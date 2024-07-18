JHVEPhoto

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSX:SHOP:CA) has always executed well as one of the largest and fast -growing e-commerce integrated operations platforms. It was always valued at a premium. Is the premium justified now that Shopify's revenue growth has slowed to the low twenties? Should we pay 10X for 22% estimated sales growth or 60x for 30% adjusted earnings growth? As we see from the 5-year charts, Shopify at $65, is way below its 52-week high of $92, its P/E has also dipped from its high above $100 and its P/S ratio is far below the stretched multiples over 30, when it was growing much faster. Expensive, but relatively less expensive than it was in the past - the market has adjusted to slower growth.

Multiples aside, I believe it has some strong competitive advantages and even if 2024-2025 returns on investment are somewhat muted because of a high entry point, its earnings and revenues growth are sustainable, and the stock will do very well as a 3-5 year buy and hold. I own a few, having bought at $60 per share, and I'll keep adding on dips.

Shopify revenue segments

Shopify Revenue Segments (Shopify, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

Subscription revenues are key to their business, with 81% gross margins; it grew much faster at 34% than merchant revenues of 20% in Q1-24. However, it’s still only 27% of total revenues, but will take a larger share as Shopify increases its enterprise customers who usually take the monthly subscription Shopify Plus product. Q1-24 was a better quarter - subscription, merchant, and total gross margins, each, improved 3 points over the previous year due to price increases last year, which resulted in higher revenues and margins.

Great operating metrics

Shopify Key Performance Indicators (Shopify)

Shopify performed well on several fronts. From the table above, its MRR grew 32% in Q1, continuing the trend of over 30% growth. MRR is a better metric than revenues and indicates recurring and sustainable revenue growth. GMV growth, which is their total volume growth, was also higher at 23% in Q1, compared to 20% growth last year, because of same-store sales growth of existing merchants and faster international growth. The attach rate (conversion rate) grew 1% to 3.06 to 3.04. Shopify had a change in measurement in Q1, otherwise the growth would have been 5% as well, the same as in the previous year. From their Q1-2024 earnings call:

The penetration rate of Shopify Payments as a percentage of GMV grew to 60% from 56% in Q1 of 2023.

$36.2 billion of GMV was processed on Shopify Payments in the first quarter, 32% higher than in the first quarter of 2023.

Greater penetration of Shop Pay, which was 39% of GPV – Shop Pay is Shopify's accelerated payment program, pre-filling payment and other customer information that can be used all over the Shopify network, reducing friction and increasing conversion. Continued growth of Shop Pay augurs well for Shopify.

International GMV growth of 38%, which was the third consecutive quarter of GMV growth above 35%.

Location growth of 52% in the quarter for merchants with 20 or more locations.

20 products in more than 30 countries just on the Merchant Solutions side.

Shopify's integrated platform - a one-stop shop

Its integrated platform is its biggest competitive advantage - Shopify started as a website builder for web merchants and grew into an e-commerce platform enabling websites for commercial activation and execution, making it easy to take and fulfill orders and process payments. Now they've evolved into an integrated one stop shop providing services for online and offline, small, medium, and large businesses. Their range of services include everything from order fulfillment, payment processing, SEO, inventory management, shipping, logistics, capital financing, network references, installment payments and financial and ERP integration. Essentially becoming a platform that becomes difficult to replace -- the lifeblood, turnkey solution for businesses that don’t want to or need to deal with several vendors for different products, services, or workflows. It excels and wins customers with multi sales channels - including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces. The merchant gets a single view/dashboard of its business for orders, fulfillment, payments, analytics, and finance from one integrated back office. Over the years Shopify has made significant inroads into large customers, who need a very strong platform with new and innovative products. 400 new features and updates to their platform in a span of two years. There are precious few competitors who can do what they do. Amazon (AMZN) is large and predatory, Squarespace and Wix do not have the same scale, products or integration. Square, PayPal and Stripe compete in payment processing but fall short in the other workflows.

Competitive advantages

Market leadership - Shopify is the largest with 28% market share of U.S. online stores and 10% of Global e-commerce stores making it the fourth most popular e-commerce platform worldwide. Shopify Plus, which is their $2,500+ per month, integrated subscription offering has 6% of the market. It is used by more than 49,000 plus online stores including the likes of Allbirds, Heinz, and Staples.

