India After The Elections: Structural Story Dented, But Not Derailed

By Prashant Singh, CFA

The NDA has retained power with a reduced majority, sparking concerns over potential policy shifts, but we remain cautiously optimistic.

India's recently concluded election saw the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retain power, but with a significantly reduced majority. The narrow win, with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) losing its standalone majority, was a surprise to most observers, given expectations of a strong performance by the incumbent government. For longtime India watchers, a return to coalition politics is probably a cause for concern - bringing back memories of policy paralysis, political instability and populism.

In our view, while these concerns are valid and some slippage on the reform front is inevitable, the positive structural story should largely stay intact. The early signs are positive. Not only has Modi been unanimously reelected as the leader of NDA, but almost all the key ministries have been retained by the BJP and the incumbent ministers, signaling policy continuity. We believe this will bode well for the momentum of executive-led reforms like infrastructure development, digitization, food security and production-linked incentives for manufacturing. The continuation of these reforms is important to ensure that the hard-earned gains of the last 10 years are not frittered away. That said, prospects of the next tier of reforms - which are politically sensitive, potentially unpopular and mostly in the legislative domain - are decidedly weaker. These include areas such as land and labor reforms, judicial reforms and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. These reforms have the potential to further catalyze India’s economic trajectory, but will be difficult to pass in a more fragmented legislature. In our view, it is likely that their implementation becomes a longer, drawn-out process, suggesting that any uptick in potential growth could materialize more slowly than we previously anticipated.

Fiscal performance will be a critical area to watch. While we expect a continuation of the recent fiscal consolidation trend - aided by the buoyancy in tax collections and the higher-than-expected central bank dividends - we also acknowledge the risk of more populist stance given the new political dynamics. The upcoming budget in July will be a key signpost, and something we will monitor closely for insights on budgetary discipline and policy priorities.

All told, we retain our positive outlook on Indian government bonds for now. We believe continued fiscal consolidation and a broadly stable policy stance will likely be enough to drive a ratings upgrade for the country within the next 12 – 18 months. The ongoing inclusion of the market in JPMorgan’s emerging markets bond index and increasing onshore financial disintermediation should also support strong demand for bonds over the foreseeable future.

