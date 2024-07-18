South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 18, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Crockett - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Curtis Griffith - Chairman and CEO
Cory Newsom - President
Brent Bates - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group
Joe Yanchunis - Raymond James
Woody Lay - KBW
Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to South Plains Financial, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions with instructions to follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Steve Crockett, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of South Plains Financial. Please go ahead, sir.

Steve Crockett

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone.

We appreciate you joining our earnings conference call. With me here today are Curtis Griffith, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Cory Newsom, our President; and Brent Bates, our Chief Credit Officer. The related earnings press release and earnings presentation are available on the News & Events section of our website, spfi.bank.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that, this call may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated future results.

Please see our Safe Harbor statements in our earnings press release and in our earnings presentation. All comments made during today's call are subject to those Safe Harbor statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of today's date, and we do not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by

