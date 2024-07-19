Graphic designer

Thesis

Last March, I made my debut in Seeking Alpha by analyzing Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK). In the article, I highlighted that the company was showing signs of improvement, despite the decline of revenue from key areas such as oncology and neurosciences. Among those signs were the revenue increase observed from the gastrointestinal and inflammation sector, the approval of Eohilia, the announcement of Milano Furuta as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who took the role on April 1st, and the overall pipeline progression.

Since then, the company has seen the approval of a few new products, and announced the progression of 6 product candidates into Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition, Takeda held its FY2023 earnings call and the annual shareholder meeting in May and June respectively, where they provided a full overview of what they called the “return to growth program,” its operational updates, its 2023 financial statements and financial guidance for 2024 and onwards. The company reports earnings again post-market on July 31st.

Considering the new developments, I think Takeda’s long-term forecast is looking brighter than it was in March. In my opinion, the returning to growth program seems promising in terms of securing the financial and operational stability of the company, while providing shareholders with incentives such as a dividend increase for FY2024. On the other hand, the projections for 2024 are not favorable and do not support a rate upgrade yet, thus my rating remains as a “Hold.” However, contingent on the operational optimization and expected sales-growth from the newly launched products, I would consider a rate upgrade by the year-end.

Overview

Takeda is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Japan, where it is headquartered, while it holds operations globally (see image below). TAK accounts with a large list of commercial products and a long pipeline of product candidates. Takeda’s products and candidates can be grouped as oncology, gastrointestinal and inflammation (GI), rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies (PDT), vaccines and neurosciences.

Takeda’s business summary (Takeda’s Annual Shareholder Meeting June 2024)

During the past five years, Takeda has largely underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500) (see image below), accounting for a -8.4% vs. 104.77% total return respectively.

5-year Total returns Takeda vs SP500 (Seeking Alpha)

The disappointing results are partially associated with Vyvanse’s patent expiry in February 2023, which allowed the commercialization of biosimilars, and the sales-revenue decline associated with it. To tackle this, the company has implemented their “Returning to Growth Program,” which is an artificial intelligence (AI) powered program aiming to reduce operating expenses, accelerate drug discovery, streamline clinical trials, optimize regulatory submissions, support the overall return to growth from 2025 onwards, and ultimately increase shareholder’s returns.

Returning to Growth Program

The returning to growth program has been defined by Takeda as an enterprise-wide program that allows the company to increase their operating margins by 100-250 basis points annually from 2025 onwards. To do so, Takeda is aiming to simplify its organizational structure, optimize its expenses and leverage the power of AI across their operations as a whole (see image below).

Returning to growth program overview (Takeda FY2023 earnings call presentation)

The AI technology utilized has been developed, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), specifically to solve Takeda’s operational challenges. In terms of costs, the company stated in the FY2023 earnings call presentation that the program’s implementation will carry a cost of JPY 140 billion in 2024, which at today’s exchange rate ($1 = JPY 156.57) would roughly translate into $894 million. While in 2025 and 2026, the program’s cost will require a lower investment.

Takeda expects the program to improve growth by optimizing the launch of new products as well as the progress of the late-stage product candidates in the pipeline. For instance, the company is implementing its digital technologies to improve the digital marketing strategy, enabling them to double the number of individuals who have been reached out to, when compared against January 2023 (see image below). Another example is the usage of AI for accessing and analyzing real-world databases that enabled the acceleration of patient recruitment in clinical trials and regulatory filings associated with Gammagard Liquid, which received the FDA approval early this year.

Digital data and AI-powered operations optimisation (Takeda’s FY2023 earnings call presentation)

Nowadays, most people are aware of what large language models, also known as AI, can do for creating content, analyze complex datasets, providing feedback, etc. So, it is probably no surprise that this technology can also be leveraged on drug discovery, clinical trials optimization, identifying manufacturing and supply chain challenges, commercial marketing, among others. Indeed, companies, such as Deloitte, are offering services that aim to improve the operations of pharmaceutical companies by leveraging the power of AI.

From my perspective, the use of this technology, far from competing against humans, is going to enhance our capabilities, and therefore it makes sense that pharmaceutical companies incorporate it into their business operations to increase profit margins and optimize operations. Indeed, it has been estimated that by using AI the process of identifying a novel therapeutic target, a process that can last up to 10 years, can be 10 times faster than by using conventional methods. Therefore, allowing researchers to accelerate the drug discovery process and reduce the number of resources required for the development of a novel therapy. Thus, I believe the returning to growth program will achieve the targets set by Takeda.

Updates per business sector

Gastrointestinal and Inflammation

The GI business sector is Takeda’s largest revenue driver, which as per FY2023 10K, reported total revenues of JPY 1,216.2 billion with an 11.1% increase year-over-year. Entyvio, in particular, is the largest revenue driver in this business sector and also overall in Takeda, accounting for JPY 800.9 billions in sales globally, observing an 14% increase year-over-year.

