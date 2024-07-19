Torsten Asmus

Virtu Financial Overview

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had an overperformance reported yesterday. Volatility and volumes are down, so there was some decline to be expected, but they managed growth. In particular, some outperformance came from the fact that VIRT is levered to volumes and trade in crypto which are up YoY as the risk-on environment came back as well as the launch of institutionally supported crypto exchange-traded products. This is likely also where some of the short interest comes from, as we get around 10% of net daily trading income in these products based on per-day figures. The buyback on the back of the overperformance in results continues which markets must like at around 1% buyback yield this quarter, hence the rising price on earnings release, and also the news that the coming Ethereum (ETH-USD) might make a difference to results. We think that Virtu looks a little discounted, taking a crude approach to writing off the crypto business, but it comes from that crypto exposure.

Virtu Financial Earnings

Let's maybe start with the Ethereum angle. There are several points to be made here.

So, we're sitting here today. If you had said to me three years ago, like, hey, you're going to have $600,000 plus of adjusted net trading and nearly $700,000 from these three categories, which effectively provided zero P&L three years ago. Douglas Cifu, CEO of Virtu, in reference to various crypto products and options so far and their daily trading net income figures.

What's to note here is that company-wide run rates are around $6 million in daily net trading profit. So crypto products are already up to 10%.

Ethereum products have been permitted to come to market in force with accessible spot products, and Virtu will be making markets for these products. These products are coming to market on the 23rd of July. Critically, much of the infrastructure that is currently being used to distribute block products and make the markets for those are going to be the same for Ethereum products. Analysts on the call tried to pinpoint the relative popularity of Ethereum products to the other block products based on launch figures, hoping for around half as popular, but with cannibalisation effects on volumes and the rate at which issuers are getting approved, it's probably closer to a third. Whatever activity levels it ends up reaching, it will be monetised at essentially 100% net margin since those dollars on the margin are virtually costless on current fixed infrastructure and network.

So whether it's half in size, or a third in size, I think it's probably closer to a third than a half is what is how I would kind of scope it out. So, look, it's, and the marginal dollars on that effectively flowing to the bottom line of Virtu after we pay exchange fees and the SEC fees and all that other kind of stuff is essentially 100%. - Douglas Cifu

Investors can hope that this will ultimately lead to a terminal increase of around 30-50% in the activity in crypto-related products, which should reflect in net trading income as a growth of that magnitude. On the bottom line, there would be the expectation of major operating leverage effects that could see EBITDAs increase by as much as a solid 12% from just that effect, taking another $200,000 net trading per day and putting it right on the operating income line. Perhaps this would take some three years, which is how long it took for the current suite of block products to scale, presuming of course crypto doesn't again collapse, which it easily could.

Snapshot (8-K)

In terms of the most recent results, not necessarily looking forward, performance was definitely ahead of peers. Most volumes were down in most markets, including fixed income and equities, both sequentially and YoY. In crypto, volumes were down sequentially in the overall market by 30%. In general, both institutional and retail activity was mixed to down. This is consistent with the brokerage results we are seeing in other financial picks. Market maker and broker businesses, which are both Virtu money-makers, want volume and volatility in order to maximise spreads and commissions and maximise. Despite poor industry fundamentals, they managed a decent sequential performance of around 4%, growing in net trading income, and they managed a good YoY performance in net trading income of around 39%.

Bottom Line

Valuation is a challenge. A brokerage business would be around an 18x PE, based on US peers. Market makers would be around the same presumably, and Virtu anyway has a mix. However, the operating leverage and 10% reliance (and growing) on crypto products are likely where investors are taking pause, as forward PEs are around 10x, with LTM PEs at around 19x. Crypto coming online is not something that can be trusted by a reasonable market participant to stay around sustainably, since it's a market that routinely crashes. Crudely, we'd say that discounting the crypto business, a 14x PE is what comes out on forwards, removing around $600k per day in net trading income from the operating line. 14x is a discounted multiple compared to around 18x which you get on brokerage businesses. Also, it is ignoring the profits that will come from making markets for crypto products, even if it ends up being nothing more than a windfall. It's not a bad proposition. It's discounted, but the reasons are surely crypto, so it's not to our taste.