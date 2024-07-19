Robert Way

Major Banks Reported Earnings And Beat Consensus Estimates

Earnings season kicked off this past week with the release of quarterly earnings from the four major Money Center Banks.

Headline earnings for JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC), all beat street consensus.

2Q24 Quarterly Earnings Street Estimate JPM $6.12 $4.26 adj $4.19 BAC $0.83 $0.80 C $1.52 $1.40 WFC $1.33 $1.27 Click to enlarge

Investors liked the news, as the stock prices of JPM, BAC, C, and WFC are up 4.5%, 4.9%, 3.0%, and 1.1%, respectively, since the earnings release.

This is a continuation of the trend since the end of 2Q23.

Bloomberg

Since 6/30/23, JPM, BAC, C, and WFC are up 46.9%, 53.8%, 46.1%, and 41.1%, respectively. All but WFC outperformed the KBW Bank Index return of 42.1%.

These four institutions are important because, together, they dominate the bank market.

JPM is the largest bank in the country, with total assets of $4.1 trillion. BAC is the second largest, with total assets of $3.3 trillion, followed by C with $2.4 trillion in assets, and WFC with $1.9 trillion of assets.

The big four, together, hold 50% of the total assets in the entire banking industry. The other 4,466 FDIC-insured commercial banks hold the remaining 50% of the total banking industry assets.

JPM, BAC, C, WFC, FRED

These four are fine institutions, which are all well-diversified, strongly capitalized, and profitable.

Looking under the hood, beyond the headline numbers, though, reveals several trends that paint a slightly different picture of the banking industry.

Asset Growth is Stagnant

Over the past two- and one-half years, these institutions have had virtually no asset growth. The lone exception is JPM, but their asset growth was due to an acquisition of the failed First Republic Bank during the banking crisis of the spring of 2023.

JPM, BAC, C, WFC

Deposits Have Been Shrinking

In aggregate, deposits at these four institutions have declined in seven of the past nine quarters.

JPM, BAC, C, WFC

The decline in deposits is not surprising, because although short-term interest rates have risen significantly since 1Q22, when the Fed began tightening by raising rates, banks have been slow to pay more for their deposits. As such, depositors realized they could earn a lot more on their cash by transferring their liquid assets to money market funds.

Total assets in the Money Market Funds have continued to grow and now stand at a record $6.5 trillion, up from $5.0 trillion when the Fed began tightening. Money Market Fund assets have grown by 30% since 1Q22.

FRED

Total Loans Are Flat

Over the past four quarters, total loan growth is up a tiny 0.9%. Higher interest rates have weakened the demand for borrowing, particularly on the commercial side, and banks have continued to tighten lending standards across a variety of loan categories.

JPM, BAC, C, WFC

Quarterly Net Interest Margin Is Declining

The impact of higher costs for deposits is causing the banks' net interest margins to shrink.

FDIC

Asset Quality is Deteriorating

The Money Center Banks have seen a deterioration in their asset quality. This is most evident in their credit card portfolios, which have seen 90-day delinquencies rise to 10.5% of assets.

NY Fed and Equifax

On the consumer side, auto loans have also seen a significant increase in delinquencies.

The asset quality deterioration is also apparent in commercial loan portfolios, particularly real estate. The banks have had to increase their loan loss provisions to prepare for the deterioration in quality.

Non-interest Income is Strong

The saving grace for these institutions is that they have been able to grow their non-interest income. Investment banking revenues, underwriting fees, and trading income have bolstered the revenue for these banks. This contribution has been able to offset the decline in traditional banking sources of earnings.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan is the largest bank in the country, with total assets of $4.1 trillion.

Their headline earnings for 2Q24 were outstanding, as they reported $6.12 EPS. This represented a 37.8% gain Q/Q and a 28.8% gain Y/Y.

Looking beneath the surface, however, the results were bolstered tremendously by the one-time gain of $7.9 billion on the sale of their stake in VISA. Adjusting for this non-recurring sale, earnings were $4.26 per share, representing a decline of (4.1%) Q/Q and a decline of (10.3%) Y/Y.

Results from operations, excluding the one-time gain, fell Y/Y due to higher expenses.

Some of the major increases in expenses included a $3.1 billion loan loss provision, up 5% Y/Y, $13 billion in compensation expense, up 15% Y/Y, and a $1 billion donation to the JPMorgan Chase Foundation, of VISA shares.

On the revenue side, Investment banking fees rose to $2.3 billion, a 52% gain Y/Y, offsetting somewhat the deterioration in net interest income.

JPM also used some of the proceeds from the sale of VISA to boost its stock buyback activity. In 2Q24, they bought $4.9 billion of their shares with money raised from their VISA stake.

Bank of America

Although Bank of America's $0.83 EPS beat the consensus estimate, they were down (5.7%) Y/Y.

