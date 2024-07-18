Home Bancshares, Inc. (HOMB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.6K Followers

Home Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 18, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Donna Townsell - Director of Investor Relations
John Allison - Chairman
Stephen Tipton - Chief Executive Officer of Centennial Bank
Kevin Hester - President and Chief Lending Officer
Brian Davis - Chief Financial Officer
Tracy French - Chairman of Centennial Bank
Chris Poulton - President of CCFG
John Marshall - President of Shore Premier Finance

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler
Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group
Jon Arfstrom - RBC
Catherine Mealor - KBW
Matt Olney - Stephens
Brian Martin - Janney Montgomery

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Home BancShares, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided in the quarterly earnings release issued after the market closed yesterday. The Company presenters will begin with prepared remarks, then entertain questions. [Operator Instructions]

The Company has asked me to remind everyone to refer to their cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. You will find this note on Page 3 of their Form 10-K filed with the SEC in February 2024. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode and this conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Donna Townsell, Director of Investor Relations.

Donna Townsell

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to our second quarter conference call. With me for today's discussion is our Chairman, John Allison; Stephen Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Centennial Bank; Kevin Hester, President and Chief Lending Officer; Brian Davis, our Chief Financial Officer; Tracy French, Chairman of Centennial Bank; Chris Poulton, President of CCFG; and John Marshall, President of Shore Premier Finance.

To open our discussion on the quarter today, we will begin

Recommended For You

About HOMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOMB

Trending Analysis

Trending News