Location, location, location. How many times have we heard that when it comes to real estate investing? Surprisingly, a lot of REIT funds actually don't focus so much on location. But one does - the Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY). I'm bullish on REITs broadly and actually very much like the framework behind the fund.

PPTY is built on a rules-based, factor-based approach that combines properties with four different characteristics: geographic location (taking into account the diversity of the locations, the number of properties, and the diversity of metro areas represented); property type (the mix of multifamily residential units, office space, retail space, and industrial/warehouse space); leverage (the amount of debt held by the properties, relative to their total capitalization or value); and governance (the quality of management and oversight of the properties).

PPTY passively tracks the U.S. Diversified Real Estate Index™, a proprietary index that includes a broad basket of US REITs and real estate operating companies covering the US real estate market - anything from apartment buildings to warehouse space to hotels to malls to office space. The index is the fund's bedrock and incorporates Vident's proprietary investment philosophy, which is based on the following four distinct fundamentals: 1) strategic asset allocation; 2) investor sentiment; 3) fundamental data; and 4) risk management.

The big thing here is how weights are determined. PPTY's weights are not on the basis of actual real estate market prices. Instead, the focus is on targeting geographic exposure to the fastest-growing regions of the US - the places where economic growth and productivity lead to dynamic economic activity and the potential for appreciation and sustained demand in the best real estate markets.

A Look At The Holdings

This is fairly well diversified, with the largest position making up 4.04% of the fund.

What do these REITs do? AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is one of the largest multifamily residential real-estate investment trusts in the USA, with a focus on developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities primarily in 'coastal growth' markets. Prologis Inc. (PLD) is an international real estate giant and one of the largest owners, operators and developers of industrial logistics real estate. Equinix Inc. (EQIX) is a data center REIT that offers colocation and interconnection services for businesses so they can safely store and distribute data worldwide. Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) is a real estate investment trust that has been buying and leasing restaurant properties all over the US. And Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, developing and managing Class A commercial properties leased by U.S governmental agencies.

Sector Composition and Weightings

On the sector breakdown, the top 3 groups are multi-family residential, retail, and industrial. Office (which I think is a good contrarian trade) makes up 13.37% as the 4th largest allocation.

This weighting reflects the fund's desire to give exposure to the market in an all-encompassing way as the diversification will allow the fund to take advantage of different industry trends and cycles.

Peer Comparison

The big one to compare this against is the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) which is an all encompassing proxy of the REIT sector. When we compare the price ratio of PPTY to VNQ, we find that PPTY has indeed outperformed, and this could continue so long as the location methodology continues to add value.

Pros and Cons

The positive side? Because PPTY ETF offers exposure to a broad range of US real estate, which isn't possible for most individual investors, it avoids the concentration risk of investing in individual REITs or specific property types. In addition, the fund was built using a transparent, rules-based methodology that takes into account factors such as location, asset type, leverage and governance, which could help improve the risk-adjusted return of the fund.

The downside? I could be wrong about REITs overall, and/or the methodology could go through a dislocation for whatever reason. This is always the issue with a more active screening methodology. In addition, keep in mind that REITs may be adversely affected by rising interest rates because of their higher sensitivity to changes in interest rates as compared to other investments, and because the expenses associated with REITs are not fixed. This is less of a risk going forward, but still worth emphasizing.

Conclusion

I like this one. I think the methodology is clever, and REITs more generally look attractive here in my view especially as we enter a cutting cycle. For investors seeking an easy way to get diversified exposure to the liquid US real estate market, PPTY is an attractive choice. Its rules-based approach seeks to improve risk-adjusted returns using factors related to location, property type, leverage and governance, and shows strong relative performance overall. Worth considering.