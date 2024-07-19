Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2024 Portfolio Manager Commentary

PM Images

It has been challenging to reflect on how the market has behaved lately because so far this year, every month has felt different. The second quarter was no exception.

April was a difficult period in which the Russell Midcap® Value Index slumped more than 5%, with our portfolio holdings performing very differently from one another. In May, stocks bounced back and exhibited some of the same 'risk-on' characteristics fueled by the artificial intelligence craze that drove the market last year. Not surprisingly, our Strategy lagged the benchmark that month. This was followed by a more reactive and fearful market in June, when investors became more fearful of potential risks ahead, a backdrop against which we began to outperform.

What are some of the risks that investors began to ponder? For starters, signs emerged that demand destruction is spreading throughout the economy. What began with concerns over the health of lower- and middle-class consumers has expanded to worries over wealthier households. In recent months, luxury retailers such as Burberry and LVMH Group reported disappointing sales and profits as demand for high-end goods from handbags to champagne have slumped.

At the same time, industrial demand remains under pressure. Manufacturing shrunk in May, marking the 19th month of contracting activity out of the past 20, according to the ISM Manufacturing PMI®. The Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI") appears to be bottoming out this year, as forecasts indicate manufacturing activity could begin to grow in the second half of this year. However, while manufacturing earnings have historically tracked movements in PMI, that has not been the case recently (see chart). Therefore, even if the PMI rebounds later this year, manufacturers may not see a corresponding benefit in their fundamentals.

Source: Baird and FactSet Research Systems, Inc., Monthly data from January 1985 to May 2024. This chart represents US Truck/Construction/Farm Machinery Index relative to S&P 500 Index. All indices are unmanaged. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Where does that leave us? While we understand the need to be mindful of the backdrop in which we are investing, we remain focused on stock-specific risks and rewards, not top-down forecasts of the economy. Our decision-making has always been - and will remain - guided by bottoms-up security selection based on our 10 Principles of Value Investing™, which seeks out well-managed, financially strong businesses that can grow cash flow and value over time.

Attribution Analysis

The Mid Cap Value Fund fell 4.12% in the second quarter, while the Russell Midcap® Value Index was down 3.40%. Underperformance was partially driven by the negative selection effect across seven sectors, led by Consumer Discretionary and Utilities.

This was equally attributable to the stocks we own as well as those we've elected to avoid, including speculative bets on AI. We refuse to chase speculative companies or overpay for admittedly good businesses that trade at record high multiples on cyclically elevated margins. Both types of stocks have ample downside risk if any prevailing assumption about the environment changes.

Portfolio Activity

As we have mentioned before, we intentionally hold high-quality companies trading below intrinsic value ("quality value") and deeply discounted companies that have produced poor economic returns over time ("deep value") because it is difficult to know when one style will outperform the other.

Within deep value, however, we don't just look for mediocre companies that are statistically cheap. Rather, deep value businesses are only purchased after identifying an internal change agent that could help close the gap between the current share price and the intrinsic value of the company based on successful execution of an improvement playbook. In other words, we are looking for deeply discounted companies that are poised to help themselves.

Here are examples of deep value stocks that represent this approach, all of which have strong self-help strategies:

Financials - In the second quarter, we started a new position in Fidelity Information Services, Inc. (FIS). FIS is one of three major suppliers of core processing software and services utilized by banks, capital market participants, and corporations. Whenever you log into your mobile phone banking app, pay a bill, or transfer money, there is a decent chance that FIS enables that transaction. Given the contractual nature of its business, 80% of the company's revenues are recurring providing better revenue visibility and less profit volatility than sector peers.

FIS is a classic self-help story about strategic course correction and capital allocation. The company's prior management team took a wrong turn by following competitor Fiserv into the merchant acquiring industry - the intermediaries that stand between credit card networks like Visa or Mastercard and card issuers like Capital One or Citi - when it overpaid for Worldpay in 2019. Rather than boosting FIS's growth as planned, the acquisition was a distraction as software startups began taking share from incumbents, including Worldpay.

Starting in 2022, new CEO Stephanie Ferris began to change course, selling a majority stake in Worldpay and using the proceeds to pay down debt, taking leverage down from more than 4 times Net Debt to EBITDA to below 2 times. At the same time, she refocused the business by shifting sales incentives away from new client wins and toward selling additional services to existing customers to make the business stickier and more profitable.

