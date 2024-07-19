Rates Spark: Lagarde Clear About Not Committing To Cuts

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.89K Followers

Summary

  • The ECB decided to keep rates on hold as expected, and markets received little forward guidance.
  • We see a continuation of the global macro trend for steeper curves, driven by the prospect of future cuts.
  • We saw something similar for the Gilt curve on the back of cooling labour market data.

European Central Bank in Frankfurt

Stephan Behnes

By Benjamin Schroeder, Michiel Tukker, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

ECB makes no commitment to a September cut

The ECB meeting ended with markets showing little reaction - the Governing Council unanimously decided to keep rates on hold. Very front-end rates with

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.89K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News