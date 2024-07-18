Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.6K Followers

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 18, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luke Wyse - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Aaron Graft - Founder, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Forman - President, TriumphPay
Tim Valdez - President, Factoring Division

Conference Call Participants

Tim Switzer - KBW
Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson
Jordan Ghent - Stephens
Hal Goetsch - B. Riley Securities
Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Luke Wyse

Good morning. It's 9:30 in Dallas, so let's get started. We'd like to open by thanking you for your interest in Triumph Financial and for joining us this morning to discuss our second-quarter results. With that, let's get to business. Aaron's letter last evening discussed the quarter's results and the investments we are making in a few projects that we believe will create long-term shareholder value. We are excited about the opportunities we see to lift an industry and create a network that delivers tangible benefits to all participants while improving transparency and creating value for America's truckers.

As you'll see this morning, Todd will not be joining us. Todd is never afraid to get in the trenches and leave during difficult market conditions. However, today he is recovering from Achilles tendon surgery after being reminded that pickleball is not a contact sport. We wish him well on a speedy recovery and expect to welcome him back to the earnings call in Q3. That quarterly shareholder letter published last evening and our quarterly results will form the basis of our call today.

However, before we get started, I would like to remind you that this conversation may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking

Recommended For You

About TFIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TFIN

Trending Analysis

Trending News