Daniel Grizelj

Thesis

The PGIM Global High Yield Fund (NYSE:GHY) is a fixed income CEF we covered on the Seeking Alpha platform more than two years ago, when we highlighted the fund's composition, its analytics, and our view on its ratings parsing. There have been a substantial number of changes in the meantime, and we are going to revisit the name in the current macro framework, and highlight why we believe a retail investor is best served to cut positioning at this stage.

A CEF focused on global high yield

The fund falls in the global high yield space, with a large geographic reach:

Countries (Fund Fact Sheet)

While roughly half of the holdings are U.S. based, the rest of the individual names belong to a plethora of jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Mexico and France. Please note that the 'Other' category aggregates the smaller jurisdictions which are not individually listed. GHY is truly a global fund.

The CEF focuses on BB and B names from the credit spectrum, although it holds a sizable CCC bucket:

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

BB names make up roughly 48% of the fund, followed by B names at 24% and CCC credits at 12%. While at the first glance the credit risk profile looks middle of the road, kindly keep in mind that global high yield names come with increased risk: outside the probability of default risk, an investor should consider political and jurisdictional factors as well. A BB junk bond from a corporation located in Turkey is not the same as a BB name from the U.S.

More importantly, when there is a market risk-off move, investors tend to first throw overboard the higher beta, more risky names, a category which includes global high yield names.

Analytics

AUM: $0.5 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: -0.22 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 10.2 (3Y).

Yield: 10.2%

Premium/Discount to NAV: -5%.

Z-Stat: 2.97.

Leverage Ratio: 22%.

Composition: Fixed Income - Global HY

Discount to NAV - close to a decade high

As a retail investor, you want to buy low and sell high. The same applies to price as well as premium/discount to NAV. For a good entry point, a retail investor should buy GHY when the discount to NAV is very wide, which is not the case today:

Data by YCharts

When looking at the past ten years, we can see an average -12% discount for the CEF, while the -5% range is a historic top. Not even in the zero rate environment that characterized the 2020/2021 period did we see such tight levels in the discount. One can gauge the historic level from the z-stat for the discount, which is at a 2.9 level:

A z-score, or z-statistic, is a number representing how many standard deviations above or below the mean population the score derived from a z-test is. Essentially, it is a numerical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. If a z-score is 0, it indicates that the data point's score is identical to the mean score. A z-score of 1.0 would indicate a value that is one standard deviation from the mean

Today's levels should prompt an investor to divest a portion of their holdings.

Credit spreads are too tight

The main drivers for this CEF are interest rates and credit spreads. While we believe peak risk-free rates are behind us, the opposite holds true for credit spreads:

Bloomberg Global Credit Spreads (Bloomberg)

The above chart, courtesy of Bloomberg, shows the current credit spreads within the past years. As an investor, you want to buy a high yield instrument when spreads are very wide (i.e. September 2022), and sell them when they are very narrow.

On a longer time frame, one can get the same chart by looking at the Global High Yield Index spread to government bonds:

10-year Spread Chart (Cbonds)

Again, we can see the same story unfold in the above chart. From a credit spread perspective, we are at levels not seen since 2018, and generally decade long lows. One cannot emphasize how important this metric is, since it currently represents the main performance driver going forward.

While we cannot predict timing, we are of the strong opinion that the next move in spreads will be up. Whether it is going to take a month or five months, we cannot foresee, however during the next significant risk-off event we are going to see a substantial spike in credit spreads, which will translate into much lower NAV levels for GHY. When everybody heads for the exits, there will be a liquidity crunch, which will further strain prices.

Distribution - using significant ROC

CEFs which use a high amount of return of capital, especially in the fixed income space, represent a red flag in our mind. Fixed income should be cash flow based, and CEFs which layer leverage on top should even more be cash flow providers. While sometimes using 10%-15% ROC during a distribution because of payment date mismatches can be understood, figures in excess of 20% represent an issue:

June Section 19a (Fund Website)

As of its June 2024 payment date, GHY was using 44% ROC on a cumulative basis for its fiscal year to date. That is an enormous figure, and denotes a fund which is a heavy NAV user for its unsupported distribution.

Corroborated with tight credit spreads and a discount to NAV near historic highs, all elements point towards cutting exposure to this name in the current macro framework.

Conclusion

GHY is a fixed income closed end fund. The vehicle has a global mandate, spanning a wide array of geographies in sourcing high yield bonds. While there is a diversification aspect to it, many foreign jurisdictions also run political and capital controls risks, thus making them higher beta in a risk off environment. The CEF's discount to NAV is close to its most narrow historic point in the past decade, all while credit spreads are also near their lowest levels in the past 10 years. All risk factors point towards a lower NAV for the name during the next risk-off move. Furthermore, the fund's distribution relies heavily on ROC, a red flag that we do not like to see in fixed income CEFs. We are of the opinion GHY is overbought and stretched here, with the next move in the name being lower. A retail investor would do well to reduce exposure.