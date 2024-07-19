Dutch Bros: Positive Takeaways From H1 Traffic Data, Investor Conferences

Summary

  • Dutch Bros stands out in the restaurant industry with strong sales growth and innovative pricing strategies.
  • Customer traffic data shows healthy demand for Dutch Bros products, leading to an upgraded price target and a potential upside of 20%.
  • Management reaffirms its focus on expanding its retail footprint and implementing mobile ordering to manage demand and improve customer experience.
  • Favorable trends point to increased sales forecasts, leading me to retain my Buy rating while upgrading my price target.

Investment Thesis

Restaurant stocks continue to face the blanket washout treatment after Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) reported subpar Q2 earnings that showed new products, pricing, and promotions were not enough to push Q2 sales

