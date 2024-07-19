Matthew Nichols

Being able to distinguish between short-term and longer-term trends is often critical to investing. While most industries experience good times and bad, identifying between secular and cyclical phases is usually very important.

One industry that has been in a period of extended decline is the movie theatre business. While some executives in this industry have blamed COVID and even the more recent actors' guild strike in 2023, many major theater operators were facing significant challenges before the pandemic in 2018 and 2019.

The largest theater operator in the United States is American Multi-Cinema (NYSE:AMC). This industry leader has 898 theaters worldwide, with 660 of these locations being in the United States.

Data by YCharts

AMC has offered investors a total return of nearly negative 86 percent over the last 5 years, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has offered investors total returns of 102.39% during this same time frame.

I last wrote about AMC in May 2022, when I rated the company a sell. I am downgrading the company to a strong sell now. I view bankruptcy as the most likely outcome for this troubled operator due to several factors. The theater industry remains in a secular decline, the slightly improved short-term numbers in 2023 won't likely reverse long-term and deeper issues in this industry. AMC has also made a series of mistakes, including bad acquisitions and poor investment decisions, the company's debt and interest payments will continue to be a problem. The stock also still looks overvalued using multiple metrics.

Even though AMC's revenue and earnings numbers were slightly improved in 2023 and early in 2024, the company's core business model remains broken. AMC reported first-quarter earnings of $951.4 million in revenue and earnings per share of -$.62 a share. The company stated that the business lost money once again, despite beating EPS estimates by $.15 and revenue expectations by $44.53 million. AMC stated also reported that net margins remain negative at negative 6.75%, which is well below where the company's profitability levels were even at.

The company's net margins have been negative every quarter, but one since March 2017, when these levels were at 2.45%. Between 2018 and 2019, even before the pandemic, the company's net margins were in decline, ranging from nearly positive 1% to negative 6.17%. AMC's net margin is still at the lowest levels the company has seen since September 2018.

A Graph of AMC's Net Margins (Macrotrends)

The pandemic obviously led to a significant decline in theater attendance nationwide, but while other industries such as the music industry saw attendance at in-person concerts return to pre-pandemic levels, the movie industry has not seen the same positive trends. Even though AMC has consistently been raising ticket prices and the company's revenues for successful movies such as Inside Out 2, a Disney film that grossed over $150 million in the US alone, are impressive, the amount of successful movie launches per year is still down significantly since COVID hit.

AMC raised ticket prices from $8.45 in 2019 to $10.85 in 2021, and ticket prices in 2023 were $11.23. No company can raise prices over 10% annually on a consistent basis without expecting eventual demand destruction, and AMC gets nearly 55% of revenues from ticket prices, and 34% from food and beverages. The company is still seeing solid revenues from successful movie launches, but consumers are much more selective about what movies they will see now than prior to the pandemic, so there are fewer movies drawing consumers to the theaters. The amount of content and the quality of the options online increased dramatically during the pandemic, movies the theaters have far more competition today. Rising prices and falling real wages have also increased the appeal of streaming content online and at home as well. The company saw theater attendance of 240 million in 2023, which was still well below pre-pandemic levels of $356 million in 2019.

AMC also made mistakes over the last several years that continue to weigh on the company's balance sheet, such as management's failed Carmike acquisition in 2016. The theater operator has nearly $4.5 billion in debt if leaseholds are not counted, a significant increase from the $2.38 billion in debt AMC held a decade ago. The company's bonds are also trading at distressed levels, and interest payments are an issue for the industry leader as well. AMC recently did a debt-for-equity swap of $164 million in May, and the company is likely to have to future dilute shareholders to manage the significant interest payments that will be due. AMC has more than $2.5 billion in outstanding bonds, including many with interest payments ranging from as high as 10 percent, that mature in 2026, further equity conversions are likely.

A chart of AMC's debt including Leaseholds (companiesmarketcap.com)

This is why AMC still looks overvalued at current prices. The company has more than $2.5 billion in outstanding bonds that are requiring the theater operator to make significant interest payments, shareholders are likely to be further diluted when the company converts this debt to equity or does a secondary to raise cash. AMC is also expected to continue to lose money for the next 3 years as well, with consensus analyst estimates for the theater operator to see negative 1.17 EPS in 2024, negative .43 EPS in 2025, and negative .16 EPS in 2026.

A Grid of AMC's Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The shift in digital content and the movie business that was occurring before the pandemic accelerated significantly in 2020 and 2021, the move theater industry is likely to remain in a long-term secular decline. While AMC did see an increase in attendance and revenue this year, the company's business model remains structurally broken.