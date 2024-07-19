Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCPK:WRTBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hanna Heikkinen - VP, IR
Hakan Agnevall - President & CEO
Arjen Berends - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Midha - Citi
John Kim - Deutsche Bank
Daniela Costa - GS
Max Yates - Morgan Stanley
Akash Gupta - JP Morgan
Panu Laitinmäki - Danske Bank
Sven Weier - UBS
Sean McLoughlin - HSBC Bank plc
Mikael Doepel - Nordea
Anders Rosland - Pareto Securities

Hanna Heikkinen

Good morning, and welcome to this news session for Wärtsilä Half Year Results Presentation. My name is Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations. Today, our CEO, Hakan Agnevall will start with the group highlights, business performance and after that our CFO, Arjen Berends will continue with the key finances. After the presentation, there is a possibility to ask questions. Let's first take one question per analyst and then follow up with the follow-up questions. Hakan, please.

Hakan Agnevall

Thank you, Hanna-Maria and welcome everybody to the summary of a strong second quarter. I think solid quarter, order intake, profitability, cash flow, all improved. Net sales increased by 7%, order intake increasing by 10% and we are yet to end in a quarter with an all-time high order backlog at about EUR 7.6 billion. Comparable operating results increased by 63% and we are a double digit comparable operating margin. The good progress in service continues, service order intake increased by 8%, service net sales increased by 3% and strong cash flow, it continues. We are in a very good streak there, EUR 216 million for Q2.

If we quickly look at the overview of the numbers, as we said, ordering take growing from EUR 1.7 billion to EUR 1.8 billion, 10% up, and we see that both services and

