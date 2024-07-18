Vertigo3d

Investment Thesis

The actively managed Congress Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CAML) launched on August 21, 2023, and is already lagging well behind low-cost peers like the SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) and the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) by 8-11%. With a 0.65% expense ratio, you might wonder why one would consider CAML an option.

However, nearly all underperformance was driven by an approximate 5-6% underweighting of Nvidia (NVDA), a stock up 177% since the fund launched. Since these gains might not repeat, CAML deserves an unbiased review, and I look forward to describing its strengths and weaknesses against these four funds in greater detail below.

CAML Overview

Strategy Discussion

Since it's an active fund, CAML's management team does not reveal its precise strategy, but I did learn the following from the prospectus and the website:

1. The fund's primary benchmark is the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

2. The Investment Policy Committee consists of five portfolio managers and one research analyst.

3. The Committee selects a small number of holdings (35-45) and considers diversification with a 5% maximum security weight and a 25% maximum exposure to a particular industry, though these are only guidelines.

4. The portfolio has relatively low turnover, in the 25-50% range.

5. Growth and quality are key investment tenets, with selections typically having strong sales and earnings growth, a competitive position in a stable or growing industry, positive free cash flow and net earnings, and established profit margins.

6. The Investment Committee also selects companies whose management teams are aligned with stakeholders' interests and aren't overleveraged. Valuation is assessed relative to "history, peers, and economic conditions."

7. Historical returns for the Congress Large Cap Growth Institutional Shares (CMLIX) are available from December 1, 1992.

Finally, the Fact Card provides some helpful statistics on the portfolio as of June 30, 2024. While most of the growth and quality metrics are less attractive than the benchmark index, I'd like to draw your attention to the fund's $692.7 weighted average market cap figure, which indicates a much lower concentration in mega-cap stocks compared to its benchmark. As we'll see shortly, diversification is CAML's big selling point, which could be appropriate, given the outstanding returns of the Magnificent Seven stocks over the last couple of years.

Congress Asset Management

Performance Analysis

While CAML is new, its strategy is not. According to its Fact Card, Congress had $6.8 billion in similarly managed accounts and $22.1 billion in total managed assets as of June 30, 2024. In addition, CAML and CMLIX have delivered nearly identical returns since September 2023.

Portfolio Visualizer Portfolio Visualizer

Therefore, it's appropriate to backfill CAML's returns with CMLIX's, and since they have nearly identical expense ratios (0.65% vs. 0.69%), we should get an idea of how CAML would have performed over the long run. The table below highlights a 10.88% annualized return since December 1992 compared to 11.14% for the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG), which I also backfilled with the Vanguard Growth Index Institutional Shares (VIGIX). The returns are lower, but since VUG has a 0.61% expense ratio advantage, this chart suggests Congress had the better stock-picking strategy.

Portfolio Visualizer

The rolling three-year returns chart adds more color since I don't recommend making investment decisions based on what worked 30 years ago. For the three years ending June 2024, VUG outperformed by an annualized 9.91% to 8.84%, but notably, there were several times when CMLIX was the better choice. Notice how it practically avoided the tech crash in the early 2000s, likely due to the firm's focus on profitability.

Portfolio Visualizer

In addition, CAML/CMLIX was the better choice for investors with a 7, 10, and 15-year holding period. For example, its average 7-year rolling return was 10.10% compared to 9.69% for VUG/VIGIX.

Portfolio Visualizer

CAML Analysis

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

The following table highlights sector exposure differences between CAML, SPYG, SCHG, VUG, and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). The primary difference is CAML's 32% allocation to Technology stocks, which is about 18% less than its peers. The offset is in Financials, Health Care, Industrials, and Materials, making CAML a much better choice from a diversification perspective.

The Sunday Investor

The next table highlights CAML's top 25 holdings, which total 71.33% on a cash-adjusted basis. On average, CAML underweights Nvidia, Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.28%, 7.72%, and 7.88%, respectively, so it's really a play on diversification. Most of the stocks at the bottom of this list, including Ecolab (ECL) and Boston Scientific (BSX), have minimal or no allocation in the four peers listed and most other growth funds on the market.

The Sunday Investor

CAML Fundamental Analysis

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for these top 25 holdings compared to CAML's peers, with three observations to follow:

The Sunday Investor

1. Recall how the last time CAML substantially outperformed VUG was 20 years ago during the tech crash. The reason was that non-profitable stocks led market-cap-weighted growth funds, eventually showing their weaknesses. However, that's not a concern today. While CAML's 9.42/10 profit score, derived from Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, is excellent, its peers look even better, demonstrating that today's largest companies are that way because they make the most money. Therefore, despite profitability being a key investment tenet for Congress, it's not an advantage worth advertising.

2. Similarly, CAML's growth metrics don't stand out. Over the last three years, its constituents have grown sales and earnings by 15.58% and 20.66%, respectively, offering mixed results when compared to SPYG, SCHG, VUG, and QQQ. Estimated one-year sales and earnings growth rates are slightly below average, and CAML's 36.61x forward P/E (32.33x harmonic P/E) is about the same as its peers and slightly above average among the large-cap growth ETFs I track (#45/67).

3. Instead, CAML's big selling point is diversification, as it achieves its growth rates with limited influence from the mega-caps. To illustrate, CAML's one-year estimated earnings growth rate without Nvidia would be 17.67% compared to 16.79% for VUG. In essence, CAML is spreading out single-stock risk without sacrificing growth, which I think is prudent. Still, the substituted stocks aren't necessarily better. Below are CAML's top five overweighted non-tech stocks, and although they look adequate from a growth and profitability perspective, it's tough to ignore their poor Valuation Grades.

Seeking Alpha

Investment Recommendation

CAML is an actively managed large-cap growth ETF selecting companies based on sales growth, earnings growth, free cash flow growth, leverage, and other proprietary characteristics. Launched in August 2023, CAML has lagged behind peers like SPYG, SCHG, VUG, and QQQ, and along with its high 0.65% expense ratio, there appears to be little reason for index investors to switch over. Still, most of CAML's underperformance relates to its underweighting of Nvidia, and the long-term returns of CMLIX, a Congress' mutual fund following a similar strategy, demonstrates how the firm's diversified approach can still deliver good results while reducing single-stock risk.

Diversification is especially prudent for large-cap growth investors, as most top-performing funds have over 50% allocated to Magnificent Seven stocks. However, we must recognize these are among the most profitable in the world, and underweighting them to the tune of about 30% while not offering any improvements in quality or valuation is not a reasonable tradeoff. Therefore, while I like CAML's diversified approach, its strengths don't necessarily outweigh its weaknesses, so I have only assigned it a neutral "hold" rating. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.