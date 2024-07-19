Parnassus Growth Equity Fund Q2 2024 Investment Commentary

Klaus Vedfelt

The strategy pursues strong long-term returns by owning a concentrated portfolio of innovative, high-quality U.S. large cap companies that are well positioned to benefit from long-term secular trends.

Market Review

U.S. equities advanced in the second quarter of 2024. Once again, as in recent periods, a concentrated group of large-cap stocks in the Information Technology and Communication Services sectors generated a disproportionate share of the returns. Investor enthusiasm for companies expected to benefit from soaring investment in artificial intelligence (AI) continued to drive performance and greater concentration in the market. The U.S. economy stayed resilient, with continued growth, relatively robust employment data and moderating inflation. The market's consensus expectation is now for one or two interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve toward the end of the year. Within the Russell 1000 Growth Index, the Information Technology, Communication Services and Utilities sectors performed the best, while the Materials, Industrials, Financials and Real Estate sectors all posted negative returns.

Fund Facts Investor Shares Institutional Shares Ticker PFGEX PFPGX Net Expense Ratio 1 0.84% 0.63% Gross Expense Ratio 2.89% 1.86% Inception Date 12/28/2022 12/28/2022 Benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index Asset Class U.S. large cap growth Objective Capital appreciation Click to enlarge

Performance Annualized Returns (%) As of 06/30/2024 3 Mos. 1 Yr. 3 Yr. 5 Yr. 10 Yr. Since 12/28/2022 PFGEX - Investor Shares 3.74 31.95 N/A N/A N/A 41.74 PFPGX - Institutional Shares 3.78 32.21 N/A N/A N/A 42.03 Russell 1000 Growth Index 8.33 33.48 11.28 19.34 16.33 45.28 Performance data quoted represent past performance and are no guarantee of future returns. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted, and current performance information to the most recent month end is available on the Parnassus website (www.parnassus.com). Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original principal cost. Returns shown in the table do not reflect the deduction of taxes a shareholder may pay on fund distributions or redemption of shares. The Russell 1000 Growth Index is an unmanaged index of common stocks, and it is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index figures do not take any expenses, fees or taxes into account, but mutual fund returns do. The estimated impact of individual stocks on the Fund's performance is provided by FactSet. Click to enlarge

Performance Review

AI-related narratives drove extreme market concentration

The Fund (Investor Shares) returned 3.74% (net of fees), trailing the Russell 1000 Growth Index's 8.33%, with underperformance driven primarily by our stock selection in the Information Technology sector, where a select few companies outgained most of the market. An overweight position and stock selection in the Financials sector and an overweight in the Materials sector also curbed results. Conversely, our stock selection in the Health Care, Consumer Staples and Communication Services sectors contributed to performance.

The Fund's top relative contributors included companies benefiting from the surge in AI investment (Alphabet, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Applied Materials). Among our largest detractors were our underweight positions in Apple and NVIDIA, two companies that gained largely on investor confidence in their AI-related growth prospects.

Top Contributors

Alphabet's (GOOG) stock rose on the strength of robust first-quarter revenue growth underpinned by noteworthy gains in search advertising, YouTube advertising and the cloud business.

Signs that the company is accelerating its development of AI solutions buoyed investor optimism.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSM) leading position in AI chip production continued to boost investor sentiment on the stock. During the quarter, announcements by several large technology companies to expand their AI investments signaled insatiable demand for TSMC's chips and contributed to the stock's rise.

Natera (NTRA), an industry leader in genetic testing, reported favorable financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reached cash flow breakeven early and raised full-year guidance. We are optimistic that upcoming catalysts will continue to fuel growth in its women's health and oncology businesses.

AstraZeneca (AZN) gained after announcing robust first-quarter results and setting 2030 targets at an Investor Day that were above consensus expectations. We continue to believe that AstraZeneca's robust pipeline and industry-leading innovation in oncology should support above-expectation revenue growth for the next several years.

Applied Materials (AMAT) is the world's largest supplier of wafer fabrication technologies used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company reported solid earnings for the quarter, and investors believe Applied Materials should continue to benefit from accelerated industry spend due to AI and share gains.

Bottom Contributors

Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY)(OTCPK:ADYYF) shares tumbled during the quarter as investors were disappointed that the payments processor met but did not exceed revenue expectations. Encouragingly, the company reported an expansion of its relationship with a key digital customer and reiterated optimistic medium-term guidance.

Apple (AAPL) gained but detracted from relative performance due to our underweight. While the company's overall and iPhone revenues declined year over year, the unveiling of an upgraded iPad Pro and iPad Air boosted investor sentiment. In particular, the introduction of generative AI features allayed concerns that Apple was not keeping pace with competitors.

NVIDIA (NVDA) rallied but detracted from relative returns due to our underweight. The maker of generative AI chips once again reported exceptional quarterly results and increased its guidance for the upcoming quarter.

Salesforce's (CRM) growth continues to moderate, and investors question its prospect as it relates to AI. We remain confident that the company, which developed the original salesforce automation product and pioneered the SaaS (software as a service) delivery model, is well positioned to capitalize on emerging AI opportunities.

Procore Technologies (PCOR) declined, even though the construction management software company reported solid earnings. Investors are concerned about weak demand among Procore's client base and across industrials. We believe this weakness is temporary and still like the long-term growth prospects and digital transformation opportunity for the industry.

