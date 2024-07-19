leezsnow/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Today, I am initiating coverage on Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) post Q2 earnings. The company reported solid gains over Q1, with earnings per share up to $0.64/share, compared to $0.48/share in the previous quarter.

In Q2, Liberty did a lot of things investors wanted.

Investing in its business through self-funded free cash flow. Paid a dividend. Repurchased shares. Built up cash and repaid debt.

The company was able to do all these things despite operating in a quarter that saw US rig count contract by 5%, implying the company is capturing market share and demand.

Management believes their competitive advantages will sustain demand for the company's services, even with drilling activity falling in the second half of the year. Investors can expect sustained performance while they wait for activity to pick back up in the first half of 2025.

The beginning of 2025 should result in increased drilling activity to replenish oil production, similar to how 2024 was front loaded in producer activity. However, 2025 will have the added demand of additional natural gas drilling to supply multiple LNG export terminals that enter operation over the next 12 months.

This and longer-term power demands for AI data centers will also incentivize more refrac activity in older basins to help supplement natural gas supplies. I see overall drilling activity as approaching a near-term bottom, with a slow and sustained increase in demand over the next 2–3 years.

For these reasons, my initial coverage of LBRT is a BUY.

Liberty Energy Overview

Liberty Energy is a field services provider to the oil and gas industry that focuses on hydraulic fracturing and well completion services. The company operates in all major basins across the US and is growing its vertical integration to provide power and natural gas infrastructure to supply power to its fleets.

Liberty Operations Map (Investor Presentation)

The company is heavily invested in the conversion of frac systems from diesel to natural gas. The company expects for 90% of its fleet to be converted to be powered from natural gas to improve the company’s cost structure. This conversion is implemented through either an electric frac system (digiFrac) coupled with an independent power supply (digiPower) or through the use of a hybrid system called digiPrime.

LBRT Electric Fleet (Investor Presentation)

While still under development, the company is pursuing a vertically integrated business model where it can supply a one-stop shop for completion services. With modernization of its fleet well underway, the company has begun to focus on developing infrastructure needed to supply its fleet with compressed natural gas through its Liberty Power Innovations (LPI) segment. In Q2, the company announced the commissioning of LPI services in the DJ basin. The company also employs LPI in the Permian Basin.

LBRT Vertical Integration (Investor Presentation)

Liberty Energy Q2 Earnings Performance

Liberty generated $272.3 million in EBITDA during the quarter, which is up from $238.6 million in Q1, or a 14% increase. This comes on the back of an increase in revenue of only 8%, pointing to solid cost control to expand margins for the company on a generally flat revenue base.

Allocation of FCF was also another highlight in the quarter. The company was able to pay a dividend and repurchase shares after funding all capital expenses and paying down $19 million in debt. In addition to all of that, the company added $6 million to its cash reserves. The company now has $30 million in cash.

The cashflow water fall below gives a nice visual representation of the company’s capital allocation during the quarter.

Q2 Cashflow Water Fall (Company Press Release)

Moving forward, the company expects to maintain this level of earnings throughout the year, despite drilling activity abating slightly in the second half.

Marc Bianchi – Analyst at TD Cowen

So if second half is going to be similar to first half, is the right way to think about it that from an EBITDA perspective, third quarter looks like second quarter and fourth quarter looks like first quarter, so essentially a mirror image?

Christ Wright - CEO

That's exactly our guess. And of course, we got a pretty good view into Q3, yes, which looks flattish. And Q4, you don't know, but that would be our expectation. It's probably similar to Q1.

I’d like to take a second to dig into the details of this statement.

The fact that LBRT is capable of maintaining performance against a backdrop of slowly falling activity points toward capturing more and more market share. To me, this is an indirect way of the industry communicating that LBRT is one of the best choices out there if you need completion services to get your wells up and running.

The messages communicated by management during conference calls reverberate that sentiment. The focus on continuous improvement and pride in their business really comes through in their commentary during the Q2 conference call.

Chris Wright - CEO

The interest or desire among operators to work with Liberty is high. And look, the biggest reason for that is just performance. The operational performance of our teams and the way we do business. Second after that is high-tech and next-generation equipment. But those things keep demand for Liberty high but again, yes, as conditions soften, you won't see an increasing fleet count from us but we haven't reduced it as we thought we might, just the customer demand and to continue the relationships has been quite strong.

