Correios De Portugal: SotP No-Brain Valuation And Major Growth In Express Business

Correios De Portugal (OTCPK:CTTPY) is the public post company of Portugal and a growing private parcel express company with a pan-Iberian presence. Several of its businesses have commanded valuations with recent precedent transactions that rival the market cap of the company, and allow for a compressed valuation on the residual post business and the more exciting express and parcel business that has ecommerce tailwinds and is the clear profit and growth driver of the business, with it suddenly commanding the largest share of EBITDA together with the growing retail banking segment in the Q1 2024 results.

The very recent emergence of this business as a profit and growth driver is likely why the growth story of CTT goes ignored. Iberia, meaning both Portugal and Spain but especially Portugal, lags in terms of ecommerce penetration, so Correios has an unusually long growth runway with respect to other European ecommerce plays. With a strong likelihood that this segment's growth continues, already commanding as much as 33% of Correios' recurring EBIT, it will soon be defining the trajectory of the company's overall profits. It has also proven to be a great investment sink, with investments in a new logistical facility in Spain rocketing that geography's revenues by more than 100% YoY as of the Q1. These investments exploit the business' inherent operating leverage and other scale economies.

Another thing is that very tough comp effects in the retail and financial services business has muted the growth case of Correios if just looking at the latest Q1 2024 data. In the FY 2023 results which were not affected by comp effects from that segment, EBITDA growth was almost 20% and this was before some critical investments in the parcel and express business came fully online. The tough bases will soon get lapped, and already in Q2 we should see less YoY pressure in that business, and certainly as soon as Q3 2024. The growth case, driven mainly by the express and parcel business, but also by a solid Banco CTT business, should come to the fore from then on.

To clarify to the SotP case, with activist pressures, they have sold a stake in their bank business to Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF) valuing it as of November 2022. They are beginning to monetise their real estate assets as well by selling partial ownership of a holding company containing their real estate to a third party who will manage the assets actively.

With conservative assumptions based on market precedents and conservative comps, we can get to a SoTP upside of almost 90% for the cash generative, growing and profitable CTT. The valuation case is very clear when incorporating precedent valuations, and the multiples for the business are obviously too low when considering the ecommerce growth story. Additionally, Correios pays a decent 3.7% dividend which will pay investors while they wait for the value of their assets to be properly realised, and for the benefits of ecommerce-backed growth to play out into earnings and dividend growth. In a market where growth equities are extremely extended in price, particularly related to AI and tech in general, with significant disillusionment risks, any growth play with a margin of safety and downside protection in a more traditional business area is a rarity, and needs to be overweight in the intelligent investor's portfolio.

Real Estate

Before getting to the segments and the growth story, we'll begin with an explanation of the RE angle. Essentially, CTT owns 400+ properties for logistics, retail, offices and others that are currently mostly in use by CTT, but also have scope to be utilised by parties other than CTT, as they might be repurposed for needs that CTT no longer has, to generate entirely new income and to increase utilisation. They also own some real estate for development. In sum, they own a yield portfolio and then assets for development.

In order to optimise the ownership of the yield assets, they are transferring it to a new holding entity that will be classified as a SICAFI, a.k.a. a real estate fixed capital investment company (more or less a REIT), and then they will sell a stake in this company to an external investor called Sierra Investments who will also act as a portfolio manager, as well as a group of other investors. This will provide liquidity, and also gives us a definite value for the portfolio by private markets. It also should limit liability and allow for the use of leverage, and the SICAFI structure should result in more efficient tax treatments.

They have already transferred real estate, and have sold a stake in the new entity for EUR37 million, representing a 26.5% stake in the company. Together with the development assets which have a book value of around EUR13.7 million and will be developed in the future, we get a value of the real estate business at EUR153.32 million. To clarify, this incorporates a EUR13.7 million book value of undeveloped real estate, which could become meaningfully more valuable when developed assuming there is a return to the development. Since CTT still owns the majority of the portfolio, even though they are the main tenant, this transfer will have almost no impact on profits despite some rents now going to minority holders and maybe a marginal loss to the underlying retail and financial services business, although paling in comparison to the effects from the government issuance and so forth that we explain below.

Ultimately, many of these real estate assets are considered relatively excess, and it's entirely reasonable that over time, especially after it is managed externally, they will dial down their own tenancy at a lot of the properties, since the direction that banking is going anyway is to reduce its physical footprint. The proceeds from this transaction have come through and are incorporated into net cash.

