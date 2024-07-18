Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced earnings per share that were approximately 48% higher than the year before (same quarter) as earnings ran up from $3.29 per share to $4.88 per share. Management is forecasting an even better comparison with the weak 2023 third quarter of $2.11 to a guided 2024 third quarter of $5.11. That should really excite Mr. Market. The challenge here is that revenue is not nearly growing as fast. The same goes for other indicators. Margins can only get so wide before the growth will pace the revenue growth in the long-term. Therefore, investors need to ask if the stock is overpriced or if it will continue to run up on good news even if the other indicators lag for a while. This furthers the idea of the last article, with even more warning signs reported.

Market Value

The market value of the stock reflects the success of a management that is really just beginning to feel industry competition. The good news is that entertainment is a fragmented industry. Therefore, any one form of entertainment does not really control the market. But one-stop shops may well have an advantage in the future.

Netflix Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website July 18, 2024)

As shown above, the price earnings ratio is in the thirties. That means the market expects an earnings growth rate averaging that high for a long time into the future. But for that to happen, "everything else" has got to grow at that rate as well.

The stock pays no dividend. Therefore, free cash flow will be very important when this company enters the mature phase and capital gains are much lower if they happen at all.

That means the whole earnings report needs to be reviewed to see if everything else is keeping pace over time.

Earnings Summary

The summary below demonstrates some of the apprehension that is indicated by a slight sell-off shown above.

Netflix Summary Of Second Quarter Results Along With Historical Trends (Netflix Earnings Press Release Second Quarter 2024)

Revenue increased roughly $1.4 billion compared to the year ago period. That is not even a 20% increase in revenue. Of course, it was mentioned that the margin increased in the current quarter. This company, like many in the industry is reining in content costs. But the big question is how far (reining in costs) that can go because this company is very dependent upon one hit series after another. It really has no franchises that many more established competitors have.

Moving from a hit series to an established franchise from which dependable profits can happen takes time. This company may or may not have the time to make that move. Making matters more complicated is the necessary base material or inventory needed to establish a franchise because that varies as well.

Cash Flow And Free Cash Flow

Of much larger concern is that the growth in earnings has not been followed up by the growth in cash flow and free cash flow. Management did forecast free cash flow of roughly $6 billion. But that free cash flow is only 2% of the market cap of $279 billion that is shown above. Most companies I follow have a free cash flow yield (or potential yield) in the 10% to 15% range. That is a big jump from the current guidance to make in the future.

This quarter, cash flow actually declined compared to the quarter in the last fiscal year. Supposedly cash flow is on track for a good gain for the fiscal year. But that cash flow is nothing like what the market value would indicate free cash flow and GAAP cash flow should be. Investors can just bet that the disjoint between those fantastic earnings and the lack of cash flow will get fixed sooner or later. I also suspect investors may not like the answer.

As long as capital gains predominate, then the cash flow situation is of little worry. But the minute the market view changes to little or no capital gains in the future, then free cash flow becomes a large issue along with dividends. Right now, such a view change, if or when it happens, would imply considerable downside from this stock.

The conclusion would have to be that if cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow continue to lag earnings, then the asymmetric return favors the downside in a big way, and this becomes a far more speculative investment at that time.

That means the relatively safety (continuing stock price appreciation) of this investment that attracts investors is what is driving the stock price to new highs. But that becomes a musical chairs game devoid of reality at some point. It is a personal decision as to how long the stock price gains continue and what the future growth prospects are.

Global Paid Memberships

This area similarly shows about a 16% year-over-year increase as shown in the summary above. This figure is decent. But it is nothing close to the earnings gain. Again, the implication here is that earnings growth will slow in the future.

Netflix Growth Charts For Global Paid Memberships (Seeking Alpha Article Of Netflix By Graph Second Quarter 2024)

Long time readers may remember that Netflix hit a "bump" when it came to growth back around 2022. Part of that bump shows there in the graphs.

The growth since then has certainly been satisfactory. But that growth has been nothing like the "good old days" that likely justifies the current stock price. You have to remember that this company began with the idea that the "virtuous circle" associated with membership growth was going to bring in lots of cash. Part of that idea of a "pot of gold at the end of the rainbow" or in this case sometime in the future, still drives the stock price.

Yet even with the sizable membership shown above, that cash flood that was forecast has never happened despite the size of the company. As I wrote years ago, the "virtuous circle" idea that the company went public with as a streamer pioneer was clearly out of order years ago as the lack of free cash flow demonstrated.

Yet top line growth has meant that "hope springs eternal". That top line and cash flow growth appears to be slower than "hope". So, when exactly is slow too slow.

Summary

Netflix is a company that long ago went public with an idea that a virtuous circle (as management put it) would generate tremendous profits for shareholders. As the latest quarter demonstrated, those profits still get reported and they are up nicely.

But when profits are reported without the cash flow growth that accompanies the profits, then it is time to look a whole lot more at the company to see what is going on.

Here, it would appear that a combination of content costs and acquisitions over time) that are made necessary to compete in this area have precluded that rosy cash flow picture. If that is the case, then the accounting decisions made to report the profits are on the generous side.

That makes at least some asset values on the balance sheet a question mark even for a going concern company.

The market is unlikely to get serious about aggressive but allowed accounting as long as double-digit revenue growth is there. But the question remains how much higher the stock price can go because the market value is already over $200 billion.

True disruptors like Apple (AAPL) produce a lot of cash. That has clearly not been the case here. Yet both are investing in the future. Therefore, for me, I do not know when the good times will end. But when they do, that likely means that several years of growth will be wiped out quickly. All companies hit maturity sooner or later. The question is when it will happen here.

For me, this has been a sell, and it continues to be a sell unless someone is very well-trained to get out with a profit and not look back when the time comes. At a certain point, Mr. Market is about making money. This stock has definitely made money and the management is also very good. There is a lot to like here, but not the stock price.

Risks

There is always the chance that another technology advance comes along to make streaming obsolete. There is nothing on the horizon right now. But many of us remember the days before streaming, when an idea like streaming was laughable. Tomorrow's way of doing things is usually not apparent at the current time.

A loss of key personnel could prove critical to the ability to compete in this area. This company is dependent upon one hit series after another. That points to some rare talent able to spot and develop those series. A sudden loss of people that are part or all of that area would be a critical loss.

That big profit increase can lure an investor to sleep. However, cash flow (GAAP) and free cash flow are also critical to a company. When they don't follow earnings, it points to allowed but aggressive reporting choices. Since the remaining costs often get capitalized if they are not on the income statement, this makes the balance sheet somewhat suspect if that cash flow lag continues.