Investment Thesis

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is popular for its high dividends. It will likely remain that way as the company plans to increase oil and gas production by 2030. Compared to my initial research for my first article a year ago, the green rhetoric has been scaled back considerably. The strategy paper for 2040 suggests the focus will continue to be on fossil fuels. Yes, green projects and renewable energies are being built and promoted, but fossil fuels will remain the primary source of income for the foreseeable future, which should continue to support the dividend. Investors can, therefore, benefit from the currently very low valuation.

Company Overview

Ecopetrol S.A. is Colombia's largest oil and gas company, producing around 68% and 70% of the country's crude oil and natural gas, respectively. Its subsidiary, Cenit, owns three ports for exporting and importing fuels and crude oil and owns most of the country's pipeline networks (source: about Ecopetrol). Ecopetrol also holds stakes in the US Permian Basin.

However, there are questions about the company's future strategic positioning. One paragraph from my first article about the company summarizes the current big picture quite well.

I became aware of the company because I'm invested in Petrobras (PBR). The two companies have several things in common: based in South America, cheap valuations and high dividend yields, politically rather left-wing country, high government shareholding, and uncertainty about the future course of the companies due to the political leadership. The big questions are if the companies will pull back more and more from their cash flow generating oil and gas investments and instead focus on renewables, hydrogen, and similar areas. Ecopetrol: Don't Chase The Yield, Too Much Risk

Strategy 2040

I already wrote a few paragraphs about this so-called Strategy 2040 in my first article and was on the verge of simply quoting it, but on closer inspection, I noticed that there appear to have been a few changes, or at least more specific figures. Firstly, under the heading "Grow with the energy transition," it is explained in more detail that considerable investments are being made to increase production by 10-15% by 2030.

Ecopetrol strategy 2040

The company plans to invest between $5.2B and $6B annually until 2040 to make up for the natural decline of existing wells and even increase production. It is also investing in "unconventional reservoirs" in the Permian Basin in the US.

In terms of unconventional reservoirs, investments totaling USD 1,870 million are expected by 2024 to continue to grow in the US Permian basin, with investments expected to surpass USD 80 million in the Kalé and Platero Comprehensive Research Pilot Projects, located in the MidMagdalena Valley in Colombia. In the long term, the Plan seeks to strengthen the EBITDA by maximizing reserves and production, pursuing resilience and competitiveness. The expected production in 2030 is nearly 850 mboed, even in conservative price scenarios (45 - 55 USD/Bl). Strategy 2040

With regard to gas, the company is pursuing a similar strategy of increasing long-term production and investing more heavily in gas storage. The high market share for gas and LPG in Colombia (77% and 78%, respectively) is to be maintained. Investments will also be made in the midstream and downstream segments. It would go a bit too far to break down all the planned investment figures in detail here, but if you want to see all the numbers, you can check the 2040 strategy paper.

My main point is to show that concerns about a too-fast or too-drastic transformation into a green energy company are apparently unjustified. Ecopetrol is investing billions in oil and gas, plans to increase production of both, and intends to secure even more market share in transportation.

What about renewables?

Some of these figures were already mentioned last year (for example, the increase in production by 2030). Overall, however, my subjective impression is that there is now much more focus on the traditional and profitable fossil fuels business and less on renewable energies or hydrogen; the latter is hardly mentioned, and the planned investment is tiny compared to the billions for oil and gas.

To this end, over the next three years more than USD 200 million is expected to be invested in green hydrogen projects in the Cartagena and Barrancabermeja refineries, and in CO2 capture projects through both emerging technologies (CCUS) and natural climate solutions (SNC) projects. Strategy 2040

Nevertheless, the report also states that a significant proportion of EBITDA in 2040 will come from low-emission businesses. However, it is unclear to me exactly where this should come from (GE = Spanish acronym for Ecopetrol).

The value proposition includes diversifying into low-emission businesses representing between 30% and 50% of GE's EBITDA by 2040 Strategy 2040

This would be at least $6B, which would have to come from renewables. In general, I would say that the plans for oil and gas are presented in much more detail than those for renewables. For example, it is only mentioned that they want to increase capacity by 400 and 450 MW. Brookfield Renewables, for example, has 33,000 MW installed, and this huge amount will generate about $6B in revenues in 2024, which is about the same number Ecopetrol expects to earn by 2040 with the low-emission segments. A few hundred MWs will not move the needle.

