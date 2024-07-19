Makidotvn/iStock via Getty Images

Restaurant stocks continue to face the blanket washout treatment after Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) reported subpar Q2 earnings that showed new products, pricing, and promotions were not enough to push Q2 sales that fell below analyst estimates.

What has become clearer in the race to capture consumers' wallets among fast food chains, QSRs (quick service restaurants), and FCRs (fast-casual restaurants) is that consumers are not afraid to shun the brand or the franchise if consumers do not perceive two things: the price and the value of the items being sold by chains.

Enter Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS). The drive-through coffee chain has been a standout performer in the restaurant category, consistently launching and revamping a slate of coffee products that are priced to the value that their consumers perceive.

Recent customer traffic data and some positive commentary from a slate of investor conferences last month reaffirm the strategy of Dutch Bros, which has been working so far in its favor.

I continue to hold a Buy rating on Dutch Bros. and have raised my price target for the coffee chain.

Management on track with more initiatives & innovation

In my last coverage on Dutch Bros, I rated the stock a Buy due to the strong demand that the company was seeing for its coffee products that were competitively priced and positioned for their core target consumer base. Since then, Dutch Bros. has risen by a strong 24%, as can be seen below.

In that research note on Dutch Bros, I highlighted the strong double-digit performance in their system-wide same-shop sales that had risen 10% y/y, marking the best performance in the company's same shop-sales in the past 9 quarters. More importantly, the Dutch Bros.' company-operated same-shop sales were delivering sales growth of a robust 10.9% y/y, at a relatively faster pace than the system-wide sales that also included franchise-operated stores.

These strong results led to a stellar sales growth of ~40% y/y to $275 million in Q1 FY24, surpassing consensus estimates, buoyed by a really strong growth in system AUV (Average Unit Volume) of $2 million.

At a recent conference hosted by investment bank Williams Blair, the management team of Dutch Bros. reaffirmed their strategy for this year to expand their retail footprint, where they expect to open 150-165 shops in the U.S. and expand on their coast-to-coast shop expansion strategy. Per their FY23 10-K, the company operated 831 drive-through coffee shops in the U.S., which implies the company plans to expand their retail footprint by 18-20% in FY24 alone. Per their Q1 10-Q, the company has already opened 45 shops in the first quarter, putting them on track to achieve their retail footprint by the end of the year.

On a long-term basis, management plans to open shops in the mid-teen range, as mentioned at another recent conference at Baird.

The second highlight of their 2024 strategy revolves around mobile ordering, which should solve at least part of the problem that comes with high demand for its coffee products-long customer wait lines at the Grants Pass, OR-headquartered coffee chain's drive-through coffee shops. Currently, management has used a backstop solution by employing their broistas to take orders while customers queue up in line, but I believe part of the wait times could be eliminated once the mobile order features go live by the end of the year.

When asked about managing demand with the speed of service, here is what management said from the perspective of mobile orders:

We're very focused on mobile orders. We do think the order time does take up time. Being able to redeploy folks [broistas] to hospitality and to production versus taking orders is something that we're going to invest in as we roll out mobile orders and pay.

Once their Mobile Order feature goes live, I will be looking to see if Dutch Bros can match Starbucks here as well since the latter last talked about mobile ordering accounting for ~30% of all transactions.

Management also gave an update about how they are planning to engage customers in a mixed environment at the Baird conference, where they talked about the company's focus on competitively pricing their coffee products and launching innovative texture-based flavors at the same time.

We want to be super thoughtful from a pricing perspective. Customers are clearly making choices based on the experiences and products they love and we're sitting in a great place with that. As customers are looking at their wallets and peeling away pieces of that, you don't want to be [the brand] that gets peeled away.

This is very important, in my opinion, since price & product will continue to be the differentiating factors between Dutch Bros. and its competitors.

Customer Traffic shows healthy demand flowing into Dutch Bros shops

Research data indicates that while visits to coffee chains, in general, were marginally higher through the majority of H1 FY24, Dutch Bros. continued to be the largest beneficiary of its peer group, as indicated in Exhibit D below.

Data shows that the volume of visits to Dutch Bros stores saw the biggest increase as compared to its peers, rising ~18% y/y in the period between January and May 2024 versus the same period last year. This was higher than the visits that the coffee chain industry saw, which rose ~5% in the same period versus last year.

I am encouraged by the relative performance that Dutch Bros continues to demonstrate here, which shows that the coffee chain's core target customer base still rewards its loyalty with Dutch Bros by spending on its products.

Another important factor here could be the launch of newer items such as Protein Coffee and Strawberry Boba and Vanilla Honey Boba that still remain on the menu due to their popularity.

Dutch Bros Upgraded Price Target

Based on the insight from customer traffic data and investor conferences, I believe Dutch Bros would see a marginal benefit to their FY24 sales growth, with overall sales growth through FY26 staying above 25%. While I still expect adj. operating margins to remain the same, I see operating income now growing 25-26% CAGR as the company's cost structures continue to support its growth initiatives. There is no change to my discount rate of 11% or the company's shares outstanding.

Based on this analysis, I believe a forward PE of 40x is warranted for earnings growth, which is growing faster than the long-term earnings growth rate of the S&P 500.

This implies a further upside of ~20% from current levels.

Risks & other factors to consider

Wage risk is something I highlighted in my previous coverage of Dutch Bros. I had mentioned California's minimum wage laws, which are already in effect, will cause 50-100 bp headwinds to Dutch Bros margins. This has already been accounted for in my model, l and any further increases will add more headwind to Dutch Bros. margins.

Alternatively, a slowdown in the company's shop expansion plans would also impact the company's growth rates. Currently, the company is on track to open shops in the high teens this year, as I mentioned earlier. However, if the company falls below its shop opening pace, it would cause some growth headwinds.

On the upcoming earnings front, the company so far is expecting full-year revenues to grow to $1.2-$1.22 billion, ~25% y/y and almost a percent higher than what they were expecting in FY24 revenue growth rates in the preceding quarter. Management had also raised their adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY24 to $195-205 million, up from $185-195 million in the preceding quarter. I will expect the company to raise these estimates again if management sees similar positive trends in terms of customers' visits to stores etc.

Takeaway

Dutch Bros. is continuing to break away from the entire restaurant and fast food industry by launching the right set of products infused with flavor profiles that are finding appeal with its core target base. In addition, the company's store expansion plans and pricing models are helping the company achieve its high growth rates, which I believe will add momentum to the company's growth for the year.

I remain bullish on Dutch Bros. and continue to rate the stock a buy while lifting my price targets.