Michael Stock - CFO

I was really making sure that we drive that efficiency. I mean, I think that's a key thing there on how we are sort of managing to keep up in a softer market when we've got about a 20% decline in activity demand over a 2-year period, Liberty is basically flat and has the strong returns, the continued strong returns we have is because we deliver more value every day to our clients. And I think everything we do is focused around managing that and improving that.

Near and Long-Term Drivers for the Frac Market

US rig count has been on a steady decline since the beginning of 2023. With lower drilling activity comes less demand for fracking service and lower service fees.

Data by YCharts

Due to the consolidation in the production side of the industry, this trend could potentially continue through the remainder of this year. For example, East Daley analytics predicts that the mergers between Occidental and CrownRock as well as Diamondback and Endeavor could result in 16 rigs being dropped out of the Permian.

While this would imply a subsequent 2-3% drop in total rig count, efficiencies in drilling activity appear to be compensating for the reduction in manpower allocated to the field. Since the beginning of the year, both wells completed, and DUC count have stayed generally stable. So, while rig count is declining, this doesn't appear to be a direct correlation to the number of wells being drilled.

Data by YCharts

As the calendar turns to 2025, the gas market is expected to begin to pick up. The combination of both LNG exports, data center growth, and La Nina driving colder winter weather, stands to meaningfully increase demand in natural gas markets.

Aside from possible drivers associated with La Nina, I view this growth to be a slower, multi-year trend, rather than a flash in the pan that resulted from the Russia-Ukraine war. In my eyes, this makes the natural gas thesis fundamentally more investible.

For example, the Haynesville is projected to be the largest contributor to new gas supplies to meet LNG export demands. East Daley projects that activity in this basin could require as much as 40 new rigs deployed to the region. More importantly, these forecasts show sustained activity is needed to meet the needs of the LNG sector as it reaches maturity near the end of this decade.

Future Haynesville Production (East Daley Analytics)

Refracs Are A Potential Wild Card

Now that hydraulic fracturing is more mature after over a decade of practice, several operators have taken notice of the economic potential in restimulating older wells that were drilled and completed in the initial stages of the fracking boom. Operators such as Devon Energy (DVN), Marathon Oil (MRO), and SilverBow (SBOW) have touted the potential for hundreds of potential refrac candidates in their well programs.

While the industry is still in the beginning stages of exploring the potential of restimulating older wells, I believe it is only a matter of time before the industry adopts this strategy in a more pronounced way.

The US will confront the need for more natural gas to electrify AI data centers in addition to LNG exports. In a separate analysis, I projected this could add up to 6 BCF/d of baseload natural gas demand. The combined demand is just simply a ton of gas, and more than what the Haynesville can provide alone.

Tier-2 basins and the Eagle Ford will be the next basins to respond with the Permian perennially constrained in natural gas take away. These basins have the opportunity to benefit from advancements in refrac technology at a time when total well costs in the Haynesville are rumored to be in the range of $30-$40 million.

NG Basin Supply Forecast (East Daley Analytics)

With this huge price tag in mind, these refrac opportunities are an obvious advantage for companies like LBRT and operators.

LBRT can fill out their workload when drill activity is lean, since refracs can occur independent of new well drilling activity. Operators can also benefit from significantly less enterprise risk thanks to lower costs and infrastructure already installed from the original well.

LBRT Stock Valuation

Small cap field services companies trade at a significant valuation discount to large cap peers such as Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL). When compared to similar market cap companies in this sector, LBRT is the second cheapest of the companies evaluated here, with an EV to EBITDA multiple of just under 3.5x.

Data by YCharts

Only PUMP trades at a cheaper valuation. However, PUMP does not pay a dividend and has actually seen its share count grow over the last two years. In contrast, LBRT pays a small dividend (just over 1%) and has reduced its share count by 11% in the same time frame.

In my mind, the dividend and share buybacks are more than worth paying a slight premium for LBRT's shares.

Data by YCharts

Risks

As noted, the drilling and completion markets appear to be in a healthy balance. Operators are focused on stable production, which keeps oil prices range bound. This allows the field services sector to maintain a steady pace of activity while also producing a healthy profit.

OPEC+ has the capability to disrupt that balance as it begins to explore raising production. I believe the amount of possible production increases out of OPEC+ will be small, as the cartel has gone to great lengths to keep Brent greater than $80/barrel over the last two years.

This has the potential to reduce activity in North America and would take out the momentum associated with natural gas growth.

Investor Key Takeaways