(...) by taking advantage of wind, solar and geothermal technologies. Strengthening socio-environmental investment programs, intensifying digital transformation, and accelerating the development and implementation of technologies to optimize operations throughout the value chain. The GE is expected to increase its self-generation capacity with renewable energies in a range between 400 and 450 MW. Strategy 2040

I also found this article from 2022, in which the company talks about 900 MW by 2025. So, it appears that the plans were scaled back. Is this all just greenwashing by a company that actually makes its money from oil and gas and intends to continue doing so? Perhaps. If it were, then most investors would probably be okay with it because oil and gas are the cash cows, and investing in renewables is often seen as a significant cost that potentially won't pay off for many years (or ever). So, in summary, I'm not sure if it's just greenwashing, but the plans don't seem to be particularly detailed for renewables but quite detailed for fossil fuels.

The past: Financial Progress & Trends

First, a short overview over a longer period for revenues, expenses, and net income.

Data by YCharts

The margins fluctuate strongly with global oil and gas market prices.

Data by YCharts

I therefore consider a comparison with some competitors to be a helpful illustration. Here, we can more clearly observe the impact of, for example, interest payments or investments (of course, there are many other factors than these two). Interestingly, the two South American companies are leading.

Data by YCharts

The present: Debt & Valuation

The company's enterprise value is $51.5B, its market cap is $22.5B, and its net debt is about $29B. However, a high level of debt is expected in this sector, which is usually secured by cash flows that can be reasonably well planned in the long term. The company's EV/EBITDA ratio is average compared to its competitors.

Data by YCharts

Regarding valuation on a P/E basis, the two South American companies are by far the best performers and much cheaper than their American competitors.

Data by YCharts

Dividend

The company plans to continue paying out between 40 and 60%, provided that the income and debt situation allows it. Although the dividend has fallen recently, the current dividend yield is still very high. Even if the following distributions sink further from $0.75 to $0.5 and arrive at $2 per year, this would still yield 20% on the current share price.

Data by YCharts

As mentioned, the company is planning significant long-term investments, but oil and gas production and EBITDA are expected to increase. As the Colombian state is the largest shareholder and is unlikely to want to forego this cash inflow, there are many indications that profits from fossil fuels and, thus, dividends will continue to flow.

Risks

Nevertheless, several risks remain, including political ones. Overall, Ecopetrol is closely linked to the state, and the 2014 strategy could change to the disadvantage of current shareholders. For example, a sudden shift away from the current oil and gas strategy and significantly more investments in hydrogen. Yes, that would also harm the Colombian state as a shareholder, but politics seem quite irrational in many countries at the moment, so it's definitely possible.

In addition, this sector has general risks, such as its high dependence on the market price for oil, which can hardly be influenced. Ecopetrol has a low break-even price of $36/barrel, but this means that revenues and dividends would fall drastically even at prices of around $50/barrel.

Oil demand still seems to be rising, but no one knows how long this trend will continue. One day, we might reach the tipping point, which could mean an oversupply of oil. Plans up to 2040 are always estimates to a certain extent; no one can predict the next 20 years.

Share dilution, insider trades & SBCs

The picture below looks very unusual: flat outstanding shares, no SBCs, and I also did not find information about insider trades. It is possible that these activities take place on the Colombian stock exchange and are not disclosed for the American shares.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The share seems to combine many positive aspects. It produces a commodity that will be in demand for a long time and plans to increase its production. The green transformation or certain initiatives may be supported with money, but it looks more likely that oil and gas will continue to bring in the cash. Margins and debt are fine, and the valuation is very low, leading to an extraordinarily high yield. Everything looks like a buy to me.

On the plus side:

- very cheap

- plans to increase production

- huge dividend

- the commitment to continue to payout between 40% and 60%

Negatives include:

- overall a bit of a confusing strategy with regard to renewables

- closely connected and, to a large degree, owned by the Colombian government

Here is a quick checklist to summarize some of the most essential aspects.