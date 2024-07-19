Japanese Consumer Inflation Rose In June, Putting Pressure On The Bank of Japan To Raise Interest Rates

Jul. 19, 2024 3:12 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
Summary

  • The actual figures slightly missed market consensus, but showed that inflationary pressures are building on both the supply and demand sides.
  • We think a reacceleration in service prices should give more confidence to the Bank of Japan.
  • Given the recovery in consumption, solid wage growth, and the potential for further inflationary pressures from a weaker yen, we believe the Bank of Japan is likely to raise its policy rate by 15bp.

By Min Joo Kang

Headline CPI inflation stayed at 2.8% YoY in June for a second month (vs 2.8% in May, 2.9% market consensus)

Core inflation excluding fresh food, the BoJ's preferred measure, accelerated to 2.6% in June (vs 2.5% in May, 2.7% market consensus) from 2.2% in