IS with segment breakdowns (Q1 Report)

Post (15% of recurring EBIT)

The mail business is generally stable, focused on the Portuguese post concession. Volumes saw some benefit due to legislative mail around elections of the 10th of March. This is good since last year was also quite a tough comp since a lot of laptops were delivered to home workers by post. Revenues for the segment tend to increase thanks to pricing power and relatively limited volume decline, although there is a secular volume pressure. Volumes are down around 10% this year, although pricing, excluding international outbound mail, saw a 10% increase, leading to overall revenue growth. Unaddressed advertising mail was down 9%, while addressed mail was down 11% in volume. Some of this also had to do with Easter effects. EBIT this year fell mainly due to the fact that there were two fewer working days in the Q1 compared to last year due to the timing of Easter, where nothing productive was happening but all the cost tills were still running. The company is also generally working to reduce costs in this business, as they have also sustained some effect from minimum wage increases. At Q1 run-rates, it's at less than half the EBIT now of the parcel and express business, and its fortunes don't weight unduly on the business at only 15% of recurring EBIT.

Mail Volumes (Q1 Report)

Express & Parcels (33% of recurring EBIT)

This business has an ecommerce angle and is the focus of the growth story, also very easy to parse. Portuguese ecommerce is particularly underpenetrated, but COVID-19 has accelerated things. Compared to Italy's 75% penetration, Portugal is at 50% which is relatively miniscule. Italy isn't especially high in penetration, but is higher than Spain at 60% which is also within CTT's markets. These are 2022 market figures.

Portuguese revenues driven by ecommerce activities saw a 10% YoY sales increase, while revenues in Spain were up 110% driven by volumes of parcels to utilisation of recent investments in a new fulfilment facility that came online last year. Overall segment revenue grew 56%. Recurring EBIT for the segment grew almost tenfold as this segment had not been a major profit contributor prior to now.

Rivaling the primary post business in revenues and already exceeding it in profits, express and parcels is doing an excellent job of offsetting other business' pressures. Without the exceptional decline in retail and financial services which was buoyed in 2023 by a windfall from a government issuance through Correios that had no hope of being repeated, Correios would be growing in profits. Indeed, EBITDA was up 17.5% for the FY 2023, where benefits from the issuance were the same between 2022 and 2023 due to the R&FS revenue coming in at the turn between the years. Earlier, in Q1 2022, financial services and retail revenues were around EUR11 million whereas they were almost EUR29 million in Q1 2023. Q1 2023 was an exceptionally tough comp.

We expect the growth levels in parcels and express to be secular as the runway for ecommerce penetration is long, particularly in Portugal where large new investments have not yet taken place and may do so in the future, mirroring Spain as Portugal's ecommerce penetration rate plays catch up. The whole of 2024 should have attractive YoY growth in this segment as 2023 did not have the benefit of the new logistics facility being up and running.

A mostly irrelevant cargo business included in this segment that saw declines previously as it dumped less profitable customers and restructured is now back to growth as well. Current customers are ramping up their accounts.

Bank (33% of recurring EBIT)

The banking business has benefited from a precedent transaction in November 2022 that helps us give this division a more concrete value, so we can value the residual, less complex non-financial businesses separately. Nonetheless, it is a growing part of Correios thanks to higher rates and good loan growth.

Banco CTT has already been given a precedent value from the fact that Generali bought an 8.7% stake in the company for a EUR25 million consideration, valuing the whole thing at EUR287 million in equity value. Since we have Correios' overall NFP excluding financial liquidity, this valuation will be helpful later. This sale to Generali was for 1.1x book, which is really quite normal and should be a repeatable performance if they theoretically sold more of their business in the future.

The bank's businesses can be summarised with the below chart of FY 2023 revenues from each business line. Q1 results are also out but don't have these breakdowns.

Banco CTT FY Breakdown (IR 2023)

Net interest income, which is more than 2/3rds of the business, grew 32% in the FY thanks to growth from mortgage loans in particular, both in terms of higher YoY rates but also higher mortgage volumes. They also started receiving significant interest on passive cash balances due to higher rates. Production of mortgage loans was up 45%.

In Q1, base effects mean slower NII growth, but it was still very strong at 9.3%, both on YoY prevailing average rate changes as well as production of loans.

The consumer credit business was running flat as of the FY, as CTT is controlling credit risk here and reducing investment into the business. Commissions, coming from accounts and cards, payments, and insurance, were flat, in line with typical performances from other European banks where commission income is slowing down in growth.

Cost of risk is rising, which at least means that impairments so far reflect the common reality in growing by more than 10% as of the FY 2023, and the loan to deposit ratio remains lowish at 51%, which is lower than in the 9m data where it was at 66%, reflecting a more conservative position than before.

