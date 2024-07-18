Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 18, 2024 8:23 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock, NFLX:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.6K Followers

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2024 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Spencer Wang - VP of Finance, IR and Corporate Development
Spencer Neumann - CFO
Ted Sarandos - Co-CEO
Greg Peters - Co-CEO

Conference Call Participants

Spencer Wang

Welcome to the Netflix Q2 2024 Earnings Interview. I'm Spencer Wang, VP of Finance, IR and Corporate Development. Joining me today are Co-CEOs, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters; and CFO, Spence Neumann.

As a reminder, we'll be making forward-looking statements and actual results may vary. We'll now take questions from the sell-side community that have been submitted and we'll begin with a set of questions on our Q2 results and our forecast.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Spencer Wang

So the first question on our results come from Doug Anmuth of JPMorgan. So Spence, Doug asks, how -- can you provide some color on how churn is trending and perhaps share some color on what drove revenue growth in the quarter?

Spencer Neumann

Yes, sure. Thanks, Doug, and thanks, Spencer. We're pleased with our performance in Q2. There was strong performance across-the-board, good momentum across the business, strong revenue growth, member growth and profit growth. In terms of that member growth and churn, I'd say that the kind of outsized paid net-adds in the quarter was primarily driven by stronger acquisition, a little stronger than we expected, but also very healthy, continued healthy retention in the quarter and that's across all regions.

In terms of growth generally, there's probably kind of three key factors that drove member growth. First, strong performance of our content slate, a wide variety of titles that delivered across genres and regions and I'm sure we'll talk more about that. There was some positive impact from paid sharing that continues.

As we've said on

Recommended For You

About NFLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFLX

Trending Analysis

Trending News