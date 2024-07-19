mstahlphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Nearly two years ago, in October 2022, I found myself revisiting Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). For those not familiar with the business, it operates as a home improvement and building products provider. Products that it sells include, but are not limited to, paints, bath and shower fixtures, faucets, and more. When I last wrote about the firm, I talked about how shares had gotten cheaper leading up to that point. I discussed how some may have viewed that as a buying opportunity. But I also argued that the decline in price was warranted. Ultimately, I ended up keeping the company rated a 'hold' to reflect my view that shares would be unlikely to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. But I did also acknowledge that the stock was getting close to being a 'buy'.

A lot has transpired since then. The company had a rather painful 2023 fiscal year. This was particularly true from a revenue perspective. However, during that time, shares skyrocketed, rising by 47.3%. To some, this may be viewed as a mistake on my part. But considering that the S&P 500 is up 43.9% over the same window of time, I think that that is close enough to say that my call was quite accurate.

Today, the company continues to see some mixed results. Fortunately, the bottom line is improving. But I don't necessarily think that now is a good time to buy into the firm. This is not to say that the picture couldn't change for the better. The fact of the matter is that management is expected to announce financial results covering the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year before the market opens on July 25th. Analysts expect a continued decline in revenue and profits. But if management can surprise in a big way, and if shares don't spike in response to that surprise, I could very well upgrade the stock to something more bullish.

Maintaining my sentiment

As I mentioned already, 2023 was a rather difficult year for Masco. Revenue for the year came in at $7.97 billion. This was down 8.2% from the $8.68 billion generated in 2022. Admittedly, some of the sales decline was because of asset divestitures that were made in 2023. But those accounted for only $28 million of the $733 million sales drop. Management attributed the rest to a decline in sales volumes that decreased revenue by 11% and to an unfavorable sales mix of plumbing products that drop sales by another 1%. The firm did benefit to the tune of 3% from higher net selling prices. But that paled in comparison to the other weaknesses the company endured.

Normally, when you see a drop in revenue, you would expect to see a decline in profits as well. But this is surprisingly not what happened. Net income actually rose from $844 million to $908 million. A big part of this was driven by a surge in the company's gross profit margin from 31.3% to 35.6%. In addition to benefiting big time from higher selling prices, the company also worked to cut down on costs through specific initiatives. A reduction in transportation costs driven by lower fuel costs and an easing of supply chain constraints helped as well. The company also benefited from lower excess and obsolete inventory charges and from an insurance settlement payment that it received.

For context, that settlement payment was $40 million. So it did do a good amount of the heavy lifting. In fact, if you look at operating profit for the company after adjusting for rationalization charges, impairment charges, and its insurance settlement, we actually would have seen a slight decline from $1.36 billion to $1.34 billion. Even so, the cost savings initiatives and higher selling prices, not to mention other reduced costs, still would have pushed the adjusted operating profit margin for the company up from 14.9% to 16.9%. Other profitability metrics were positive as well. Operating cash flow jumped from $840 million to $1.41 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a rise from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Meanwhile, EBITDA remained virtually flat at $1.49 billion. Technically, the decline amounted to a $9 million shift. But we get to stay at $1.49 billion because of rounding.

For the 2024 fiscal year, results have also been mixed. Revenue, for instance, dipped slightly from $1.98 billion to $1.93 billion for the first quarter of each respective year. Lower sales volumes of products, primarily those in the plumbing category, hit sales by roughly 4%. But this was offset to some extent by a rise in prices, mostly on those same plumbing products. Despite the decline in revenue, profitability for the company improved, with net income rising from $205 million to $215 million. Once again, the heavy lifter here appears to have been on the gross margin side of things, with the firm's gross profit margin climbing from 33.8% to 35.6% as the company benefited from continued cost savings initiatives and higher average selling prices.

Even though net income improved year over year, operating cash flow took a dive from $33 million to negative $94 million. As disappointing as this drop was to see, if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get an increase from $286 million to $314 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company expanded from $347 million to $360 million. When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year in its entirety, management only provided guidance involving earnings per share. They expect profits to come in at between $4 and $4.25. At the midpoint, this would imply a net income of $911.6 million. Considering that this is only 0.4% above what the company achieved in 2023, it's likely that other profitability metrics will be about the same as they were last year.

Taking the 2023 and 2022 results for the company, then, you can see how shares are priced in the chart above. Despite the sales decline experience from 2022 to 2023, the company did get a bit cheaper on both a price to earnings basis and on a price to adjusted operating cash flow basis. In my view, these are trading multiples that are close to being undervalued. But they aren't quite close enough to pull the trigger. I feel that this is especially true when you consider how shares are priced compared to similar enterprises. In the table below, I compared the company to five such firms. And in each of the three cases, two of the five companies ended up trading cheaper than our candidate. This means that Masco appears to be around the middle of the range on a relative valuation basis as well.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Masco Corporation 15.7 12.5 11.5 Owens Corning (OC) 13.6 7.9 7.6 Builders FirstSource (BLDR) 11.5 8.6 7.3 Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) 23.9 16.9 14.0 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 21.0 18.5 13.9 Allegion (ALLE) 18.8 17.4 14.1 Click to enlarge

Even though sales for the business have been pressured as of late, the long-term outlook for shareholders should be promising. In the US alone, it's estimated that, in 2023, residential property owners spent approximately $471 billion on repair and remodeling activities. That was down from the $491 billion reported for 2022. But when you look at the overall trend from 2012 through 2022, it seems clear to me that additional spending growth will eventually resume. This is most certainly promising for shareholders. And it's not just me saying it. Management's claim is that repair and remodeling spending should grow at a rate of between 1% and 2% above GDP on an annualized basis for the long haul.

This will be driven by things like home price appreciation, the aging of the average home in the US, additional household formation, a rise in millennial homeownership, housing turnover, and improvements in consumer confidence. Considering that 80% of the company's revenue comes from North America, growth in this space will play a large role in determining the future for the business. It is also worth noting that management is open to making acquisitions and engaging in mergers. In fact, from 2020 through 2023, the firm made five such purchases. So actual revenue growth for the company, in the long run, should be greater than the industry average if management continues on this path.

Outside of market growth, management is interested in returning capital to shareholders. The good news is that only around 2% to 2.5% of revenue is required each year for capital expenditure requirements. At this time, the company is targeting a dividend payout ratio of about 30%. In addition to that, though, the firm intends to spend around $600 million on share repurchases and additional bolt on acquisitions this year alone.

Even though I made clear at the start of this article that I am keeping the company rated a 'hold', that picture could always change when new data comes out. And it just so happens that new data is expected for the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year when management announces results before the market opens on July 25th. At this time, analysts are anticipating sales of $2.10 billion. This would be down from the $2.13 billion generated one year earlier. Earnings per share, meanwhile, are expected to come in at $1.18. This would be an improvement over the $1.16 per share reported the same time last year. But because of the change in share count, this would result in a decline in net income from $263 million to $261 million. Analysts have not provided any estimates regarding other profitability metrics. But in the table below, you can see what these looked like for the second quarter of 2023. Investors should definitely be paying attention to those figures when the new data comes out.

Takeaway

In the past year or so, I have been a pretty big fan of anything related to the housing market. Fundamentally speaking, Masco is an interesting company and I believe its long-term outlook is positive. But this doesn't make it an ideal prospect to buy into. To me, shares look pretty much fairly valued. This is the case on an absolute basis, and probably the case relative to similar firms. Because of this and in spite of some of the positives revealed by management, positives that I covered throughout this article, I think that keeping the firm rated a 'hold' is most logical at this point in time.