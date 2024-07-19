Charles Schwab: This Is A Golden Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.72K Followers

Summary

  • Charles Schwab shares dropped over 5% after reporting Q2 earnings, with revenue up 1% and interest revenue down 6%.
  • Despite mixed earnings, SCHW remained profitable, expanded its net margins, and reported strong core net new asset growth in the second quarter.
  • The drop in share price presents a buying opportunity for investors as the company is undervalued and the valuation reflects a higher safety margin.

Red sale word in focus

Oleksii Glushenkov/iStock via Getty Images

Charles Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) shares crashed more than 5% on Wednesday after the financial brokerage company reported earnings for its second fiscal quarter. Charles Schwab reported a small 1% increase in revenues year over year and interest revenue

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.72K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCHW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News