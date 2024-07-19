Is It Worth Picking Individual Large Cap Value Stocks? My H1 Performance Says No

Jonathan Kitchen

Trying to maximize my advantage over institutional investors, this year I have shifted my focus to small and micro-cap stocks with strong growth potential. But I still held a number of large cap value stocks I bought last year. Mostly, these didn't outperform the S&P 500, which has made me question the value of stock picking in this portion of the market. At the same time, the bear market in small caps (which seems to be ending) was a stark reminder that it's important to be well-diversified by market cap in addition to industry. As the importance of technology increases, it seems that the returns to scale will only increase in many industries, meaning that small caps may continue to underperform. This is why I would like to review my results from investing in mid and large cap value stocks over the last 9 months and draw some lessons.

Company Sold? Since Sold Return ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (XNYS:ABG) No 22.8% MODERNA, INC. (XNAS:MRNA) No 10.4% NICE LTD (XNAS:NICE) No 4.8% U.S. BANCORP (XNYS:USB) No 43.1% V.F. CORPORATION (XNYS:VFC) No -6.6% BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. (XNYS:BBWI) Yes 34% -10.9% BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO P.L.C. (XNYS:BTI) Yes 2% 1.9% THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (XNYS:DIS) Yes -13% 30.3% HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC. (XNYS:DOC) Yes 10% 10.1% GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC. (OTCQX:GTBIF) Yes 12% -5.6% RTX CORPORATION (XNYS:RTX) Yes -2% 53.5% Click to enlarge

In aggregate, my return has been 14%, which has basically matched the S&P equal-weighted index return of 13.5%, but underperformed the normal (market cap weighted) S&P's 17.6% return over the same period. This should be unsurprising given that I held none of the Magnificent 7 stocks which have driven so much of the S&P's return. 4 out of my 10 picks beat the index. Below, I'll review the winners and losers and draw out a few strategic lessons.

The Good: Turn-Arounds (DIS, RTX, USB, ABG)

I have sold two winners since I started executing this strategy last fall: Disney and RTX. Both were large cap turn-around plays that played out as I expected. Bob Iger delivered cost cuts and a strong strategic plan at Disney, improving profitability and the company's growth outlook. I bought low and sold near the recent peak. RTX had sold off due to an engine recall which I correctly assessed as overblown. I bought near the bottom and sold when it hit my price target, which turned out to be a top. I still hold Asbury: growth has been slower than I had hoped, but I remain bullish on its long-term prospects. I also still hold US Bancorp, which has rebounded more robustly than the broader market, since financials were especially cheap last fall. I am looking to sell my shares sometime this year if the price hits my target. As is often the case, I don't think I've learned that much from these successes. Companies with strong fundamentals and no strong negative sentiment have generally seen strong share price appreciation since the market lows last fall, and these companies saw their shares lifted with the tide.

The Bad: Surprises (MRNA, NICE, VFC)

Several of the companies have had surprisingly bad results over the last year. NICE, as I plan to outline in another article, has done quite well, but the recent announcement that its longtime CEO will retire has led to a sell-off. I don't see this as a good reason to sell shares, given the business's strong long-term prospects. MRNA sold off last winter as COVID vaccine demand dropped, but I held on through the 40% draw-down. Shares are now back above my cost basis. I remain optimistic that shares will appreciate as Moderna's pipeline returns the company to growth, although my confidence has been shaken by the less-than-ideal efficacy of their RSV shot. Finally, the turnaround at V.F. Corp has taken longer than I expected. This spring I wrote an article calling a bottom, which turned out to be wrong, although shares are now back up. I think that the new CEO's plan makes sense and should work, to some degree. These three investments have not yet played out as I hoped, but I remain reasonably confident that they will perform better going forward.

The Ugly: Mistakes (BBWI, BTI, DOC, GTBIF)

Among my choices, there were also several that I did not understand well enough. I sold Bath & Body Works too soon, before the theses had a chance to play out, because I lacked a clear thesis about what would change investor sentiment, and discussion with friends and family convinced me that they lacked a strong brand. Lacking a clear reason to think that shares would outperform, I sold. This turned out to be a mistake. Operating results have been strong this year, and shares are up considerably.

I bought British American Tobacco for many of the same reasons SA analysts have recommended it this year. It just seemed too cheap. What I did not realize is that there is probably no catalyst to change market sentiment about tobacco stocks. Cigarette revenues are declining, and vaping profitability is lower due to stricter regulation and lower customer loyalty. At the same time, BTI's high dividend yield is less attractive due to higher interest rates, and some investors have shunned tobacco stocks for ESG reasons. All of this means that BTI may well be a value trap, languishing at its current price - or slowly declining - for years. In this environment, where most investors put a premium on growth, I won't wait around for sentiment to shift.

I bought DOC because REITs appeared very undervalued last fall, and I thought that they would recover. Later on, I realized that this was basically a bet on interest rates, which I do not want to try to predict. So I sold, right before the recent boom in optimism about lower inflation and rates.

I bought Green Thumb because I thought that cannabis rescheduling was imminent and that this would lead to large new growth opportunities for the company. As it turns out, the politics of marijuana regulation are much more intractable than bulls would like to believe. And since marijuana remains basically a commodity, rescheduling could very well set off a price war which destroys profitability across the industry. At a more philosophical level, I realized that this decision was a gamble on a series of unpredictable outcomes, which is not the sort of thing I want to be doing. I didn't sell the shares at the top, but I am glad to have sold nonetheless.

Lessons

1. Investment Theses Need Clear, Measurable Catalysts

My most successful investments in H1 were companies with clear, specific catalysts that turned out as expected. In fact, it seems that having a clear, company-specific catalyst drove outperformance not only because of luck, but because having such a thesis made it more likely that there was some company-specific change forthcoming.

An important consideration for this kind of shorter-term, catalyst-driven investment is timing. I bought into the VFC turn around too early. The same was true for Moderna. In both cases, deeper research into the timing of upcoming announcements would have enabled me to buy in at lower prices.

As the example of NICE shows, this method is not foolproof. There is always some chance of outside surprises. But generally, none of my investments have had terrible news. They are all financially stable and strong businesses. The key has just been the question of timing catalysts. One solution to this uncertainty is to buy in tranches, which would have helped in several cases.

2. Quantify Industry Performance and Sentiment

One clear way to identify whether there is a company-specific catalyst is to compare a company's recent performance with those of its peers. If an industry - like tobacco, or REITs - is generally trading lower, this means that the key forces shaping share prices are probably also operating at an industry-wide level. Had I done this level of due diligence for BTI, DOC, or GTBIF, I would have been more likely to realize what was truly required for these shares to trade higher: a broad-based change in market sentiment or the macroeconomic environment. Since I generally try to bet on such things, I would have probably avoided investing in these underperforming stocks.

Bottom Line

My initial experience suggests that picking individual mid- and large-cap value stocks isn't worth the effort. It is very time-consuming to keep up with them, since they generate much more news than small caps. And investing in enough unique companies to be appropriately diversified is even more time-consuming than what I have done. This strategy, for example, left me with under-exposed to technology, which contributed to my underperformance. Going forward, I will return to investing in ETFs to attain diversification by industry and market cap at a much lower time cost. Picking individual mid- and large-cap value stocks and investing with a time horizon of around one year has shown itself to probably not be worth the time, unless the company has a clear, measurable, and company-specific catalyst which can drive prices higher.