We initiated a position in FIS because we believe the fruits of this self-help strategy have yet to fully ripen. We expect accelerating revenue growth through improved sales incentives and increased technology needs for banks. Meanwhile, margin expansion should be driven by cross selling additional services, streamlining costs, and eliminating the Worldpay distractions.

The company is trading at 11 times next-12-month Enterprise Value to EBITDA (after backing out the value of FIS's minority Worldpay stake), while competitors Fiserv and Jack Henry & Associates trade at 11.7 and 16.2 times EV/EBITDA, respectively. FIS also trades near parity with the Russell Midcap® Value Index even though it has traded at around a 10% premium to the benchmark for the past two decades.

Industrials - Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL), a leading medical waste disposal and compliance company in the country, is an example where self-help has come to fruition.

After undertaking a variety of self-help strategies - including divesting 12 non-core operations over roughly six years to focus on its core medical waste disposal and document destruction businesses while reducing debt - Stericycle agreed to be acquired by Waste Management for $62 per share, valuing the deal at $7.2 billion.

This is SRCL's reward for changing its game plan, turning what was a company that sought growth through aggressive M&A into a business focused on organic growth while seeking to optimize margins, capital allocation, and returns on investment. When we wrote about this stock a year ago, we referred to this as a metamorphosis from 'holding company' to 'operating company' with a better chance for rewarding shareholders. When Waste Management announced the acquisition, Stericycle was well into the process of implementing plans to improve revenue quality (through steps such as implementing better pipeline management processes) and operating efficiency (through modernization and innovation).

Before the deal, we had assigned Stericycle a price target of $63 a share, which was near the takeout price. Waste Management seemed to agree with what we concluded: SRCL had been trading at a discount to its own history and to its waste industry peers that operate bond-like business models.

Industrials - J. B. Hunt Transportation Services, Inc. (JBHT) was our Strategy's worst performer during the quarter, down almost 19%. But this is another example where self-help could set the stage to benefit from potential secular tailwinds.

J.B. Hunt is a leading intermodal shipping company. Customers hire Hunt to move freight using a variety of transportation modes to reduce cost and fuel consumption. This "agnostic" approach stands in contrast to most competitors who utilize a single mode of transportation. The company missed first quarter expectations, causing the stock to sell off in April. The truck load (TL) market is in a deep recession due to weak demand and too much capacity. Because TL is a substitute market for intermodal (normally a much-less-efficient substitute at that), the irrationally priced spot market, which tracks the cost to move single shipments by truck at current prices, has cut Hunt's intermodal margins to their lowest levels in more than 20 years while forcing management to walk away from some contracted business as renewals occur.

With profit expectations down around 25% from peak, Hunt seems to be underearning. Management is planning to increase Hunt's intermodal capacity 40% by the end of 2025 versus 2021 levels, improving asset density and efficiency, while driving further market share gains. In recognition of the soft freight market, management has elected to moderate capital spending with the goal of improving asset utilization. Importantly, we believe that a cyclical recovery is only the beginning of the story, with the company uniquely poised to structurally gain market share for the rest of the decade driven by a cost advantage relative to TL.

In the meantime, JBHT trades at 9.6 times consensus next-12-month Enterprise Value to EBITDA, representing a 30% discount to the Industrials sector, even though Hunt normally trades at parity or a slight premium when economic growth is accelerating. The company's balance sheet is in solid shape with a leverage ratio of less than 1X. We believe Hunt can fund network investments through a recession using internal cash generation without stressing the company's balance sheet.

Outlook

While we were disappointed to lag our benchmark over the past two quarters, we do not measure success or failure in quarters and we are confident in how we are positioned, regardless of what direction the market or economy takes in the coming months. We believe a number of our companies are inching toward an inflection point, hinting at better days ahead. Meanwhile, many other holdings have just hit that inflection point when it comes to fundamentals or relative performance, with us believing that they are in the early innings of seeing their self-help strategies rewarded in the form of relative outperformance. As always, we are willing to be patient when warranted. Guided by our 10 Principles of Value Investing™, we remain focused on what we can control. This includes finding quality businesses with attractive valuations that are led by capable management teams that can engineer an internal catalyst to drive appreciation.

