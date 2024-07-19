SP500: It May Be A Bubble Burst With A Recession

Matteo Colombo

Two risks

The S&P 500 (SP500) is facing two major risks. First, it's the bubble burst in the mega-cap tech stocks. Second, it's the recession. Each of these risks could cause a bear market individually, but if both happen simultaneously (the bubble burst with a recession), the S&P 500 could be facing a deep bear market like in 2000 and 2008.

An imminent recession

First, let's look at the possibility of an imminent recession. The yield curve has been inverted (10Y-3m) now for a record time, since late 2022 - with a record level of inversion. Historically, an inverted yield curve precedes a recession, and generally, the longer and the deeper the inversion, the longer and the deeper the recession. Thus, it's logical to assume that the current macro environment could also produce a recession.

FRED

The most recent economic data for June has been generally pointing to a slowdown in Q3, not a recession. However, the data is generally noisy and unpredictable at the turning points, due to season adjustments and statistical modeling, like the birth/death model in non-farm payrolls which is known to overestimate the jobs created.

However, it is well understood that the recession in the US has to come from the decrease in consumption, which has to be triggered by rising unemployment.

The most recent labor market data is continuing to point to a weakening labor market, which is already borderline recessionary.

The initial claims for unemployment are a leading indicator for labor market strength, and generally at the onset of a recession the initial claims start to rise about 20-30% above the cyclically low point - and then spike higher as the recession progresses. This data point captures the number of workers that just lost their jobs on a weekly basis.

The most recent reading shows that 243K people filed the initial unemployment claims in July, which matches the highest level for the year from June 8th, and its over 20% higher than the low point in January at just below 200K. This reading is already borderline recessionary, and it matches other measures of labor market that also point to a borderline recession, such as the Sahm Rule.

Initial Claims (Trading Economics)

More importantly, the unemployed people now continue to collect unemployment benefits for longer, which signals that it takes longer to find new jobs, and this is what eventually causes a recession. The continuing claims for unemployment have been rising, with the most recent reading of 1.87K at the highest point in the current cycle, and the highest since Nov 2021. This is supporting the borderline recession environment.

Trading Economics

The recession could produce a deep drawdown in the S&P 500 because the corporate earnings generally decrease in a recession by 15-20%, and this is not priced by the analysts who project 8.9% earnings growth in 2024 and 14.9% in 2025 for the S&P 500.

Furthermore, the recession also results in widening credit spreads, as many weaker and smaller companies fail.

Thus, given that we are currently somewhere in a borderline recession, the official recession could be market NBER in Q3 2024, or more likely in Q4 2024 or possibly Q1 2025.

The stock market is the leading indicator of a recession, meaning, the S&P 500 is likely to top well before a recession. Thus, we could be nearing the top or be pass the top already. Timing the recessionary bear market correctly is impossible.

The bubble burst

The second risk is the potential bubble burst in the mega-cap tech stocks, which have been leading the S&P 500 higher since November 2022 under the Gen AI theme.

The PE multiple for the S&P 500 has been greatly expanded due to the extreme valuations in these mega-caps. Overall, the S&P 500 is currently trading at the PE of 24.37, which is a borderline bubble. The average PE ratio is around 15.

The Shiller PE ratio is at 35.76, and this is actually a bubble-like valuation. The Shiller P/E ratio computes the inflation-adjusted earnings for the last 10 years.

Virtually, all current valuation metrics (Price-to-book, Price-to-sales, market cap-to-GDP) are pointing to a borderline bubble, or a bubble.

The current bubble has been led by Nvidia (NVDA), which is at the center of the Gen AI bubble because it sells the chips that facilitate the Gen AI. Nvidia is trading at the PS ratio of 36 - this is extremely high.

The bubble burst in NVDA could trigger the broader bubble burst, and currently the NVDA price pattern is showing a potential double top, with the intraday peak on June 20th. Based on the chart, the bubble burst in NVDA is potentially underway.

Barchart

But what needs to happen to really burst the bubble? Nvidia, and the rest of the Gen AI mega-caps, need to disappoint on their earnings. The 2000 dot-come bubble busted during the earnings season in March 2000.

The Gen AI related companies need to continue to beat the earnings "whisper" estimates and continue to guide well above the estimates for the bubble to continue to inflate - and the recent earnings from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and ASML (ASML) failed to do so. The investor enthusiasm seems to be fading for the Gen AI theme - and this could burst the bubble, which seems to be underway.

Implications

The economy seems to be in a borderline recession state, based on the most recent labor market data, while the Gen AI bubble burst seems to be underway.

The only game in town left for now is the Fed, which could lower interest rates in September and possibly prevent a recession. The June CPI report is starting to suggest that inflation is falling, given the moderation in the shelter inflation. Thus, the Fed could start cutting the interest rates in September.

Accordingly, investors have shifted to a soft-landing trade, with the rotation from mega-tech to economically sensitive small caps (IWM). However, inflation falls during a recession, so this is not surprising, and the stock market also falls as the Fed cuts, as this signals a response to a recession. Thus, the soft-landing theme is unlikely, and the rotation to small caps could be just short covering.

Overall, the S&P 500 is facing a recessionary bear market with a bubble burst, and the upcoming earnings from the mega-cap tech companies could be decisive in shifting the sentiment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.