Entyvio was originally approved by the FDA in 2014 as an intravenous treatment for moderate and severe ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD). In 2019, the company received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA related to a new subcutaneous formulation of Entyvio. However, after a few more years of development to address the FDA feedback, the company filed a new application. Thus, receiving the FDA approval of the subcutaneous Entyvio pens for adults with moderate to severe CD after receiving an induction therapeutic with Entyvio intravenous. The company expects this, together with the previous approval of the Entyvio pen in UC, to boost Entyvio franchise’s sales-driven revenue (see image below).

Entyvio Franchise summary (Takeda’s FY2023 earnings call presentation)

Beyond Entyvio, the GI business sector includes Gattex for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, Takecab for acid-related disease, Dexilant for acid-reflux disease, Pantoloc for the short-term treatment of acid-reflux, Resolor for chronic constipation, Lialda for UC, and Eohilia for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis ((EoE)), which together with Adzynma are the latest additions to the group. Together, they account for the other JPY 415.3 billion in GI-driven revenue realized by Takeda in FY2023.

Rare Diseases

The rare diseases group was subdivided into rare hematology and rare genetics and others. This group of products generated JPY 770 billion in the fiscal year ended in March 2024, observing a 6.5% increase year-over-year. The largest revenue driver from the rare disease sector is Takhzyro, an antibody-based preventive therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), which can cause recurrent unpredictable attacks of swelling affecting various body parts. Takhzyro’s revenue reached JPY 177 billion in FY2023, observing an 17.7% increase year-over-year. The second-largest revenue driver in this sector is Advate, a drug to prevent the occurrence of bleeding episodes in people suffering with haemophilia A. This product generated JPY 122.9 billion revenue in FY2023, which accounted for a 4% increase year-over-year. The rare disease sector groups numerous products, of which the one with the largest year-over-year growth is Livtencity, which observed an 81.7% growth.

Plasma-derived Therapies

The plasma-derived therapies group until FY2023 was reported as “PDT and Immunology.” However, in the latest 10K report, the company stated:

Starting from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (FY2024), “Plasma-Derived Therapies” replaces the previous category of “PDT Immunology”, and includes all plasma-derived products including those previously categorized within “Rare Diseases” (e.g., Feiba, Cinryze). “Vaccines” is presented as a separate key business area (previously included in “Others”), reflecting the strategic focus on our dengue vaccine, Qdenga. If the new categories are applied, revenue from “Rare Disease” is JPY 688.4 billion for FY2023 and JPY 639.8 billion for FY2022, revenue from “Plasma Derived Therapies” is JPY 903.7 billion for FY2023 and JPY 765.4 billion for FY2022, revenue from “Vaccines” is JPY 50.4 billion for FY2023, and JPY 78.7 billion for FY2022, revenue from “Others” is JPY 315.7 billion for FY2023 and JPY 372.7 billion for FY2022.

Among the products that will remain in the PDT area, are Hyqvia, a subcutaneous injection of immunoglobulin and hyaluronidase for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency (PI) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). This group also includes the recently approved GammaGard Liquid, which is aimed for the treatment of CIDP in patients that relapsed after being treated with Hyqvia. Cuvitru is a 20% immunoglobulin PDT product aimed for the treatment of the deficiency of antibodies (hypogammaglobulinemia) caused by primary and secondary immunodeficiency.

Altogether, according to the FY2023 report, the PDT-driven revenue observed a 20.7% increase year-over-year, which was mostly caused by the 23.4% sales-growth observed by the immunoglobulin-derived products. Furthermore, the company has advanced Mezagitamab to phase 3 clinical trials based on positive phase 2 clinical trial results. If successful, Mezagitamab will be indicated for the treatment of persistent or chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

Neurosciences

During FY2023, Takeda realized JPY 627 billion in revenue, observing a 1.7% decline in comparison with FY2022. This decline was mostly driven by the JPY 36.1 billion reduction of Vyvanse’s revenue in FY2023. Given the increasing number of Vyvanse’s biosimilars, it is expected that this sales decline continues in the FY2024. To balance the decline of neurosciences-driven revenue, Takeda has been advancing the development of TAK-861 into Phase 3 clinical trials. Tak-861 is targeting the treatment of narcolepsy type I (NT1), the positive Phase II clinical trials results were presented at the SLEEP 2024 conference, where the company highlighted the role of TAK-861 on maintaining wakefulness in patients with NT1.

On the other hand, Soticlestat reported disappointing Phase 3 clinical trial topline results, where it failed to achieve the primary endpoint of reduction of the seizure frequency on patients with refractory Dravet syndrome (DS). However, they reported that a subgroup of the patients had a significant improvement of their condition when treated with Soticlestat. Taking this in consideration, I would expect the development of this drug will face a delay, while they reassess the causes of the disappointing results as well as the positive results in certain patients.