Switching costs - the integrated platform increases loyalty and stickiness and also becomes a switching cost issue for large customers with more one service, and integration. More than 90% of Shopify's merchants use more than one channel. Since Shopify takes care of the entire commerce software stack, switching for large businesses are even more of a problem.

Data Insights - data insights and analysis from interactions between merchants and their customers, and the data generated from the Shopify network of diverse small customers, who can't afford their own IT support. Shopify 's merchants maintain their own brand when selling in other marketplaces and build a massive data repository on their customer, thus ensuring a wide funnel for customer data gathering.

The enterprise customer

Shopify's B2B GMV (Shopify)

One of the main reasons for buying this stock is their strong presence and growth with large clients, specially B2B clients, such as Brooklinen. Another example is COACH, which will roll out Shop Pay across all of their US and Canada outlets in the coming months.

Increasing market share in this segment is essential for Shopify to grow; client complexity and more branch locations work well for Shopify.

Clients have been migrating to Shopify for the ease and speed of integration. Normally, re - platforming larger brands can typically take anywhere from 12 to 18 months to completely migrate over. Overstock.com, was up and running in under 100 days.

In Q1-2024, B2B GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) grew a massive 130%, after doubling in the previous year, leading to Forrester recognizing them as a brand leader in their 2024 Wave report.

Shopify claims that it provided 36% better cost of ownership to their business customers, based on an independent consultant's study. Customers flock to their service for their scale and integration and ease of use. What also impressed me was the breadth of large customers such as Overstock, Staples, and buybuyBaby, which requires a great deal of complexity. Shopify has stakes in Affirm, which is a good bundling opportunity for Buy Now Pay Later, and Klaviyo, which can be bundled as a great email and text marketing tool.

Q1 - 2024 indicated further growth in this segment.

Offline GMV increased 32%, helped by clients like Coach, other large retailers and international brands that have both businesses.

Shopify Plus represented 32% of MRR for Q1 of this year - This is key since Shopify Plus is their sticky subscription business, and increased penetration of overall MRR is confirmation of Shopify's changing stronger, more complex, and richer client base. Besides, the retention rate for subscription and large customers is in the low nineties compared to only 75% for the small customers who often go out of business.

Weaknesses

The payment processing segment, which is a fairly large chunk of Shopify's merchant revenues is a commodity business, with no competitive advantages. The saving grace is Shopify's integrated platform model, which is the only differentiating factor. Often payment processing is the door opener and loss-leader to the more profitable subscription business.

Valuations are stretched even as the stock stayed sideways for a major part of the year - the big risk is a poor return with the likelihood of underperforming, having paid too much. There is less room for missteps.

Today, the business is only about 5% GAAP profitable, and sales growth is not likely to grow faster than the low to the mid-twenties in the next 3-5 years. The key to Shopify's success has to be strong partnerships, there have to be more deals with the likes of Coach, Overstock, and Target.

Free cash flow margin in Q1-2024 was only 12%; after almost two decades in business this is low; Shopify needs to be more profitable and return better cash, but with gross margins likely to be stuck around 50% because of the 73% merchant solutions business I don't see much improvement. Shopify has to increase its large client business, with high margin subscription revenues.

Valuation and summary

Shopify Valuation (Shopify, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead)

Shopify's revenues should grow at a CAGR of 22% for the next 4 years, and adjusted earnings faster at 32%. It has slowed the growth of share-based compensation and has virtually no share dilution in the past two years, which are signs that they are taking operating profits seriously. With 32% earnings growth, the large P/E of 65 drops to 35 in two years and the PEG ratio also comes down to a manageable 1.

Numbers and forecast aside, Shopify has done a fantastic job moving into the secular growth, non-commodity/non-cyclical segment of the market and solidified its position with a wide range of products, and rich features, which is perfect for the complex customer with several workflows, locations, and channels.

The enterprise segment of its business is growing faster and is inherently more profitable because of subscription revenues and a majority of customers opting for 3-year contracts.

It has strong market leadership in e-commerce platforms, with other competitors unable to compete with its scale and product lines.

A recent client win like BarkBox with over 2 million subscribers, which will be the largest subscription merchant for Shopify makes a very convincing case to buy.