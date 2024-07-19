Oakmark Equity And Income Fund: Q2 2024 Commentary

Top contributor | Detractor
Alphabet (GOOGL) was the top contributor during the quarter. The stock price rose after the U.S.-based communication services company reported first-quarter operating income growth of 31% versus the prior year. We believe that management's cost reduction initiatives will improve operating efficiency and lead to faster earnings growth. In addition, we expect the company's new AI-powered features, showcased at the recent Google I/O conference, will increase the value of its products to users. At its current share price, we continue to see upside to our estimate of Alphabet's intrinsic value.
Top detractor
IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was the top detractor during the quarter. Although the U.S.-based health care company's stock price fell following the release of first quarter results, the company's fundamentals were in-line with consensus expectations. Forward-looking indicators in the clinical trial business continue to be favorable, and management foresees gradual improvement in the technology and analytics solutions segment in the second half of this year and a stronger rebound next year. We believe IQVIA should sustain above-average long-term growth, even though it trades at a discount to other life sciences and data/information services companies.
Portfolio Activity
New purchases
GE HealthCare (GEHC) is a leading global medical technology company that was spun off from GE in January 2023. As a standalone company, we expect GE HealthCare to benefit from increased focus, better aligned management and incentives, and an improved corporate culture. We believe this will help drive higher margins and sustainably higher organic growth over time. Additionally, we believe GE HealthCare is well-positioned to capitalize on technology trends in healthcare as an increasing portion of the value proposition comes from AI-enabled software, as well as a shift towards precision care. In our view, investors have a stale perception of GE HealthCare and haven't given the company credit for the significant self-help potential or the improving industry backdrop, which provided the opportunity to purchase shares at a discounted valuation to other quality medical technology companies.
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is one of North America's leading beverage companies, with dominant positions in single-serve coffee and flavored soft drinks. The soft drink portfolio has an enviable track record of volume growth and market share gains. We believe this strong performance can continue well into the future thanks to favorable demographic trends, brand strength, and its unique distribution network. Recently, the stock price came under pressure due to fundamental weakness in the Keurig coffee division. At-home coffee consumption is normalizing as people return to work, while price hikes are also weighing on demand. We believe these industry-wide challenges will prove transitory, as coffee remains a popular beverage across demographics. Keurig is poised to capitalize on this demand with the largest installed base of single-serve brewers and ample runway to further increase household penetration. At the current quote, the market ascribes minimal value to Keurig. We were happy to purchase shares in this above-average business that is trading at a discount to the market, other beverage peers and private market transactions.
Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company that provides platforms and services for capital markets and other industries. Over the past decade, under the leadership of CEO Adena Friedman, Nasdaq has transformed from a traditional equity exchange into a collection of fast-growing, high-quality software and data businesses with the majority of revenue coming from non-exchange segments. Nasdaq's recent acquisition of Adenza led some investors to question management's capital allocation discipline. However, we believe the subsequent share price reaction more than compensates for the risk that Nasdaq overpaid for Adenza. More importantly, the experience seems to have catalyzed a renewed focus on organic growth, debt paydown, and capital return. Despite Nasdaq's potential for faster than average growth, high mix of recurring revenue, and impressive operating margins, the stock trades at a P/E multiple in line with the broader market. We were pleased to purchase shares in this excellent business for an average price.
Salesforce (CRM) is a leading technology company that offers a collection of software products aimed at providing businesses with a full front office productivity suite. We believe Salesforce is a wonderful business in the midst of a transformation into a more profitable, shareholder-focused enterprise. Since management announced their renewed focus on operating discipline a couple years ago, Salesforce's margins have increased substantially. In our view, there is still room to improve from here as management cuts back on their real estate footprint and continues to optimize their sales organization. Recently, concerns about a softening software environment provided us the opportunity to purchase shares at a discount to private market valuations and at an attractive multiple of our estimate of normalized earnings. We believe today's price is too cheap for a leading software business with significant competitive advantages.
Performance (%)
|
1 Yr
|
3 Yrs
|
5 Yrs
|
10 Yrs
|
Since Inception
|
Investor Class | OAKBX
|
-2.19%
|
10.71%
|
2.93%
|
7.99%
|
6.45%
|
9.51%
|
Lipper Balanced Fund
|
1.11%
|
12.57%
|
2.61%
|
7.26%
|
6.52%
|
6.94%
|
Expense ratio: Investor Class 0.89%
*Not annualized
Inception date: Investor Class 08/05/1991
Expense ratios are from the Fund's most recent prospectus dated January 28, 2024, as amended and restated July 1, 2024; actual expenses may vary.
|
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Total return includes change in share prices and, in each case, includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gain distributions. The investment return and principal value vary so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost.
The securities mentioned above comprise the following percentages of the Oakmark Equity and Income Fund's total net assets as of 06/30/2024: Alphabet Cl A 3.0%, Amazon.com 1.8%, Baxter 0.8%, Carlisle 0%, Centene 1.7%, Danaher 0%, GE Healthcare Tech 0.7%, IQVIA Holdings 1.8%, Keurig Dr Pepper 0.6%, KKR 0%, Lear 0%, Nasdaq 0.7%, PHINIA 0%, Reinsurance Group 1.6% and Salesforce 0.6%. Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice and are not intended as recommendations of individual stocks.
Access the full list of holdings for the Oakmark Equity and Income Fund as of the most recent quarter-end.
