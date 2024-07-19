Evolution Mining Limited (CAHPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCPK:CAHPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2024 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lawrie Conway - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Barrie Van Der Merwe - Chief Financial Officer
Glen Masterman - Vice President, Discovery

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Jon Bishop - Jarden Group

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Levi Spry - UBS

David Radcliffe - Global Mining Research

Al Harvey - JPMorgan

Andrew Bowler - Macquarie

Alex Barclay - RBC

Jonathan Sharp - CLSA

Anthony Barrett - S&P Global

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Lawrie Conway

Thank you, Darcy. Good morning, everyone. Joined on the call today by Barrie Van Der Merwe, our Chief Financial Officer; Glen Masterman, our VP, Discovery; and Peter O’Connor, our GM, Investor Relations. Today, we released our June quarterly report and an exploration update.

Firstly, while safely generating cash is definitely king as shown in our quarterly report, I have to start with the exceptional results at the Bert orebody that includes the highest-grade intercept ever drilled at Ernest Henry and definitely one of the best in Evolution’s history of 52 meters grading 4.1 grams per tonne gold and 1.65% copper. Bert is starting to show real potential as an additional mining front for Ernest Henry, and Glen is really excited to talk about that a little later this morning.

The June quarter generated some outstanding results and records to build on the improvements we delivered in the March quarter. The performance in June certainly sees us entering FY ‘25 in excellent shape. On the sustainability front, we achieved our targets or better across all key performance areas. Our total recordable injury frequency reduced by nearly 14% to 7.69% compared to a year ago. We are tracking very well on our targeted 30% reduction in emissions by 2030 with a 14.3% reduction to the end of

