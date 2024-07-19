Waste Connections: Shares Have A Good Chance Of Beating Q2 Estimates

kokouu/E+ via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $USD, not $CAD, unless otherwise stated.

Introduction

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN:CA) (NYSE:WCN) has long been one of my favorite names in the waste management space. As the third largest in North America, the company is involved in transferring, disposing, and managing hazardous and non-hazardous waste in 46 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. At the time I initiated coverage on the time, I believed that the company had: (1) the company has a very strong history of M&A and financial performance, (2) its business is highly resilient to economic fluctuations, (3) there is potential for margin improvement, (4) recent acquisitions show that the growth story isn't over, and (5) the valuation isn't as expensive as you may think. While I think all this is true today, I'll provide an update to the thesis, walk through the latest quarterly results and provide what, I believe, are the key things to watch for in Q2'24, which are expected on July 24.

Background

Waste Connections has been one of the best performing waste management companies over the years. Compared to peers like Republic Services (RSG) and Waste Management (WM), the company has returned a total return of 471%, holding its own out of its peers. Annualizing Waste Connection's shareholder returns, the company has generated a CAGR of 19.0% for long-term investors. While the industry as a whole has done very well over the last decade, outperforming the S&P 500 as a group, Waste Connections seems to be the best run company in the space.

A few reasons play into this. Firstly, Waste Connections is fussy about the types of markets it is in. For example, the company generally favors what it refers to as exclusive and 'secondary markets'; markets which the company feels that they have an edge. It's often places where competition is scarce and markets that the company can have some pricing power.

As shown through the chart below, the company has consistently grown its top and bottom line over time with margin expansion. Over the last decade, the company has compounded revenues and EBITDA at CAGRs of 10.3% and 13.6%, respectively. More recently, in the last five years, the company has grown its revenues and EBITDA at CAGRs of 10.3% and 8.6%, respectively (source: S&P Capital IQ). Today, the company boasts best in class EBITDA margins relative to peers.

Another reason for this outperformance and better management relative to peers is that the company has adequately deployed capital better than its peers. When we look at the company's return on equity, we can see that the company's return on equity has been consistently in the high single digits and low double digits. Considering that a good portion has come from M&A (hence adding amortization back into the numerator of the ROE formula), Waste Connections has been generating strong operating performance, which is correlated with the company's shareholder returns.

Q1'24 Recap

When looking at the latest quarterly results for Q1'24 for Waste Connections, the company reported revenue of $2.073 billion, which was up 9.1% year over year. This was a beat of $18 million compared to consensus estimates, so results came in better than expected. On adjusted EBITDA, Q1'24 came in at $651 million, beating the consensus estimate of $641 million (source: Bloomberg). EPS of $1.04 came in ahead of consensus of a dollar.

Overall, I view this to be a strong quarter for Waste Connections. The top-line beat was mostly attributable to more acquisitions and a lower tax rate of 20.4% helped earnings per share.

On volumes, solid waste volumes were down about 3.8% year over year, but margins came in at 31.4% (up 160bps), with recycling commodity prices and RINs contributing about 100bps, the rest of the business about 100bps, and severe weather conditions being a drag of about 40bps.

E&P waste revenue (a more volatile and cyclical part of the company's business) came in at $97 million, which included $35 million of high-margin revenue from the Secure Energy acquisition, a $1.075 billion deal that the company announced in Dec 2023 and closed in Feb 2024. On the earnings call, the tone on the Secure Energy transaction was notably positive and integration seems to be going well. The company also noted several smaller, similar deals that it's looking to pursue, deals that the company feels will be additive. Management believes they have a long runway in the sector.

From a balance sheet perspective, Waste Connections ended Q1'24 with net debt of $7.6 billion, about a billion higher on a sequential basis from the quarter prior. Net leverage was 2.8x, on the high end of the comfort range, but manageable, nonetheless. According to Bloomberg, the company maintains investment grade ratings of Baa1 from Moody's and BBB+ from S&P, both with stable outlook. Fitch has the company at A-, so bondholders appear to be comfortable with the company's leverage. Given the predictability of revenues and certainty of cash flows, Waste Connections' high investment grade ratings afford them a low cost of capital that allows them to pursue their M&A strategy.