In addition, as I have described in my previous analysis focused on Neurocrine (NBIX), Takeda and NBIX recently reported very promising Phase 2 results associated with TAK-653/NBI-1065845, which is aimed for the treatment of major depression disorder. Although, to the best of my knowledge, none of the companies have revealed the next steps, I would expect them to announce the progression of this product candidate into Phase 3 trials within FY2024, once they obtain the FDA clearance. It is noteworthy that TAK and NBIX hold an ongoing collaboration which includes other neurosciences and neuropsychiatric products that are releasing positive results in clinical trials, such as NBI-1070770, which is now in Phase 2 trials.

Interestingly, Takeda has also announced reaching an agreement with AC Immune, to obtain the worldwide exclusive option and license agreement associated with ACI-24.060, which is an antibody-based therapy aimed to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. The product candidate is currently in Phase Ib/II, if successful, Takeda will be responsible for the continued progression of this product into the next phase of clinical trials as well as the global regulatory activities.

Therefore, given the overall positive developments in Takeda’s Neurosciences sector, I would expect the company to be able to off-set the revenue losses driven by Vyvanse’s patent expiry in the next 5-years.

Oncology

During the FY2023 earnings call and the annual shareholders meeting, Takeda’s CEO reiterated their commitment to rebuild the company’s oncology business. In this sense, the company reported revenues amounting to JPY 462.4 billion, driven by the oncology products in FY2023. The leading product is Leuplin, for the treatment of prostate cancer and premenopausal breast cancer, which drove JPY 107.4 billion in FY2023, accounting for a 3.6% decline year-over-year. Furthermore, the oncology product with the worst performance in FY2023 was Velcade, for multiple myeloma, which observed an 80% revenue decline year-over-year.

On the plus side, Alunbrig, for the treatment of a rare form of lung cancer, observed a year-over-year revenue increase of 38.8%. Likewise, Adcentris reported a 30.4% revenue increase when comparing FY2023 vs. FY2022. Moreover, Inclusig, which was recently granted a label expansion in the U.S., reported a 15.9% year-over-year revenue increase. Additionally, the company announced the approval of Fruzaqla in Europe, which follows its approval in the U.S. for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

Considering that the market size of colorectal cancer in the eight major markets was estimated to be $15.8 billion in 2021 and projected to grow at >3% CAGR until 2031, I would expect that Takeda can realize revenues from Fruzaqla in the range of billion USD at peak sales, despite the fierce competition in the colorectal cancer sector.

Moreover, Pfizer (PFE) and Takeda recently presented positive 4-year topline results associated with Adcetris, which is aimed for the treatment of Hodgkin Lymphoma. In this sense, Pfizer will be responsible for the submission of regulatory filings of the product in the U.S. and Canada, while Takeda will be responsible for the regulatory filings in the rest of the world.

Considering the product development and the new launches in the oncology sector, I think Takeda will be able to rebuild its oncology portfolio within the next 5 years.

Vaccines

Takeda’s most prominent product in its vaccine sector is Qdenga. A vaccine against an endemic disease known as Dengue. Qdenga has been obtaining regulatory approvals in Europe, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, and more recently in Argentina. Additionally, given the recommendation of an advisory group of the World Health Organization (WHO), which supported the immunization against Dengue using Qdenga, I would expect Takeda to continue filing the regulatory applications for this vaccine globally. In terms of revenue, the company realized JPY 9.6 billion in FY2023, and in its FY2023 the company stated that it expects >200% revenue growth driven by Qdenga in FY2024.

FY2023 Financial Highlights and What to expect for FY2024

As it was expected, FY2023 was a very disappointing year for Takeda, observing a 54.51% decline of the net profits, despite a 5.86% moderate increase in total revenues year-over-year (see image below). The net profit decline was mostly associated with a 13.14% increase in the operating expenses. Thus, overall, resulting in a 54.92% reduction on the EPS year-over-year.

Takeda’s FY2023 Financial Highlights (Data collected by the author from Takeda’s FY2023 report)

In terms of debt, the company reported a 10.9% increase in net debt. Indeed, the company has been issuing hybrid bonds to refinance their debt associated with the acquisition of Shire, which in my opinion given the high price tag was not Takeda’s most clever transaction.

Building on these poor results, it makes sense that Takeda is putting in practice an AI-powered “returning to growth” program that aims to increase revenues and shareholder returns by optimizing operations. However, this program is only expected to start yielding significant results by 2025 onwards.

In terms of guidance, Takeda’s management reported, in the FY2023 earnings call that after accounting for exchange rates, they expect the total revenue to be flat or observe a slight decrease, with operating profits declining 10% approximately and mid-tens percentage decline on EPS for the FY2024 (see image below). On the plus side, Takeda announced a 4.25% increase in their annual dividend for FY2024.