Fund Returns

6/30/2024

Since Inception (%) 20-Year (%) 15-Year (%) 10-Year (%) 5-Year (%) 3-Year (%) 1-Year (%) YTD* (%) QTD* (%) Mid Cap Value Investor Class 8.98 - - - 10.40 5.54 6.34 1.31 -4.12 Mid Cap Value Institutional Class 9.25 - - - 10.66 5.78 6.63 1.37 -4.10 Russell Midcap® Value 7.80 - - - 8.49 3.65 11.98 4.54 -3.40 Click to enlarge

*Not annualized Source: FactSet Research Systems Inc., Russell®, and Heartland Advisors, Inc. The inception date for the Mid Cap Value Fund is 10/31/2014 for the investor and institutional class. Click to enlarge

©2024 Heartland Advisors In the prospectus dated 5/1/2024, the Net Fund Operating Expenses for the investor and institutional classes of the Mid Cap Value Fund are 1.10% and 0.85%, respectively. The Advisor has contractually agreed to waive its management fees and/or reimburse expenses of the Fund to ensure that Net Fund Operating Expenses for the Fund do not exceed 1.10% of the Fund's average net assets for the investor class shares and 0.85% for the institutional class shares, through at least 4/5/2026, and subject thereafter to annual reapproval of the agreement by the Board of Directors. Without such waiver and/or reimbursements, the Gross Fund Operating Expenses would be 1.17% for the investor class shares and 0.95% for the institutional class shares. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Performance represents past performance; current returns may be lower or higher. Performance for institutional class shares prior to their initial offering is based on the performance of investor class shares. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. All returns reflect reinvested dividends and capital gains distributions, but do not reflect the deduction of taxes that an investor would pay on distributions or redemptions. Subject to certain exceptions, shares of a Fund redeemed or exchanged within 10 days of purchase are subject to a 2% redemption fee. Performance does not reflect this fee, which if deducted would reduce an individual's return. To obtain performance through the most recent month end, call 800-432-7856 or visit Value Investing Manager Value Mutual Funds | Heartland Advisors. An investor should consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information may be found in the Funds' prospectus. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800-432-7856 or visit Value Investing Manager Value Mutual Funds | Heartland Advisors. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. As of 6/30/2024, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), and Stericycle Inc (SRCL) represented 2.20%, 2.83%, and 2.79% of the Mid Cap Value Fund's net assets, respectively. Statements regarding securities are not recommendations to buy or sell. Portfolio holdings are subject to change. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The Mid Cap Value Fund invests in a smaller number of stocks (generally 40 to 60) than the average mutual fund. The performance of these holdings generally will increase the volatility of the Fund's returns. The Fund also invests in mid-sized companies on a value basis. Mid-sized securities generally are more volatile and less liquid than those of larger companies. Value investments are subject to the risk that their intrinsic value may not be recognized by the broad market. The Mid Cap Value Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and modest current income. The above individuals are registered representatives of ALPS Distributors, Inc. The Heartland Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the presenter(s). Any discussion of investments and investment strategies represents the presenters' views as of the date created and are subject to change without notice. The opinions expressed are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. The specific securities discussed, which are intended to illustrate the advisor's investment style, do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended by the advisor for client accounts, and the reader should not assume that an investment in these securities was or would be profitable in the future. Certain security valuations and forward estimates are based on Heartland Advisors' calculations. Any forecasts may not prove to be true. Economic predictions are based on estimates and are subject to change. There is no guarantee that a particular investment strategy will be successful. Sector and Industry classifications are sourced from GICS®. The Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) is the exclusive intellectual property of MSCI Inc. (MSCI) and S&P Global Market Intelligence ("S&P"). Neither MSCI, S&P, their affiliates, nor any of their third party providers ("GICS Parties") makes any representations or warranties, express or implied, with respect to GICS or the results to be obtained by the use thereof, and expressly disclaim all warranties, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The GICS Parties shall not have any liability for any direct, indirect, special, punitive, consequential or any other damages (including lost profits) even if notified of such damages. Heartland Advisors defines market cap ranges by the following indices: micro-cap by the Russell Microcap®, small-cap by the Russell 2000®, mid-cap by the Russell Midcap®, large-cap by the Russell Top 200®. Because of ongoing market volatility, performance may be subject to substantial short-term changes. Dividends are not guaranteed and a company's future ability to pay dividends may be limited. A company currently paying dividends may cease paying dividends at any time. There is no assurance that dividend-paying stocks will mitigate volatility. CFA® is a registered trademark owned by the CFA Institute. Russell Investment Group is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks and copyrights related to the Russell Indices. Russell® is a trademark of the Frank Russell Investment Group. Data sourced from FactSet: Copyright 2024 FactSet Research Systems Inc., FactSet Fundamentals. All rights reserved. Heartland's investing glossary provides definitions for several terms used on this page. Click to enlarge

Original Post