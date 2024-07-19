Developed Market Public Debt: Risks And Realities

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • The public sector has borne the brunt of post-pandemic financial strain, worsening government debt sustainability in many developed economies.
  • For many countries, government debt levels are not a major concern. However, countries with higher debt face more precarious fiscal dynamics, though debt will likely remain sustainable, conditional on planned fiscal tightening.
  • The U.S. stands out with a sharply increasing debt trajectory, but its status as the issuer of the global reserve currency and a lower tax burden provides more fiscal flexibility.
  • Elevated debt and deficits could lead to increased macroeconomic and market volatility. Differing fiscal dynamics across countries may create relative value opportunities in global fixed income.

Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Across developed market countries, the long-term fiscal outlook amid high and rising debt understandably raises concerns - but it shouldn’t raise alarms, in our view. While debt sustainability has worsened amid high interest rates and the aftermath of pandemic-era stimulus, we believe debt

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.4K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BNDX--
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
BWX--
SPDR® Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF
GIM--
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
IGOV--
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF
BWZ--
SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News