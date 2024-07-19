Upslope Capital's Q2 2024 Investor Letter

Thx4Stock/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Fellow Investor,

Upslope's objective is to deliver attractive, equity-like returns with significantly reduced market risk and low correlation versus traditional equity strategies. Q2 started strong but ended on a difficult note. Despite headwinds from Upslope's regular style biases (overweight defensives, midcaps, Europe, and value), the environment remains promising. Markets are expensive and macro/geopolitical uncertainty is very high. These have typically been favorable factors for Upslope's approach.

Upslope Exposure & Returns 1 Benchmark Returns Average Net Long Net Return S&P Midcap 400 ETF (MDY) HFRX Equity Hedge Index Q2 2024 83% -2.6% -3.5% +1.7% YTD 2024 83% +2.8% +6.1% +5.1% Last 12 Months 73% +18.5% +13.2% +9.1% Since Inception 53% +9.9% +9.8% +4.7% Downside Deviation 5.0% 13.2% 4.9% Sortino Ratio 2 1.57 0.59 0.56 Note: LPs/clients should always check individual statements for returns, which may vary due to timing, fee schedules and other factors. Since inception returns, downside standard deviation, and Sortino are all annualized figures. 1 Returns prior to June 2023 are for a composite of all separate accounts invested according to Upslope's core long/short strategy. Subsequent returns are for Class A interest in Upslope Partners Fund, LP. See important performance-related details and disclosures in Appendix A. 2 Calculated as: (Net return since inception - 2.0% risk-free rate) / downside deviation. Click to enlarge

Market Conditions - So-Called Risks

Equity indexes were mixed in Q2, but the YTD rally remains solidly intact. I was going to drone on about extended valuations and the abnormal geopolitical/macro risks markets are ignoring. But even I find that boring nowadays, so I've resisted the temptation and compromised by just including a couple charts on the next page. The U.S. economy is solid and, for now, investors - including Upslope - are up and dancing.

It was a busy quarter, as the Fund exited several longs (Ball, CACI, Tecan) and added an equal number (DSM-Firmenich, Teledyne, Winpak). Finding attractive longs has become more difficult, but not impossible. A market absolutely obsessed with earnings momentum (stocks seeing rising estimates and vice versa) has created pockets of value. One decent hunting ground is "fallen compounders" - previously "great" companies that became very overpriced in recent years and then stumbled. Frankly, most are probably just "good" companies whose stocks were "great," but now priced as if they are "average." Teledyne (TDY) is one example. Shares have gone nowhere for 4.5 years, valuation is now reasonable, the balance sheet cleaned up, and market expectations reset. DSM-Firmenich (OTC:DSMFF) and Barry Callebaut (BYCBF, discussed in Q1), are in somewhat similar positions. As always, more details are provided later.

On the short side, the Fund recently added a basket of…not-so-fallen compounders. Shorts such as these are irritating to manage - I don't like shorting "great" businesses, especially when the call is mostly about valuation (blasphemy! I know). The companies are not "zeros" and the positions need to be managed/traded accordingly. But these shorts represent compelling risk/reward today - especially when paired against the Fund's quality-leaning long portfolio.

Exhibit 1: S&P 500 Valuations (Forward P/E) Rarely Higher; Midcaps About Average

Exhibit 2: A Snarky but Impactful Illustration of a Major Risk (via X)

Source: annotations: post on X, actual chart: BofA Global Investment Strategy, GFD Finaeon, Haver

Portfolio Positioning

At quarter-end, gross and beta-adjusted net exposures were 139% and 20%, respectively. Positioning reflects a relatively high number of perceived opportunities on the short side of the portfolio. The Fund typically maintains net positioning >25% and post-quarter end returned to this level.

Exhibit 3: Portfolio snapshot

Exhibit 4: Gross Exposure by Market Cap & Geography (Total Portfolio)

Portfolio Updates

The largest contributors to and detractors from quarterly performance are noted below. Gross contribution to overall portfolio return is noted in parentheses.

Exhibit 5: Top Contributors to Quarterly Performance (Gross)

Top Contributors Top Detractors Short: O-I Glass (+150 bps) Long: Ball (-180 bps) Long: Kongsberg (+115 bps) Long: Tecan (-145 bps) Long: Diploma (+95 bps) Long: Japan Exchange (-115 bps) Longs - Total Contribution Shorts - Total Contribution -355 bps +60 bps Click to enlarge

Source: Upslope, Opus Fund Services, Interactive Brokers Note: Amounts may not tie with aggregate performance figures due to rounding. Click to enlarge

Exited Longs - Ball, Tecan, CACI

The Fund exited Ball Corp (BALL, leading beverage can producer), Tecan (OTCPK:TCHBF, lab automation and liquid handling) and CACI International (CACI, defense/government IT contractor). Each of the three sales was for a different reason. For Ball, it was due to partial thesis realization and disappointment with management's recent investor day communication (in particular, the flippant discussion about the company's storied EVA/ROIC framework). For Tecan, the exit was due to the "shot clock" expiring. The company has performed reasonably well in the years Upslope has owned it, but shares have not delivered. Frankly, at this stage I think I overpaid and it's best to move on. Finally, for CACI, Upslope exited mostly due to the thesis playing out nicely and there simply being better opportunities today.