In terms of the other highlights in the quarter, management noted that employee turnover continues to improve. Previously, this was an area (labor) that the industry as a whole struggled with, so seeing that this is the 6th quarter of consecutive improvement, I think this should leave investors comfortable. Employee turnover levers are now 30%, below the peaks they were at in late 2022. Voluntary turnover is now at 15.7% versus 17.0% in 4Q23, with the goal to get down to 10-12% by year-end (source: S&P Capital IQ). This reduction in turnover lowers costs, improves safety, aids customer satisfaction and allows the company to pursue incremental growth opportunities. Lower operating costs are driven by reduced overtime expenses and third-party subcontracting costs. In addition, new employees that are trained and eventually become productive benefit the P&L as well. Therefore, I think investors can expect a tailwind in OpEx efficiency through 2025 (lag effect) if Waste Connections is able to continue this trend.

Q2'24 Outlook

After Q1'24, Waste Connections left their FY'24 guidance unchanged, but management telegraphed an upgrade likely in July. On the Q1'24 earnings call, management noted that it's introducing in-house training that should provide additional labor benefits to Waste Connections. The second driver academy for CDL drivers is planned for this summer, and the company anticipates offering diesel technician schools to mechanics to provide an in-house feeder for new employees. I think this should grow the industry's labor pool as opposed to poaching employees for higher wages from competitors, which drives wages higher for all. It's possible that most of the company's labor problems it's experienced historically could be resolved with these new in-house academies.

On the M&A front, after completing the acquisition of Secure's E&P waste business in February, Waste Connections said that it does not see any transformational deals on the horizon. However, the company stated that 2024 could be one of the busiest M&A years ever.

Why? Based on management's comments, there appears to be a long runway of small to mid-size solid waste acquisition opportunities, and I think most of the acquisitive spending with be directed to the company's core solid waste business. The company's industry leading 24-35% EBITDA margin target is now "stale" due to a 50bps tailwind from the Secure acquisition and does not include the $200MM RNG EBITDA benefit in 2026.

For the year, I think Waste Connections has a high chance of coming in at the high end of company guidance for total price of 6-7% and this likely provides upside to the EBITDA target too. So going into Q2'24, I think investors have reason to be optimistic.

In terms of the outlook for Q2'24 specifically, if not for severe weather (40bps), Q1'24 EBITDA margins would have been up 200bps year over year. Per guidance, Q2'24 EBITDA margin guidance of 32.5% represents a 140bps increase year over year, which I believe to be conservative. That said, commodity prices may provide a smaller benefit and the new Secure acquisition appears to have Q2 seasonality in Canada with spring breakup despite being more production focused.

Risks

In my view, despite the predictability of the business model (growing in line with GDP + some growth added on for pricing gains), Waste Connections is not without risk. Key risks to the investment thesis would be reduced M&A and integration difficulties, and lower OCC and RIN prices.

On reduced M&A, the company has relied heavily on M&A to grow. Any slowdown in M&A or difficulties in adequately integrating acquired companies would be negative to results. I view this risk to be fairly low, given that Waste Connections has had a stellar track record over time.

Lastly, on lower OCC and RIN prices, Waste Connections has greater sensitivity to OCC prices because the company has more franchise agreements, which take longer to pass on recycling fees. Declines in recyclable values would adversely impact company earnings. Additionally, the company generates revenue from selling renewable credits, and lower RIN prices would strip away an incremental revenue stream for the company.

Valuation and Wrap Up

Based on the 22 sell side analysts who cover Waste Connections, there are 15 'buy', 5 'hold' ratings, and 2 'sell' ratings. Collectively, the analysts have an average price target of $185.45 with a high of $217.00 and a low of $135.00. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies just 2.0% upside, not including the 0.6% dividend. With 2.6% total return potential, analysts are suggesting that shares are likely fairly valued and that the near-term outlook is looking bleak.

Historically, Waste Connections has always been an expensive stock. When looking at the historical EV/EBITDA multiple, the company has traded within a range of 13.6x and 24.8x EV/EBITDA. With the current multiple of 22.3x above the historical ten-year average, one might conclude that shares are overvalued. This might also be supported by the fact that the company trades at a premium to peers who trade at a median multiple of 17.0x (source: S&P Capital IQ).

In my view, I think Waste Connections deserves its premium multiple given better margins, lower net leverage, and a track record of successful M&A. Historically, the company has also grown faster, so the company can likely grow into its multiple. For example, looking at the forward multiples, Waste Connections' multiple is expected to come down 3.6 turns while the peer group declines 1.78 turns, assuming current share prices stay the same.

Given this, I'd feel comfortable holding shares of Waste Connections (even after a 26% rise in shares year to date) or even buying shares at current levels. For investors who are sitting on capital gains and might want some downside protection, I would consider using covered calls to generate premium. For example, the December $185 calls (U.S. ticker) sell for $7.70, so investors are getting a 10.3% annualized yield through premium while keeping some upside appreciation while they collect the yield.