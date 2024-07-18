Mips AB (publ) (MPZAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 18, 2024 6:20 PM ETMips AB (publ) (MPZAF) Stock, MPZAY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.6K Followers

Mips AB (publ) (OTCPK:MPZAF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Max Strandwitz - Chief Executive Officer
Karin Rosenthal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adela Dashian - Jefferies
Carl Deijenberg - Carnegie
Emanuel Jansson - Danske Bank
Daniel Thorsson - ABG Sundal Collier

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Mips Interim Report Second Quarter 2024. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Max Strandwitz. Please go ahead.

Max Strandwitz

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. My name is Max Strandwitz, and I am the CEO of Mips. With me today, I also have Mips' CFO, Karin Rosenthal, and we will walk you through the Q2 results presentation.

And if we start with the first quarter and the key highlights, it was a strong quarter with 31% organic growth. Year-to-date organic growth is now at 14%. We saw good development in all categories and in all regions, which is, of course, very good to see in these times. The interest in implementing Mips' safety system in new helmets remains high. You see that also in the project revenues in the quarter, and we continue to increase the market share and the penetration of Mips throughout the world. No change of previous assumption of a gradual recovery of growth in 2024 and that, of course, continue also into the second quarter, and we remain confident in our long-term strategy and our financial targets.

If we then start with sport, we saw strong development in bike and snow with 33%, but also good

Recommended For You

About MPZAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPZAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News