KONE Oyj (KNYJF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 19, 2024 6:48 AM ETKONE Oyj (KNYJF) Stock, KNYJY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.6K Followers

KONE Oyj (OTCPK:KNYJF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sanna Kaje - Vice President, Investor Relations
Philippe Delorme - President and Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Hara - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sanna Kaje

Good morning and welcome to KONE's Q2 Results Presentation. I'm Sanna Kaje, Head of KONE's Investor Relations, and I have here with me today our President and CEO, Philippe Delorme, and CFO Ilkka Hara. But before I let Philippe and Ilkka present today, a short notification. We've heard that there are currently some global telecoms issues and there is a risk at the moment that we might not be able to take your questions online. So I wanted to give that as a heads up, but let's see how things develop.

With that, I'll hand over to Philippe.

Philippe Delorme

Good morning, Sanna and good morning everyone. Glad to be with you today. So I'd like to start by sharing a couple highlights from the quarter. First and foremost, I'm very pleased that the focus on Service and Modernization is delivering results. We saw again strong Service sales growth at 9% and record high Modernization holders. We also saw the sixth consecutive quarter of profitability improvement which has been and is high on our agenda.

The market outlook has mostly remained similar to what we saw three months ago with still a couple updates. The first one is the China building solution market continues to be challenging and we have downgraded the market outlook slightly. At the same time, we have upgraded the outlook for the North American Modernization market. Finally, something I'm very happy about, which is our employee engagement improving and being well above the global benchmark.

So now let's take a look at all of

Recommended For You

About KNYJF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KNYJF

Trending Analysis

Trending News