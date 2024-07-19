HRTS: Exposure To GLP-1 Drug Developers Means Plenty Of Upside

Alexander Carchidi profile picture
Alexander Carchidi
181 Followers

Summary

  • By 2030, the weight loss drug market is estimated to reach a significant size, attracting many competitors due to the high prevalence of obesity-related comorbidities.
  • The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF offers exposure to leading biotech and pharma companies in the anti-obesity drugs market, focusing on GLP-1 medicines.
  • HRTS outperformed the market since its inception, with a focus on mid-cap pharma businesses and a moderate risk profile, making it a favorable investment in the expanding cardiometabolic drugs market.

Scientist pipetting samples into eppendorf tubes

Morsa Images

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately 42% of people in the U.S. are afflicted with obesity, and 9.2% of the population meet the criteria for severe obesity. Therefore, it's no surprise why Goldman Sachs Research isn't alone in estimating

This article was written by

Alexander Carchidi profile picture
Alexander Carchidi
181 Followers
I analyze biopharma, cannabis, and healthcare companies with an eye towards long-term growth and risk management. My background is in biotech, where I held numerous roles in lab bench-based research and development as well as in marketing and consulting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HRTS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on HRTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HRTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News