TGS ASA (TGSNF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

TGS ASA (OTCPK:TGSNF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 18, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bard Stenberg - Vice President of Investor Relations
Kristian Johansen - Chief Executive Officer
Sven Larsen - Chief Financial Officer

Bard Stenberg

Good morning, and welcome to TGS Q2 2024 Results Presentation. My name is Bard Stenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations in TGS. Today's presentation will be given by CEO, Kristian Johansen; and CFO, Sven Borre Larsen. Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the forward-looking statements showing on the screen and available in today's presentation and earnings release. You can also start typing in questions during the presentation, and I will address those questions to management after their concluding remarks.

So with that, I give the word to you, Kristian.

Kristian Johansen

Thank you, Bard. So I hit the highlights right away. So TGS had POC revenues. And this is stand-alone TGS. POC revenues of $215 million in Q2. That compares to $241 million in Q2 of 2023. Our late sales were $66 million. That's up from $63 million in the same quarter of last year. And then we had early sales of $49 million, which compares to $66 million of last year, but the early sales rate is up from 77% last year to 94% in Q2 of this year, signaling that we had a combination of strong prefunding of new projects and also healthy sales of existing projects that are still in the acquisition of processing phase. We had proprietary revenues of $100 million compared to $113 million in the same quarter of last year, and we had an EBIT of $28 million in Q2. That compares to $39 million in the same quarter of last year.

One number that particularly stands out in Q2 this