Net interest income of $13.7 billion continued to decline and was off (3.2%) Y/Y. This was offset by an increase in non-interest income to $11.7 billion, which was up 5.8% Y/Y.

Non-interest expenses rose to $16.3 billion and were impacted most by a 4.5% increase in Compensation and a 7.2% gain in Information Processing and Communications.

One of the biggest factors affecting earnings was the deterioration in asset quality, which caused BAC to bump their Provision for Credit Losses to $1.5 billion, a 34% increase Y/Y.

Despite the overall sour earnings report on a comparative basis, management was quite optimistic looking forward. They projected that net interest income would rebound to $14.5 billion by 4Q24, a 5.8% improvement over the current quarter. Their optimism is tied to the Fed making three rate cuts of 25 basis points each by year-end.

Investors must have liked what they heard, as the stock was up 4.9% on the news.

Citigroup

C presented a strong quarter, and their $1.52 EPS not only beat estimates but was also up 14.3% Y/Y.

Earnings for the quarter, though, were bolstered by a one-time gain of $400 million related to C's exchange of VISA shares. This one-time gain is estimated to be equal to $0.21 EPS, so netting it out, earnings would be down (1.5%) Y/Y.

C also showed weakness with their net interest income, which at $13.5 billion, was down (2.9%) Y/Y. This was more than offset, however, by C's strong performance with their non-interest revenues. Led by Commissions and Fees, which were up by 24.8%, and Principal Transactions, which were up 13.6%, non-interest revenue rose to $6.6 billion, a 20% gain Y/Y. Operating expenses of $13.4 billion showed a reduction of (1.6%) Y/Y.

C also showed deterioration in their asset quality as they increased their Provision for Credit Losses to $2.5 billion, a 35.7% increase Y/Y.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is the only bank in this group that has a reason for total assets to remain stagnant. They remain under an asset cap, imposed by the Federal Reserve in 2018, as punishment for a series of unscrupulous behaviors, which included illegally assessing fees and interest charges, and creating false accounts.

In addition to paying billions of dollars in fines, WFC was not permitted to grow their balance sheet beyond a cap of $1.95 trillion. It is not clear when the cap will be removed, but management is hoping for a 2025 timeframe.

WFC earnings were reported as $1.33 EPS in the second quarter, up 6.4% Y/Y.

WFC, like the other big banks, has seen its net interest income deteriorate. For the quarter, Net Interest Income was $11.9 billion, a drop of (9.4%) Y/Y. Also, like the other big banks, this was offset by an improvement in non-interest income to $8.8 billion, a gain of 18.9% Y/Y.

Non-interest expenses also rose to $13.3 billion, up 2.4% Y/Y.

Asset quality also deteriorated in the quarter, but WFC took the unusual step of allowing their Provision For Credit Losses to shrink to $1.2 billion, a (27.8%) decrease Y/Y. Net Charge-Offs for the Quarter were $1.3 billion.

Dividend Plans

Each of the big four announced plans to increase their dividends for 3Q24, subject to board approval.

Dividend Plans Current Proposed % Change JPM $1.15 $1.25 8.0% BAC $0.24 $0.26 8.0% C $0.53 $0.56 5.7% WFC $0.35 $0.40 14.3% Click to enlarge

These dividend increases came about after the banks passed the Annual Stress Test performed by the Federal Reserve, showing that the banks have enough capital to withstand a severe market downturn.

Conclusion

While the major banks beat estimated earnings, there are several troubling trends that don't bode well for the future.

- Asset Growth has Stagnated - Deposits have Been Shrinking - Total Loans Are Flat - Net Interest Margin is Declining - Asset Quality is Deteriorating

As an offset, non-interest income for these institutions has been strong. However, recent results have shown that this segment of revenue has been volatile, and there is no assurance that the positive trend will continue.

Concern remains regarding the regulatory framework of the Basel III reforms, which came about as a means to mitigate risk following the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The lessons learned were that banks were undercapitalized and overleveraged.

Bank regulators, on a global basis, have been working on a plan to improve capital ratios and liquidity ratios to maintain a financially stable banking industry that can survive losses during an economic downturn.

The leaders of the big four banks do not feel that the increased capital requirements are necessary and that they would negatively impact consumers who would ultimately have to pay higher rates for things like credit cards, mortgages, and other loan products.

The Fed is currently working through these issues to come up with a more acceptable plan, but the risk of Basel III changes remains.

All of the banks are trading at reasonable P/E Ratios. C is the most overvalued at 16.9X.

Price Earnings Ratios P/E Ratio JPM 13.1 BAC 14.4 C 16.9 WFC 12.5 Click to enlarge

The stocks of the big four banks have performed extremely well since 2Q23, but given the concerns outlined above, it seems hard to justify that the same level of performance will continue.

For those looking to lock in gains, now might be a good time.