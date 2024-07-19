Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) operates as a closed end fund with the primary goal of providing a total return that is comprised of mostly income, followed by capital appreciation. The fund aims to achieve this by investing in different high yield strategies, including exposure to high yield bonds, debt investments such as senior secured loans, and CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligations). However most of these investments are typically with companies that are rated below investment grade which may present an elevated level of risk.

We can see that the price of ARDC has remained the same over the last five year period. While it did ultimately swing to the downside over the course of the pandemic and changing interest rate environment, it has ultimately recovered to the same range as five years ago. This was quite typical with income based investments within the closed end fund space but I believe this has only presented opportunities to accumulate shares at an attractive valuation. However, I am afraid that ARDC no longer trades at an attractive valuation now that the outlook around future interest rates have changed recently.

Despite the price falling near the same level as it was five years ago, we can see that the total return is greater than 56% over the same period. This can be attributed to the consistent high distribution rate. ARDC sports a current dividend yield of 9.4% and distributions are issued out to shareholders on a monthly basis. The combination of a monthly distribution and predictable price range makes ARDC a solid pick for income investors that may prioritize the income generated from their portfolio.

Speaking of price, ARDC's price as moved up over 21% over the last year which has contributed to the premium valuation. The portfolio structure of ARDC is set up in a way that benefits from this higher interest rate environment. Therefore, lets first start by taking a look at what strategy and approach ARDC uses to generate enough income to support the high distribution.

Portfolio Strategy

ARDC generates its income through exposure to different high yielding channels like bonds, loans, CLO debt, and CLO equity. The largest slice of their portfolio mix is to the loan space, accounting for 38.5%. This is followed by bonds at 33.3% and CLO Equity accounting for 19.7%. Lastly, CLO equity accounts for the smallest portion at 9.1%. According to the latest fact sheet, ARDC has about $534M in managed assets with an expense ratio of 4.85%.

Part of the fund's strategy is to maintain a diverse range of industry exposure. The fund is already invested in a majority of below investment grade rated companies so a diverse of industry exposure helps mitigate any unnecessary concentration risk to any one specific sector or industry. We can see that CLOs account for the largest exposure at 28.7%. Besides CLO exposure, the second largest exposure is to the energy sector, making up 9.5% of the weight.

Ares Public Funds

There's a misconception that 'below investment grade' automatically suggests that these are smaller companies that most people have never heard of. However, data suggests that almost 70% of US businesses are rated as below investment grade. In fact, taking a look at ARDC's top ten issuers, we can see some popular names here such as Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and The Ford Motor Company (F) for example.

Ares Public Funds

Something that I like is that approximately 63.6% of the portfolio operates on a floating rate basis. This means that ARDC is positioned to thrive in a higher interest rate environment. This is because ARDC can effectively rake in higher levels of income from these floating rate borrowers through increased interest payments on debt. I believe that the days of near zero interest rates are now in the rearview mirror. Rates may certainly get cut in the future but the current market does not support the need to cut rates down to these dramatic levels once again.

Lastly, ARDC does maintain debt investments that are on a senior secured basis. This is because senior secured debt sits at the top of the corporate capital structure, which means that it has the utmost highest priority for repayment in cases where companies are going through a bankruptcy and liquidating assets. This structure helps to ensure that not all invested capital is lost and increases the likelihood that ARDC recovers some of their initial investment back.

Dividend & Financials

As of the most recently declared monthly dividend of $0.1175 per share, the current distribution yield sits at 9.4%. Something that I like about ARDC is that it has a solid distribution rate history over the last decade. While the annual payout amount has been a bit variable in accordance to the economic conditions during the given year, the rate has remained relatively consistent without there be any large cuts happening. The last time the dividend was reduced was in 2020 but taking the circumstances of the pandemic into consideration, this is totally understandable.

At the time, interest rates were cut to near zero levels as a way to help stimulate the economy and offset the effects of Covid. Enforced shutdowns had an effect on business operating revenues and caused companies to operate much more defensively in nature. The combination of lower interest rates and a lower volume of borrowers at the time caused ARDC to slice their distribution because of the lower earnings generated. However, when interest rates started rising, the distribution was slowly raised back to its prior highs.

Despite the changing distribution rates, long term investors are still able to build a growing stream of dividend income through reinvestment of the distribution and continued investment of new capital. To help visualize this, I ran a back test using the last decade as reference. Let's imagine that you made an initial investment of $10,000 in 2015 and reinvested all of your dividends back into ARDC to accumulate more shares In addition, let's also assume that you invested a fixed amount of $500 on a monthly basis throughout the entire holding period. As a result of these actions, we can see a steadily increasing annual dividend income despite the lack of large distribution raises.

Portfolio Visualizer

In 2015 your first year of an investment in ARDC would have produced $1,178 of dividend income. Fast forwarding to 2023, we can see that your annual dividend income would have grown to $9,465 which represents an 8x growth in income. However, something to note is that the distribution income received from ARDC is classified as ordinary dividends. Ordinary dividends are taxed at less favorable rates than the typical qualified dividends that you'd receive from more traditional dividend growth stocks. Therefore, ARDC may be best utilized in a tax advantaged account.