Security Avg. Weight (%) Total Return (%) Allocation Effect (%) Alphabet Inc. Class A 8.10 20.82 0.51 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR 1.68 28.07 0.30 Natera, Inc. 1.67 18.40 0.15 AstraZeneca PLC Sponsored ADR 1.63 15.11 0.11 Applied Materials, Inc. 1.96 14.64 0.08 Click to enlarge

Security Avg. Weight (%) Total Return (%) Allocation Effect (%) Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR 2.29 -29.80 -1.06 Apple Inc. 3.41 22.99 -0.96 NVIDIA Corporation 5.62 36.74 -0.92 Salesforce, Inc. 3.34 -14.64 -0.69 Procore Technologies Inc. 1.64 -19.30 -0.53 Click to enlarge

Return calculations are gross of fees, time weighted and geometrically linked. Returns would be lower as a result of the deduction of fees.

Portfolio Positioning

Largest relative sector weightings remain the same

As of June 30, 2024, the Fund's most significant sector weights relative to the benchmark remain the same. The Fund's largest overweight positions are in the Financials and Health Care sectors, while its largest underweight positions are in the Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors.

The Financials sector continues to be our largest sector overweight position. We opportunistically added market index provider MSCI during the quarter. We believe MSCI complements our existing names as a must-have data provider to the asset management industry. Like our other holdings, MSCI has unique end market exposure, high operating leverage and limited balance sheet risk. To fund MSCI, we trimmed some of our existing positions and sold Old Dominion Freight Line. This sale turned our overweight to an underweight in Industrials, which continues to face cyclical demand risk.

Our relative Health Care exposure increased slightly. We continue to favor our catalyst-rich names across subsectors, including medical devices, biopharma, life science tools and payors. We prefer the relatively defensive and idiosyncratic growth opportunities in Health Care to the businesses and valuations in Consumer Staples, where we remain underweight.

Our underweight positions in the Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors were primarily driven by our limited exposure to large benchmark constituents Apple, NVIDIA, Tesla and Amazon. Our underweights in Apple and NVIDIA were both negative relative contributors for the quarter. To help offset this underweight, we continued to add to our overall semiconductor exposure. Within Information Technology, we added Workday and funded it with the sale of Palo Alto Networks.

We made no material changes to our positions in the Consumer Staples, Communication Services or Materials sectors. We do not own any Energy, Real Estate or Utilities stocks.

Outlook

The market environment calls for a balanced approach

We have maintained our balanced approach to portfolio positioning. The investment landscape remains favorable for stocks and risk assets, given moderating inflation, robust consumer demand, resilient wages and strong corporate earnings growth. In this environment, investor optimism has led to an elevated overall market valuation.

We remain focused on companies that have dominant market positions and growth supported by long-term secular trends. We are taking advantage of volatility to add to what we believe are high-quality businesses with strong growth potential at reasonable valuations.

We continue to anchor the Fund's defensive exposure in Health Care, where we invest in businesses with cash flow that is less macro sensitive and in companies with strong catalysts. We are trimming some of our exposure to payments processors and Industrials companies with cyclical sensitivity in favor of those with more recurring revenue and must-have products within the Financials and Industrials sectors.

Portfolio Activity

Activity Security Name Ticker Sector Rationale Bought MSCI Inc. MSCI Financials MSCI, a global provider of market indices, demonstrates category leadership, high margins, stickiness of customer relations, and a strong history of careful capital allocation and shareholder returns. We acquired the stock at an attractive valuation due to weak earnings that we believe are short term in nature and should improve over time. Bought Workday Inc., CL A WDAY Information Technology Workday is a category leader serving a large, growing enterprise software market. Despite near-term macro uncertainty across software, we believe Workday is well positioned long term, and key initiatives such as its partnership with other service providers can drive incremental growth over the next few years. Sold Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. ODFL Industrials We have owned Old Dominion since the Fund's inception, and it has been a profitable position. We believe the competitive landscape has consolidated into a stronger peer set, and MSCI offers more attractive returns. Sold Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW Information Technology Palo Alto Networks has been a profitable position for the portfolio. Given its elevated valuation, we decided to sell it to fund the purchase of Workday, where we see greater opportunity and a clearer story of margin expansion potential. Click to enlarge

Sector Weights As of 06/30/24 Sector % of TNA Russell 1000 Growth Information Technology 44.2 47.0 Communication Services 11.0 12.7 Industrials 4.2 5.0 Health Care 14.7 10.1 Financials 10.4 5.5 Consumer Staples 1.9 3.7 Materials 2.8 0.6 Real Estate 0.0 0.7 Consumer Discretionary 8.7 14.1 Energy 0.0 0.5 Utilities 0.0 0.1 Cash and Other 1.9 0.0 Click to enlarge

Ten Largest Holdings As of 06/30/24 Security % of TNA Microsoft Corp. 8.4 Alphabet Inc., Class A 8.1 NVIDIA Corp. 7.7 Amazon.com Inc. 4.9 Apple Inc. 4.5 Visa Inc., Class A 4.1 Eli Lilly & Co. 3.4 Salesforce Inc. 3.3 Broadcom Inc. 2.9 Intuit Inc. 2.4 Holdings are subject to change. Click to enlarge

Portfolio Managers

Andrew Choi, Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst

Shivani Vohra, Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst

