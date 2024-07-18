FB Financial: Riding Stronger Margins And Renewed Interest In Southeast Regional Banks

Jul. 18, 2024 10:12 PM ETFB Financial Corporation (FBK) Stock
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.82K Followers

Summary

  • Q2'24 results comfortably beat expectations, with a securities portfolio restructuring driving higher net interest income and also strong fee-based income.
  • Loan growth was weaker than expected as management ratchets back some riskier lending exposures, but their 10% target for loan growth in 2025 is bold.
  • FB Financial shares have climbed almost 60%, outperforming regional and Southeast banks, and I wonder if M&A premiums are coming back into the space.
  • I underestimated the re-rating potential of these shares before, but it's tough to make the numbers work now, even assuming nearly 10% long-term core earnings growth.
Above Downtown Nashville

Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

“I owe you an apology. I wasn’t really familiar with your game.” Shaquille O’Neal

Writing about FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) in October of 2023, my feelings were that there was nothing really wrong with this Tennessee-based community lender, but

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.82K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FBK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FBK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News