Teledyne Tech. (TDY) - New Long

Teledyne is a leading producer of specialty electronics, components, and technologies - primarily focused on imaging sensors and cameras. Segments include Digital Imaging (55% of FY 2024 sales), Instrumentation (24%), Aerospace & Defense Electronics (14%), and Engineered Systems (7%). End markets largely include industrial automation and aerospace/defense. 25% of sales are to U.S. government entities and half are to customers outside the U.S. The company was historically known as a reliable "compounder" - with a strong track record of disciplined acquisitions and an intense focus on growing free cash flow per share. However, in 2021 Teledyne stumbled following its transformative acquisition of FLIR (which Upslope previously owned). Shares have lagged indices and peers sharply ever since - and have de-rated significantly (now trading for a ~6% 2025 FCFE yield).

While the FLIR acquisition was ill-timed, challenges seemed to mostly stem from exogenous factors (ramping inflation + supply chain woes), as opposed to poor strategic and/or financial merit. Yes, FLIR makes the company a bit more "cyclical"/less predictable. But that's okay if the reward is a strengthened competitive position, as appears to be the case. Regardless, expectations for the stock have clearly been reset. And importantly, a refreshed Teledyne - with FLIR fully integrated, a soon under-levered balance sheet, and a solid new CEO transitioning in - seems uniquely positioned to benefit from tailwinds in reshoring, automation, and rising defense spending.

Key risks include cyclical end markets (especially FLIR), M&A execution, FX, "key man" risk (Executive Chairman), and complex supply chain.

DSM Firmenich (DSFIR-NL) - New Long

DSM Firmenich is a leading global specialty ingredients and nutrition company. Upslope previously owned DSM (then known as "Royal DSM,") having exited almost three years ago. A lot has changed. The short version: valuation has gotten cheaper despite the business quality increasing very significantly.

The long version: DSM has a long history of "active portfolio management" - acquiring and divesting business units with an eye towards improving business predictability, quality, and shareholder value. To that end, the past few years have been transformative, as DSM:

Sold its far more cyclical Materials unit for €3.9 bn, Acquired Firmenich (largest private fragrance and taste ingredients co. in the world) for €14.0 bn, Announced plans (recently) to divest its Animal Nutrition & Health unit (25%+ of 2023 sales), including much of DSM's more volatile (and often distracting) vitamin lines.

What does "new" DSM look like today? DSM is now a leading consumer-focused specialty ingredients company with three segments focused on: perfumery & beauty, food & beverage taste/texture, and health & nutrition. Generally, DSM sells highly specialized products that are key contributors to a product's (e.g. perfume, yogurt) scent, texture, taste or nutritional value - a classic case of selling a relatively small, but essential piece of a finished product. This provides DSM with price and volume stability while serving end markets that are not particularly cyclical.

Shares appear attractive today owing to a positive event path (expected Animal unit sale, vitamin headwinds abating, and continued success with Firmenich integration and balance sheet de-levering) and attractive valuation. On the latter point, despite the many segment changes at DSM - each of which clearly improves the quality and durability of DSM - shares now trade cheaper than when Upslope exited ~3 years ago (15x today vs. 17x NTM EBITDA). By comparison, existing pure play specialty ingredients companies such as Givaudan and Symrise currently trade for 25x and 17x EBITDA, respectively.

Key risks include ongoing Firmenich integration, execution of Animal unit separation, FX, and moderate emerging market exposure.

Winpak (WPK-TSE) - New Long

Winpak is a Canada-based manufacturer of packaging materials and machines, primarily serving the food, beverage, and healthcare industries across North America (sales: 79% US, 14% Canada, 7% Mexico). Major products include various specialty cups, plastic films (e.g. for wrapping fresh meat and cheese), pouches, and plastic liners. Generally, this is a business that looks similar to packagers Upslope has long followed - e.g. Amcor, Bemis, and Sealed Air.

However, the company is highly unusual in a few respects: (1) Winpak is massively under-levered, carrying about 2.3x net cash(vs. typical leverage for packagers of ~2x net debt at the low end to ~6x for private packagers), and (2) the company has a majority shareholder (54%) that also owns a highly complementary business (Wipak - yes, the spelling is too close!). While this is interesting on its own, let's be clear: Winpak is not a "high-quality" business - it's a slow grower focused on defensive end markets (food) exposed to secular headwinds and change (single use plastics = bad). While the headwinds are very real, they aren't new and WPK isn't oblivious. The company is as well positioned as anyone to change course and move with the market.

So, why bother with shares now? Three simple reasons: (1) earnings have likely stabilized and should inflect due to recent investments, (2) the balance sheet presents significant optionality - e.g. the company recently announced its first-ever major buyback program (up to 6.5% of float), and (3) shares are very cheap (13x NTM EPS, ~8% normalized FCFF yield).

Key risks include ongoing secular headwinds and uncertainty in the company's ability to adapt, FX, uncertainty re: controlling shareholder, and more limited transparency into the company's operations (the company does not conduct regular earnings calls).

Closing Thoughts

With extended valuations, high/rising geopolitical temperatures, and a macro environment at a major turning point, the year ahead should be "interesting" for markets one way or another. I believe Upslope's uncorrelated portfolio - which looks like no one else's - is well positioned to thrive no matter what markets throw at it.

As always, thank you for the trust you've placed in me and Upslope to manage a portion of your hard- earned money. If you have any questions at all, would like to add to your investment, or know a qualified investor who may be a good fit for Upslope's unique approach, please call or email anytime.

Sincerely,

George K. Livadas

