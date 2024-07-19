Probing For Potential Market Downside Using Technical Analysis

Adam Smigielski

Technology stocks continued to slide yesterday, with the NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX) down approximately 4.5% from last week's all-time high. However, the rotation into small-cap stocks that defined the previous five trading days ended abruptly. The Russell 2000 Index (RTY) led all indexes to decline nearly 2% on the day. I would not be worried about small caps or the improvement in breadth that came with their sizzling double-digit rally recently. The index simply ran too far too fast.

Finviz

The 11.5% surge came over just a five-day period, which drove the Relative Strength Index ("RSI") above 80 and into overbought territory. The last time we saw such an extreme was last December, following the explosive move off the October low that lasted two months for a gain of 25%. I think the level that was previously resistance at approximately $212 for the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) will now serve as support if the pullback in small caps continues. That level would also be approximately a 50% retracement of the move up.

StockCharts

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is a different story, as the Nasdaq 100 index looks like it is in the early stages of breaking down versus breaking out to the upside. It is also the source of the pullback in the broad market, as the technology sector has been over-owned and over-extended for some time. I think valuations and fading earnings growth momentum suggest that we see this index correct a full 10% from its high before finding support, which equates to approximately $450 for the ETF. The Relative Strength Index has fallen below 50, which suggests further weakness ahead. I think we will see it fall to oversold territory below 30, as it did last April before we find support.

StockCharts

The largest technology names have significant weightings in the S&P 500 (SP500, SPY) but far less so than the Nasdaq 100, so I think the S&P 500 can escape a correction with a pullback of 5% that tests the 50-day moving average at 5,400. If a sell-off should exceed 5%, I think we would find more significant support near the breakout level this May at 5,250, which would be a 7% pullback from the all-time high.

StockCharts

If we look at the "average stock" through the lens of the equally weighted Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP), I think the pullback will be more modest, as this index has a much smaller technology influence with each stock having the same weighting. Just as we have seen with the other indexes, we are resolving an overbought condition with the Relative Strength Index well above 70. I think the 50-day moving average could come into play here at $165 on the ETF. That would be a pullback of approximately 4% from the recent all-time high.

StockCharts

I will be watching for these levels in the days and weeks ahead, in concert with the individual stocks and ETFs that I track for opportunistic entry points. I want to invest my cash on hand from sales over the past month to return to a fully invested position within the equity allocation of my portfolios.