Takeda’s FY2024 guidance (Takeda’s FY2023 earnings call presentation)

Moreover, the company is forecasting that during FY2024 the sales revenues driven by their new product launches and their growing products will account for 50% of their revenues. Thus, off-setting the losses driven by the continued decline in sales driven by Vyvanse (see image below).

Newly launched products are expected to off-set Vyvanse’s losses (Takeda’s Annual Shareholder meeting presentation)

Considering that the newly launched products are reporting positive growth, I think Takeda will be able to meet their guidance. For instance, Fruzaqla, which was launched last November, already reported JPY 10.1 billion in revenue at the FY2023 earnings presentation that was held last May, before its approval in Europe. Additionally, the company is expecting Eohilia to generate approximately JPY 10 billion, while Qdenga is projected to reach JPY 19 billion in FY2024, as reported in the company’s FY2023 10K. Thus, I think that the future of Takeda looks brighter than FY2023. However, in my opinion, the FY2024 is not good enough to justify a rate upgrade for the stock.

Valuation

Takeda is currently trading at $13.49, accounting for a $42.63 billion market cap at 45.75 P/E. Year-to-date, the stock has observed a 5.93% decrease. Based on the 10-years total return performance of Takeda against the SP500, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), TAK has largely underperformed (see image below). Thus, I would say that Takeda’s investors are quite disappointed.

10-year Total returns chart comparing TAK vs SP500, JNJ and BMY (Seeking Alpha)

Moreover, sticking with the same pharmaceutical companies as comparators, Takeda displays the lowest price/sales TTM ratio, which according to Seeking Alpha stands at 1.53 for TAK, 4.40 for JNJ and 1.94 for BMY. In terms of year-over-year revenue growth, Takeda observed a 5.87% increase, while JNJ and BMY had an 11.02% and 0.68% decrease respectively. On the other hand, at the current share price, Takeda has a 4.53% dividend yield, versus 3.19% for JNJ and 5.66% for BMY.

In terms of EPS and revenue forecast, the consensus of analysts estimates that Takeda will be able to report significant growth on those metrics from 2026 onwards (see image below), with a slight increase in 2025, which matches with Takeda’s guidance.

Takeda’s revenue and EPS projections (Valueinvesting.io)

Considering the valuation metrics described before, the pipeline maturity, the projected sales-growth for FY2024 and the good signs provided by the “returning to growth” program, I think investors already holding positions on Takeda have seen the worst. However, I maintain my “Hold” rating for the stock, given that the company is likely to exhibit a poor performance in FY2024.

Risks

In this article, I highlighted the pipeline development of Takeda, which accounts for numerous product candidates in all their business sectors (see image below). Although, a large company like Takeda should be able to take advantage of the pipeline diversification, it is also true that developing numerous drugs from discovery through commercialization carries a large investment and a large risk, as the product candidates might fail to meet clinical trials and therefore result on large R&D expenses that do not translate into revenue down the line.

Takeda’s pipeline progress (Takeda’s FY2023 earnings call presentation)

Building on this, despite enterprise-wide efforts driven by the return to growth program, might not be sufficient to increase the shareholder return if the company fails to capitalize on the development and commercialization of the product candidates and newly launched products.

Conclusions

Overall, in my opinion, Takeda proven its resilience during FY2023, and it has taken steps in the right direction to secure positive growth from FY2025. However, FY2024 will be a year to demonstrate their capacity to implement enterprise-wide changes that ultimately optimize their operations and increase shareholder returns.

In this sense, I believe Takeda has a diverse portfolio of products, from which newly launched products, such as the Entyvio pen, Fruzaqla, Eohilia, Livtencity, Adzynma and Qdenga, are expected to deliver double digits sales-growth in FY2024 onwards. Hence, Takeda is likely to meet their guidance, and be able to off-set the losses driven by Vyvanse.

Although generating cash from products is a good start, I think the AI-powered returning to growth program may offer the operations optimization that the company needs to unlock its profits potential in the long term. Nonetheless, investors are yet to see if the company is capable of delivering significant returns, as during the past ten years, or more, Takeda has been disappointing investors, underperforming when compared against other pharmaceutical companies.

Hence, despite the positive signs on product development, the returning to growth program, and projected sales-growth, I maintain my “Hold” rating on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as the projections for FY2024 do not support a rate upgrade yet. However, I believe that investors interested in the company should revise the company’s performance by the year-end to assess the effects of the returning to growth program and the evolution on the sales-performance to potentially take investment actions (Buy or Sell). From my perspective, if all signs are positive by the end of 2024, the stock might be worthy of a rate upgrade to “buy” for conservative long-term investors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.