as OMB M-24-04 and CISA BOD 23-01. This new tactic should provide the necessary input for the public sector setup and lead to greater future gains for Qualys.

Risks

Qualys has, despite the praise from customers and technological breakthroughs, to face the dangers that these advancements might bring. The main one identified is the rise of government programs that, if successful, will be very profitable but will make Qualys a target of greater inspection and regulatory compliance. The federal cybersecurity policy will impose standards specifying issues concerning OMB M-24-04 and CISA BOD 23-01 in case the capacity of businesses will be increased. As an example, being authorized to operate the security at the FedRAMP High level is a tough task because Qualys has to undergo 421 security and risk management control tests. Losing a government contract as a result of strict requirements that a hospital is not able to comply with the government may bring about undesirable financial and operational consequences.

On top of this, any breaches in security or the existence of security vulnerabilities within Qualys's products may result in severe damage to the company's reputation according to Protiviti. With regard to the fact that Qualys has prominent customers such as high-profile companies and government agencies, where security incidents may lead to the containment of enormous impacts, this issue is further worsened. For example, problems that are related to vulnerability management processes, e.g., those presented through the FedRAMP RA-5 demand for constant vulnerability scanning and immediate patching, are the most important, according to Qualys. A lack of these practices could lead to big financial losses and legal consequences, as well as non-compliance and potential security breaches.

Recent Historical Financial Performance

Mar 2023 Jun 2023 Sep 2023 Dec 2023 Mar 2024 Revenues 130.68 137.21 142.0 144.57 145.8 Cost Of Revenues 26.95 26.66 26.74 27.13 27.2 Gross Profit 103.73 110.55 115.26 117.44 118.61 Selling General & Admin Expenses 40.76 40.3 43.88 48.5 46.32 Operating Income 35.18 42.83 43.6 41.47 44.76 Net Income 29.1 35.38 46.52 40.59 39.73 Gross Margin 79.37% 80.57% 81.17% 81.23% 81.35% Operating Margin 26.92% 31.21% 30.7% 28.68% 30.7% Net Margin 22.27% 25.79% 32.76% 28.08% 27.25% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha. Retrieved on 07-17-2024. Financials in millions USD.

As you can see in the Q1 earnings call of 2024, Qualys' improved financial records, which are a sign that the company has been on a slow but steady upward path, and it is not a one-time increase but a continuous one. Revenues have been continually rising from $130.7 million in March 2023 to $145.8 million in March 2024. This is made possible by the development and ascent of the partner ecosystem and the presentation of innovative cybersecurity solutions on the market, which helped the acquisition of new and the retention of existing customers. The growth of the company's partner ecosystem was the result of the formation of strategic alliances between AWS and Azure and the main cloud providers, which certainly has helped in integrating Qualys' services into more complex IT infrastructure solutions. Consequently, this has been the key reason why revenue and customer retention have both achieved significantly growing rates. I see that the gross profit margins have also shown improvement, rising from 79.37% to 81.35%, reflecting better operational efficiencies and higher-value service offerings.

With the net income, however, a decrease was recorded in the last quarter where it had fallen from $40.6 million in December 2023 to $39.7 million in March 2024. This is primarily because of the fact that resources have been redirected into enhanced sales and marketing, with a focus on winning as high a market share as possible. I see that the operating margins are fluctuating slightly, which is indicative of the company's current efforts to balance growth and profit. Overall, the finances of Qualys seem to be robust with some strategic reinvestments aimed at the long run.

Market Position and Competition

Qualys is a big competitor in the field of cybersecurity, matched against some of the major players, like Trend Micro with a reported revenue of $1.56 billion in 2023, and Tenable Holdings with a market cap of roughly $6 billion as of July 2024. With a gross margin of 81.09%, Qualys stands out for its high operational efficiency compared to its peers, for example, Trend Micro (74.49%) and SentinelOne (72.28%). I see that this advantage gives it the ability to deliver better customer service and create better customer acquisition programs.

Although the company has its own advantages, Qualys may find tough ground in the competition regarding pricing and product differentiation. Tenable Holdings, which not only achieved a 22% growth rate in revenue but is also, together with SentinelOne, competing with Qualys because they offer unique solutions. Nevertheless, the Qualys cloud platform, used by 15,700 customers globally, and its leadership in automation and risk management, provide superior, comprehensive, and scalable safety solutions to large companies and the government. According to customer reviews on TrustRadius, users appreciate the platform's comprehensive vulnerability management, ease of integration with other security tools, and detailed reporting functionalities. Examples include a review where a user praises its quick actionable insights and a government sector client highlights its scalability and reliability. I see that these reviews reinforce Qualys' position as a leader in providing robust and scalable security solutions. PR Newswire agrees on this.

Expectations for Next Year

I foresee that Qualys will stay on the path of success over the next year. Due to the company's continuous innovations and strategic initiatives, an increase in revenue growth by a rate of around 11% would be realistic, supported by the growing demand for its integrated security solutions and extending market area. Even looking at the risk and competition, I expect the growth of the profits to be between 16-17%, thanks to the optimal use of resources and cost management skills.

Metrics Comparison

Gross Margin PS ratio TTM PE Ratio TTM Growth Revenue Growth EPS Revenue growth forward (analysts estimate) Earnings growth forward (analysts estimate) Qualys 81.09% 9.2 32.99 12.35% 50.24% 10.76% 15.24% Systems Software Industry (Median) 48.95% 3.06 31.71 3.28% 2.03% 6.86% 7.23% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha. Retrieved on 07-15-2024.

Qualys' gross margin of 81.09% is remarkably higher than the systems software industry median of 48.95%, signifying its operational efficiency. The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 9.2 and price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.99 rose to a premium valuation relative to the industry median P/S of 3.06 and P/E of 31.71. It is also seen in the table that Qualys' growth projections of revenue growth will be at the rate of 10.76%, while the earnings growth is forecasted at 15.24%. Both growth expectations are higher than the industrial averages, and this signifies Qualys' strong growth potential. Corresponding with the given estimations, my prognostications are similar but slightly higher. I project a revenue rise of 11% and an earnings growth of 16% - 17%, respectively. So, the higher growth rates support the fact that we set the P/E at a similarly high level, around 33-34, and the P/S in the range of 9.5-10 for Qualys.

The Bottom Line

I see that Qualys has so far always shown itself as a company with great potential to grow in the future given its innovative product developments, as well as its strategic focus on key markets, and its financial situation which is sustainable, viable, and efficient. The company's extension of the federal sector and its cybersecurity platform being more secure make it quite a good time to enjoy new business opportunities and maintain the sustainability of growth for a long time. Though facing market competition and regulatory challenges, the company is still far-sighted and has a strong and reliable operational framework that they can use as a base for gaining resilience and for getting through this slight turbulence. Hence, I am in favor of a "buy" recommendation for Qualys.