CAML: New Large-Cap Growth ETF Lags Out The Gate, But Can It Recover?

Summary

  • On August 21, 2023, Congress Asset Management launched CAML, an ETF that follows a similar strategy as its well established large-cap growth mutual fund. CAML's expense ratio is 0.65%.
  • CAML has lagged behind its large-cap growth peers since its inception, but most is attributed to 5-6% underweighting of Nvidia. Otherwise, the long-return returns of Congress' mutual fund is solid.
  • Still, I expected better growth and quality metrics, considering that's what Congress Asset Management advertises. In addition, CAML's P/E ranks only in the third quartile among large-cap growth ETFs.
  • I appreciate CAML's diversified approach to stock selection, but after considering its expense ratio and weaker fundamentals, I don't believe it's necessarily a better choice. Therefore, I've assigned a "hold" rating.

Investment Thesis

The actively managed Congress Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CAML) launched on August 21, 2023, and is already lagging well behind low-cost peers like the SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) and the Schwab

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

