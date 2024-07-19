Wall Street Breakfast: Flip The Switch

Flip the switch

Our modern world is very interconnected. So interconnected that when one little piece of the system goes sour, it can bring down entire industries. In recent years, that reality has led to a pushback against the trend toward globalization, with many countries and companies advocating for diversification, reshoring and protectionism. Let's see if a similar development will happen in the world of cyber.



Little piece of code: Outages were seen across the world overnight, which impacted everything from airports and health providers to banks and stock exchanges. Many businesses that run Microsoft (MSFT) systems also experienced difficulties, with employees forced to face the "blue screen of death." While there was some initial confusion over the origin of the outage, cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike (CRWD) admitted guilt in the ensuing hours, tracing the issue to "a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts."



Whether it was panicking investors, or traders looking to make a quick buck, shares of the cybersecurity firm slumped as much as 20% in premarket trading. At issue seems to be one of the company's main products called CrowdStrike Falcon, which is a platform designed to stop cybersecurity threats using cloud technology. The impact was enormous, to say the least, and resulted in several rival cybersecurity stocks heading higher.



We're on it: "This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz wrote on X. "We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organizations ensure they're communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers." (46 comments)

Streaming situation

Netflix (NFLX) shares fell 2% AH on Thursday as the streaming giant's revenue and user growth surpassed expectations, though free cash flow took a step back. The stock later pared losses to trade largely unchanged once Netflix started its post-earnings call, as executives gave lengthy answers about the quarter and their outlook. There was plenty to be pleased with, with CFO Spence Neumann detailing outsized paid net additions, stronger acquisition, and "very healthy" retention. He also raised this year's operating margin target to 26% from the prior 25%, although Investing Group Leader Long Player has warned of limits to margin expansion. (2 comments)

World’s No. 2 economy

China's closely-watched Third Plenum has come to an end, where top policymakers gather to explore long-term issues facing the country. Leaders pledged to support all-around innovation, deepen scientific and technological reform, improve the financial system, and advance Chinese modernization. However, they stopped short of unveiling any major policy shifts, dashing hopes of support or stimulus seen as needed for an economic rebound. Without shoring up demand, industrial metal copper (HG1:COM) continued to decline and was on track for its biggest weekly loss since 2022. (3 comments)

Prime record

Amazon (AMZN) has set a new Prime Day record, selling the most items during the two-day event this year than ever before. The e-commerce giant said millions more Prime members shopped during the event compared to Prime Day 2023, and independent sellers sold over 200M items. Other highlights included the new AI-powered conversational shopping assistant and more visits to Amazon Inspire - the in-app experience designed to make shopping easier. Adobe Analytics estimated that shoppers spent $14.2B this Prime Day, up 11% from a year ago, highlighting strong consumer spending despite high inflation. (32 comments)