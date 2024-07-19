Oleksii Glushenkov/iStock via Getty Images

Charles Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) shares crashed more than 5% on Wednesday after the financial brokerage company reported earnings for its second fiscal quarter. Charles Schwab reported a small 1% increase in revenues year over year and interest revenue falling 6%, causing SCHW to miss consensus top-line estimates. In my opinion, the market appears to overreact to the financial services company's Q2 earnings scorecard because Charles Schwab benefits from consistent core net new asset growth and the brokerage remains widely profitable on a net income basis. With net margins actually growing year over year and with shares trading at a very competitive price-to-earnings ratio, I believe investors are looking at a golden buying opportunity for shares of Charles Schwab.

Previous rating

I rated Charles Schwab a buy in January 2024 because I figured that shares represented solid earnings value for investors at the time. With Thursday's exaggerated sell-off following the company's second-quarter earnings, however, Charles Schwab has become more attractive as a rebound and value play for investors. The brokerage was able to grow its core net new assets at double-digits year over year in the second-quarter, and shares are trading at a more attractive earnings multiplier.

Mixed earnings sheet for Q2'24

Financial brokerage firm Charles Schwab reported better than expected Q2'24 earnings: Charles Schwab achieved adjusted EPS of $0.73 per-share, beating the consensus by $0.01 per-share. The top line came in at $4.7B, but fell short of the average prediction, by a total of $12.1M.

Still a widely profitable financial services enterprise

What kicked off yesterday's correction for Charles Schwab was the fact that the company's net interest revenue declined 6% year over year to $2.16B. Net interest revenue is a core metric to evaluate the performance of financial services companies and is therefore closely watched by investors. Net interest revenue captures the difference between revenue coming in from interest-earnings assets (such as receivables from brokerage clients, investment securities) and interest expenses (such as bank deposits and borrowings). Analysts expected net interest revenue of $2.17B, so Charles Schwab missed only by a small margin here. Lower net interest revenue, however, was offset by higher asset management fees (+18% Y/Y), so that consolidated revenues actually grew 1% year over year. Nonetheless, Charles Schwab missed consensus estimates on the top line.

While the top line disappointed and can mostly be blamed for the sell-off on Wednesday, investors should focus more on the bottom line, in my opinion, because results here were solid as usual.

The earnings picture for Q2'24 revealed that Charles Schwab remained a widely profitable financial services franchise with earnings of $1.33B, showing a 3% year-over-year increase. The brokerage also maintained very healthy profit margins of 37.2% (+0.9 PP Y/Y). Charles Schwab's consistent profitability on a net income basis as well as high net margins are the main reason why investors would want to own SCHW in their portfolios, in my opinion.

Strong core net new asset growth

Besides strong profitability, Charles Schwab is seeing more client assets move to its platform, which is another key strength of the financial services company. In the second-quarter, Charles Schwab attracted $61.2B in core net new assets to the enterprise (+17% Y/Y). Charles Schwab obviously continues to be a destination for investors' liquid assets which, over time, will be converted into interest-earning assets, supporting the firm's earnings growth and incrementally adding to platform profitability.

Trading below fair value again

Charles Schwab is super profitable, generates high net margins, and the platform continues to act as a magnet for investor capital. These are all good and valid reasons to consider Charles Schwab. The brokerage's valuation, however, may be the most attractive feature of an investment in Charles Schwab as it reflects a higher safety margin compared to just last week.

Charles Schwab is currently trading at a very reasonable price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3X... which represents a 27% discount to the brokerage company's long-term average of 20.8X. Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR), a rival brokerage, is trading at a P/E ratio of 17.8X, which is also where SCHW traded at before this week's sell-off.

Given Charles Schwab's ability to attract core net new assets to its platform and report solid underlying profitability, I believe Charles Schwab could rebound to an 18.0X price-to-earnings ratio, which would put the brokerage's fair value in the neighborhood of $75. This stock price target translates into potential upside revaluation potential of 18%, and I see a much improved risk profile for shares of Charles Schwab following the drop.

Risks with Charles Schwab

The obvious risk for Charles Schwab is a continual decline in net interest revenue, which could pose a top-line headwind for the financial brokerage. From a valuation point of view, however, I believe the risk profile is quite favorable here and Charles Schwab's huge profitability provides a safety margin for investors here as well. What would change my mind about Charles Schwab is if the company started to fail to attract new client assets to its business or if it saw a serious decline in its platform profitability.

Final thoughts

This week's price drop is a golden buying opportunity, in my opinion, as investors appear to overreact to the brokerage company's second-quarter earnings results. While it is true that Charles Schwab disappointed in terms of net interest revenue and its consolidated top line, overall the financial services company's results were quite good: I especially liked the strong core platform profitability, high 37% net margins as well as Charles Schwab's consistently robust performance in terms of attracting more core net new assets to the platform. In my opinion, investors are overreacting to Charles Schwab's second-quarter earnings report, and I believe shares are back in a buy-the-drop situation. Obviously, the safety margin has improved here quite considerably as well, and I see a quick return to the $75 price level in the near term.