In the Q1 2024 data, impairment increases slowed to just 1.3%, and the loan to deposit ratio has fallen even further as the business gets more conservative with a loan to deposit ratio of 46.8%. So it's not clear that there's anything here for us to doubt the precedent valuation from Generali's investment as growth is better and books are safer now as compared to then. The valuation also clearly comes from the post-hike cost of capital environment and shouldn't be questioned on those grounds.

The Banco CTT business won't feature in the EBITDA figure since we are going to value it separately according to the Generali precedent transaction. Nonetheless, it is also a growth driver, albeit more modest than what we expect from the express and parcels business.

Financial Services and Retail (18% of recurring EBIT)

There is also the financial services and retail business which is not very large by revenues, around 6-8% of revenues as of the FY 2023 which is inflated, but more like 2% as of the Q1 2024 which reflects more normalised activity. The segment is however quite high margin. They have seen massive revenue in late 2022 and early 2023 as they offered government savings products on a non-recurring basis, and the combination of negative base effects and the high margins are weighing on Correios results for now.

For FY 2023, this being able to offer these government savings products at the beginning of the year to customers more than offset pressure in money orders and other financial product sales that had seen declines in part due to macroeconomic changes and social benefits programmes in 2023, but also the strategic reduction in reliance on retail locations, which links back with the real estate strategy looking to open these locations to other purposes.

The debt placement that went through Correios in 2023 was not something that would repeat and has been a weight on Correios in the Q1, which represents a more normalised run-rate situation for the segment. As mentioned, the Q1 2023 was almost 3x the revenue of the Q1 2022. In turn, Q1 2024, while below Q1 2022, looks more normal at around EUR5 million compared to Q1 2022's approximately EUR10 million. There have been some caps on the amount of sales that can be made of these products as well in 2024. This factor is limiting the segment, but it could be subject to change which would be positive.

The peaking rate situation and general phasing out of economic stabilisation measures in Europe should also give some juice back to money orders and macro products, which have been in decline due to the prevailing rate and economic environment. This is likely to restore the segment a little in the coming quarter. We are unlikely to see further sequential declines in the segment at this point, outside strategic declines associated with the reduction of the retail footprint. We are not expecting a major performance from the segment here on out. Our whole case depends only on growth in the express and parcels business.

Valuation

We take as comps both public post comps in Europe that are absent of major valuation distortions, general public, and regulated utility in Redeia (OTCPK:RDEIY), and then comps that are focused not on public post but private parcel and express. We took the average of these multiples, which are anyway all quite near to each other and are generally common practice.

The net debt is that of the company excluding elements from Banco CTT's balance sheet, which in turn is accounted for as an equity holding. Therefore, the EBITDA is also excluding income from the bank business, which we deconsolidate for the purposes of the valuation. We have done so by taking the recurring EBIT figure of the Banco CTT segment, and then adding back a theoretical D&A figure for Banco CTT at 20% of the given EBIT (EBT) based on U.S. Bancorp (USB) as a comp. Figures are TTM.

Correios Valuation (VTS)

Due to the market seemingly missing the value of the businesses valued on a precedent value basis, the market-implied multiple is low at 2.2x EV/EBITDA. Using the comp average multiple for the residual businesses in parcel, express, and post (as well as financial and retail services which are pretty common among post companies), we therefore get considerable upside.

Bottom Line

The growing segments command 66% of the EBIT. Banco CTT is growing and has a precedent valuation behind it. Even with the beginning of rate cuts in the EU, the process should be slow, and average rates are still much higher so far in 2024 compared to 2023, which is when the hiking cycle just started taking off. They are going to be higher for the coming Q2 as well compared to Q2 2023. The parcel and express business is obviously growing and has every reason to continue to do so thanks to long secular growth runways in Iberia.

Last year EBITDA growth was close to 20%, and that was before having a whole year of the Spanish facility in San Fernando de Henares being operational at full utilisation. Yes, they have to offset the pressures in the retail and financial services business, but again, most of these comp effects concern the Q1 and to some extent the coming Q2. Remember, due to the blockbuster 2023, the revenue decline was 23 million or around 80%. Compared to Q1 2022, the revenue decline to Q1 2024 is only 5 million. With that more normalised decline, we'd have had profit growth again in Q1 2024 as with the FY 2023. These comp effects will be quickly lapped, probably starting in earnest in Q3 of this year, if not already in the coming Q2. By the FY 2024's close, the fully operational Spanish facilities and possibly other new projects should see sustained EBITDA growth even without normalising the R&FS figures. One shouldn't let it cloud the picture.

Finally, on valuation, a close to 90% upside with conservative precedents and relatively low multiple comps should not be ignored. There is an income proposition, and management has demonstrated good shareholder consideration with its efforts to realise value in their RE portfolio and in Banco CTT. A clear buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.