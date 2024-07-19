DjordjeDjurdjevic

Investment Thesis

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is a consumer lending company that provides loans to low-credit-score borrowers. Recently, OPFI has been successful in driving earnings growth via improvements in its underwriting process and lowering operating expenses.

Despite this progress, it appears that OPFI hasn't yet found its footing in the consumer lending space, with delinquency nearly double pre-pandemic levels.

OPFI, like many lenders, experienced increased loan defaults in 2022 as government stimulus programs ended and borrowers struggled to pay loan installments. Two years later, losses remain elevated despite many of those loans being written off or reaching maturity. Many investors who forecasted that defaults would normalize as the 2021 and 2022 loan vintages cycle off OPFI's balance sheet were disappointed. The persistent high default rates suggest deeper issues with OPFI's loan underwriting models.

OPFI offers loans ranging between $1000 to $4000, with monthly payments that include both principal and interest, typically paid over 11 months. Average interest rates on a typical loan stood at 130% as of Q1 2024.

We maintain a hold rating on OPFI, as its attractive 7x forward PE ratio and potential for improvements in delinquency rates are counterbalanced by the company's untested performance during economic downturns.

Despite the current economic headwinds, specifically high inflation and interest rates, which are undoubtedly impacting OPFI's borrowers, the strong job market has so far provided a crucial buffer, allowing borrowers to maintain employment and income. Since its inception in 2012, OPFI has not yet faced a significant unemployment crisis outside of the pandemic-induced dip, which was largely mitigated by a global fiscal and monetary response. However, the company's resilience in the face of sustained economic stress remains untested.

The upside potential is also limited. High-growth fintech companies such as Pagaya (PGY) trade at a forward PE ratio of 12x. Established consumer lending companies such as Capital One (COF) and Ally Financial (ALLY) trade at 11x and 14.5x, respectively. Thus, while OPFI'S 7x fwd PE ratio is below average, it remains within the industry range. Moreover, when adjusting for non-controlling interest, OPFI's basic EPS is much lower, and by extension, its valuation is a lot higher.

Limited Growth

OPFI's revenue growth has been subdued in the past eighteen months, as management shifted its focus to stabilizing its core lending algorithms to control delinquencies and marketing spending. This conservative step was necessary to avoid underwriting unprofitable loans and extend credit to customers with the ability and intention to pay back. Despite having the financial capacity to expand its lending portfolio, OPFI chose caution, limiting originations to a level needed to offset lost revenue from bad debt write-offs, with both accounts balancing out to keep revenue stable.

As of Q1 2024, the company had access to north of $600 million of dry powder ready to be used to expand the portfolio. Yet, the company hasn't tapped into this reserve, indicating that management isn't yet comfortable with their underwriting algorithms. Last quarter, OPFI's CEO noted:

We will remain cautious on originations given overall macroeconomic uncertainty. We won't chase growth merely for growth's sake. Q1 2024 Earnings Call.

Revenue in Q1 2024 grew a mere 5.8% while loan origination stood at $152 million, barely offsetting repayments of $136 million and charge-offs of $61 million.

The potential upside of OPFI stems from its recent incremental improvements in its default write-offs as a percentage of revenue, resulting in a net income of $5 million in Q1 2024, a substantial increase compared to $250,000 in the previous year. Bad debt charge-offs as a percent of revenue declined to 48%, down from 49% last year. Our hold rating mirrors the risk that this incremental success is more of a result of an increase in average revenue due to an increase in interest rates as opposed to improvements in underwriting processes. One data point supporting this is that net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables are as bad as last quarter (62% vs 61.8%).

Bad Debt write-offs seem to have plateaued at pretty high levels. One would have expected that rates would have reverted to a normalized level of 30% - 35% as the 2022 vintages cycle off the balance sheet, but that didn't happen, suggesting a potentially new normal for OppFi.

Author's estimates based on OPFI filings

Valuation

At first glance, OPFI's shares appear undervalued, with a fwd PE ratio of 7x. However, this remains within the industry average. The most crowded trade, SoFi (SOFI) trades at a 100x fwd PE ratio. However, beyond Sofi, the industry trades at a low fwd PE multiple of 12x, mirroring the cyclicality of earnings and echoing a high-risk/reward profile of subprime consumer lending platforms.

Thus, while OPFI trades at the lower end of its peers' valuation, it is hardly a screaming buy, especially in light of its subdued revenue growth and untested underwriting platform.

Data by YCharts

More importantly, most of the company's earnings are channeled to non-controlling interests. But before delving into this, let's clarify a few key points.

OPFI's shares declined 46% in the three months ended March 2024, so, the company recorded $5.2 million gains from the change in fair value of Warrants liabilities (NYSE:OPFI.WS). Each quarter, net income will be distorted by such fair value adjustments, which are not reflective of the company's performance. For example, GAAP net income in Q1 2024 points to an inflated growth of 157%, but when adjusting for warrants fair value adjustments, net income from operations increased by a more modest $1.7 million.

OPFI reported a net income from operations of $5.3 million in Q1 2024, up from $3.7 million last year. However, 83% of income is attributable to non-controlling interest, not common equity shareholders. This means that 83% of operating income is automatically allocated to non-controlling interest, leaving common equity shareholders a mere $684,000 of operating income during the quarter, which translates to a basic EPS of $0.034. This was higher than the roughly $100,000 it recorded in Q1 2023, but such five-figure quarterly net income doesn't cut it on Wall Street.

For the full year, OPFI recently increased its FY 2024 revenue forecast, guiding for $520 million in sales (midpoint) and adjusted net income of $47 million (midpoint). However, similar to last year, nearly all the net income is attributed to non-controlling interest, leaving a mere $7.9 million to common shareholders, translating to $0.4 basic EPS, with fwd PE standing at 10x, much less than Wall Street's estimates, which include net income attributable to non-controlling interest.

Final Thoughts and How We Might Be Wrong

Consumer acquisition costs have emerged as a significant challenge to OPFI, as profit margins narrowed post-pandemic. The company invests heavily in acquiring customers who match its credit criteria, but with profits narrowing, the amount that the company can spend is constrained and directly impacts the bottom line.

This touches on the confusing Bank Partner model that OPFI mentions in its SEC filings. These partners are not actively sourcing sales leads to OPFI, nor do they provide funding to OPFI's clients. OPFI's relationship with its bank partners has been described as a 'rent a bank' relationship, with OPFI using its partners to circumvent interest rate ceilings. Average interest rates on OPFI's loans stood at 130%, up from 126% last year.

OPFI unsuccessfully tried to expand its origination platform into the credit card and SalaryTap businesses, but failed to turn profits, and exited this market last year. Its persistent high default ratios and mediocre improvements in profitability lead us to believe that the probability that OPFI disappoints investors overshadows the potential gains of a speculative trade.

More importantly, 83% of OPFI's earnings go to non-controlling interest, leaving a mere 17% to common equity shareholders. When adjusting for non-controlling interest, forward PE ratios seem far from undervalued.

