India After The Elections: Structural Story Dented, But Not Derailed

Summary

  • The NDA has retained power with a reduced majority, sparking concerns over potential policy shifts, but we remain cautiously optimistic.
  • While we expect a continuation of the recent fiscal consolidation trend - aided by the buoyancy in tax collections and the higher-than-expected central bank dividends - we also acknowledge the risk of more populist stance given the new political dynamics.
  • We believe continued fiscal consolidation and a broadly stable policy stance will likely be enough to drive a ratings upgrade for the country within the next 12 – 18 months.

By Prashant Singh, CFA

The NDA has retained power with a reduced majority, sparking concerns over potential policy shifts, but we remain cautiously optimistic.

India's recently concluded election saw the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retain power, but with a significantly reduced