Additionally, taking a look at the latest Section 19a-Notice, we can see that the distribution has been funded by interest related dividends. Looking back at the annual reports, it looks like the last time ARDC implemented a return of capital distribution was in 2016.

Ares

I like taking a look at annual reports because it paints a story of how well the fund is actually performing. For example, taking a look at the most recent 2023 annual report reveals that the distribution has been completely funded by net investment income. We can see that net investment income landed at $1.51 per share for 2023, which was enough to cover annual distributions of $1.36 per share. In addition, the fund pulled in $0.95 per share in net realized gains. These additional earnings can be retained to be reinvested back into the growth of the portfolio and be used to fill any distribution coverage gaps on weaker performance years in the future.

ARDC 2023 Annual Report

The higher interest rates had a clear effect on net investment income throughout the years. We can see that net investment income per share sat at only $1.19 when rates were at near zero levels. Following interest rate hikes, the NII proceeded to grow year after year.

We can see that the net asset value landed at $14.49 per share at the end of 2023. This was growth from the prior year's total of $13.39 per share. However, the NAV once traded above the $16 mark and I think this level can be achieved again if interest rates get cut. While interest rate cuts may temporarily effect the level of net investment income being produced from existing portfolio companies, it would open the door to new potential borrowers and deals to capitalize on as the environment for borrowing becomes more attractive.

Valuation & Catalysts

As much as I like the stability and performance that ARDC offers, it's unfortunate that it currently sits at an unattractive valuation. Since ARDC operates as a closed end fund, the price can vary from the actual value of its net assets. As a result, we can see that ARDC currently trades at a premium to NAV of 1.2%. While you may be thinking that this isn't much of a premium, I would direct your attention to the last decade's price to NAV relationship. We can see that ARDC has never traded at a premium to NAV over the last decade with the exception for right now. For reference, the price has traded at an average discount to NAV of about 8% over the last three years.

CEF Data

As a result, I plan to remain on the sidelines until a better price opportunity presents itself. The price has recently run up due to optimism surrounding future interest rate cuts from the Fed. The Fed has continued to leave interest rates unchanged over the last year as they awaited more economic data to roll in around inflation, consumer spending, and the labor market. Since most of ARDC's portfolio is comprised of floating rate investments, it has had a clear correlation with the federal funds rate.

As interest rates get hiked, ARDC can pull in higher levels of cash flow from existing portfolio companies. However, the enviroment of higher rates makes it less attractive for borrowers to take on additional debt and may cause some business to hold off for more ideal conditions. As a result, we can see that ARDC's price fell as rates were hiked.

Conversely, we can see that interest rates getting cut to near zero levels has caused ARDC's price to appreciate to the upside. This can be attributed to the fact that the borrowing enviroment is more ideal and this presents ARDC with plenty more growth opportunities as well as the likelihood of their existing investments growing in valuation. When interest rates are near zero levels, this means that new and existing portfolio companies can acquire more debt to help fund different operational growth projects, expansions, acquisitions, and or research and development.

I believe that the tide for interest rates are starting to turn. For instance, the inflation rate has consistently ticked downward over the last three months and now sits at 3%. In addition, the unemployment rate has steadily climbed over the last year and now sits at the 4.1% level. These factors are starting to align with what the Fed initially expected and take into consideration that the US Presidential elections are also upcoming this year. The elections may add high levels of volatility and uncertainty in the markets as well. The combination of these factors may be enough to incentivize the Fed to begin cutting interest rates by the end of the year.

A lower interest rate would create more favorable conditions for potential borrowers. As a result, ARDC may have an environment that presents lots of opportunities for additional growth in their portfolio. While lower rates may bring in lower levels of net investment income, it may simultaneously provide relief to some of the companies within through decreased interest payments.

Vulnerabilities

The underlying risk should be understood before an investment in ARDC. Below investment rated companies are companies that typically have higher possibilities of defaults. This may be due to weaker balance sheets that include elevated debt or leverage levels, poor reoccurring cash flows, or weak product cycles. Regardless, an elevated interest rate environment typically increases the rate of defaults since a lot of these companies depend on debt to fuel operational growth. Sometimes a prolonged period of high interest rates can make it difficult for companies to retain earnings and defaults occur.

If this happens within ARDC's portfolio, net investment income would ultimately be impacted. I mention this because there's a possibility that interest rates are not cut this year and we are in a higher for longer scenario. This may increase the rate of defaults and cause NII to shrink for a longer period of time. If NII decreases then the distribution coverage could weakened and potentially lead to slight reductions in the dividend.

Takeaway

In conclusion, ARDC's portfolio is diverse and structure in a way that benefits from the rising interest rate environment. However, the price now sits at a premium to NAV, which hasn't happened once over the last decade. As a result, I believe that the best course of action would be to await a better entry opportunity. The distribution currently remains well supported by net investment income and future interest rates can ultimately serve as a catalyst for additional portfolio growth as it presents a more attractive environment for borrowers.