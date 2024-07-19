FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adidas (ETR:ADS) (OTCQX:ADDYY) has been a big name in sports and lifestyle for years. Known for its cutting-edge products and strong brand image, Adidas has built a loyal following around the globe. In this article, I will offer a comprehensive analysis grounded in fundamental data and compare Adidas with its primary competitors: Nike and Puma

Investment Thesis

Adidas presents a compelling investment opportunity with its strong financial performance and consistent shareholder returns. Positioned to capitalize on emerging consumer trends, Adidas is poised for long-term growth. The initiatives and market strengths of Adidas make it an attractive prospect for investors, as the company continues to deliver higher returns on capital and improved margins.

Price Performance

Firstly, we will conduct a brief price performance comparison between Adidas and its primary competitors, Nike and Puma.

Year-to-date (YTD), Adidas' stock price has outperformed dramatically this year, rising 28% at the time of writing. At the beginning of the year, the stock showed some recovery signs from previous lows, driven by optimism around new product launches and strategic initiatives under the new CEO.

Nike unexpectedly predicted a decline in annual sales by the end of June, raising investor concerns about the sportswear giant falling behind both long-standing competitors and emerging challengers. As a result, Nike's shares plummeted by up to 20%. In contrast, Adidas shares, which often mirror developments in the U.S. company, reacted minimally. This suggests that investors view Nike's setback as a possible opening for Adidas.

In comparison, year-to-date and at the time of writing, Adidas has recorded a price return of 28% when adjusted to a common currency, while Nike has posted a return of -31% and Puma has shown -12% in the same period.

Price Performance (Google)

Revenue Growth

Adidas has faced increasing competition from major players such as Nike, Puma, and emerging brands. According to its latest financial reports, Adidas reported revenue of €21.4 billion in 2023, a marginal 4.8% decrease from €22.5 billion in 2022. However, analysts predict that adjusted revenue will reach €22.8 billion in 2024 and €25.1 billion in 2025. Which is 6.8% and 9.8% growth % year over year

However, as of recent news, the company raised its profit target for the second time in three months due to soaring demand for classic sneakers like the Samba and increased sales from the diminishing stockpile of Yeezy footwear. In Q2, the company's operating profit surged to €346 million (up from €176 million in 2023), with approximately €50 million contributed by sales from parts of the remaining Yeezy inventory.

Revenue (Bloomberg)

After a stronger-than-expected quarter and riding on current momentum, the company has bumped up its full-year forecast. Now, it expects revenues to grow at a high single-digit rate in 2024, instead of the earlier mid- to high-single-digit estimate. The operating profit is now projected to hit about €1.0 billion, up from the previous €700 million estimate, matching what analysts had in mind. Second-quarter sales came in at €5.82 billion, beating the average analyst guess of €5.56 billion. In its forecast, the company expects to sell off the rest of the Yeezy inventory at cost throughout the year. This would add around €150 million to sales.

In contrast, Nike reported revenues of $51.2 billion in 2023, up from $46.7 billion in 2022. When currency alike, Nike's revenue growth was 9.6% which outpaces that of Adidas, highlighting a more robust market performance. But due to ongoing issues with Nike, analysts predict the revenue growth rate for 2024 and 2025 to be just 0.3%.

Adidas is encountering difficulties in securing significant market share in critical regions, notably North America. Despite its strong presence in Europe, achieving similar dominance in the U.S. market has been challenging. This geographic imbalance poses a notable obstacle to increasing revenue and ensuring long-term sustainability. Adidas needs to expand its footprint in North America to close the gap with Nike and sustain growth over the long term. The table below illustrates the breakdown of revenue by region.

North America Stock 2021 2022 2023 Adidas 24% 28% 24% Nike 39% 39% 42% Europe Stock 2021 2022 2023 Adidas 37% 38% 38% Nike 26% 27% 26% Click to enlarge

Currency Risk

Due to operating in over 160 countries, Adidas encounters currency risks due to its cash flows in multiple currencies. The main risk comes from sourcing products in US dollars, while sales are usually denominated in the local currency of the respective markets. This setup exposes Adidas to fluctuations in currencies such as the US dollar, British pound, Japanese yen, and Chinese renminbi, impacting its overall financial performance.

In 2023, adverse FX movements cost the company €1 billion in revenue, primarily due to the devaluation of the Argentine peso. However various hedging instruments, including forward exchange contracts, currency options, and swaps, can be used to mitigate the impact of adverse currency fluctuations. These measures help safeguard the company against potential financial risks stemming from changes in foreign exchange rates

Future Growth Prospects

Adidas is projected to increase its earnings and revenue by 41% and 8%, respectively. This growth is significantly higher than the estimated industry averages of 10% for earnings and 7.2% for revenue. While I believe an 8% revenue growth is achievable, a 41% earnings growth seems overly optimistic. The share price of Adidas has risen considerably this year, suggesting a potential pullback, though not imminently. One of the main reasons for my view is the strong momentum of the brand within the sporting goods sector. Additionally, the high consumer demand for the Samba and Gazelle footwear lines is likely to contribute significantly to future growth. However, future pullbacks might be influenced by challenges faced by other companies in China, although I don't foresee this having a major short-term impact and any impact in the future will not be large enough to cause concerns as Adidas still dominates in Europe.

Valuation Concerns

From a valuation perspective, Adidas may appear overvalued compared to its peers. As of mid-2024, Adidas trades at a forward P/E ratio of 30x, higher than Nike’s 28x and Puma’s 25x. albeit very small, the premium valuation suggests that the market has high expectations for Adidas’ future growth.

The price-to-sales ratio for Adidas is also higher than the industry average, indicating that investors are paying more for each unit of sales. However, high valuation multiples can be justified by robust growth prospects, which Adidas has.

It appears elevated when evaluating Nike's valuation, particularly given the challenges in achieving consistent revenue growth and implementing effective operational strategies outside North America. Investors may no longer be willing to pay a premium anymore, and this is reflected in the YTD price movement.

Below is a summary table of the financial ratios for Adidas, Nike and Puma

financial ratios (Bloomberg)

Adidas is considered undervalued by 14%, as it trades below its estimated fair value per share of €263.22 based on a free cash flow discounted model, which incorporates a risk-free rate of 5.2%, based on government bond yields. The cost of equity is 10.68% which is higher than expected, but the assumptions in the calculation are below:

Risk-free rate - 5.2%

Equity Beta - 1.2

Equity Risk premium - 4.57%

In the past 13 years, the median cash flow growth rate was 8.5% per year and therefore the cash flow for the next 10 years, when discounted back, is €23,299. The terminal value is €65,726 and when discounted back it is €23,817 which gives a total equity value of €47,112. Using the total shares outstanding and the current market price, the discount is 14%. In comparison to Nike, which is only 0.2% below its estimated fair value, Adidas presents a better investment opportunity

Conclusion

Investing in Adidas stock presents a promising opportunity despite some challenges. While the company faces competition, margin pressure, supply chain issues, and currency fluctuations, its strong financial performance and positive momentum with a healthy valuation, position it well for long-term growth. Given these factors, Adidas stock receives a short-term buy rating, as the company's strengths and growth potential outweigh the current hurdles.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.